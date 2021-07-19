QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Portable Generator market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

A portable generator is a gas or diesel-powered device which provides temporary electrical power. The engine turns a small turbine, which in turn creates usable electricity up to a certain level of wattage. Users can plug electrical appliance or tools directly into the generator’s sockets or the generator can be professionally wired into the sub-panel of a home. Global Portable Generator key players include Honda Power, Generac, Briggs & Stratton, Yamaha, United Power Technology etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 65%. North America is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by China and Europe, both have a share over 30% percent. In terms of product, Gasoline Type is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Residential followed by Commercial and Industrial. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Portable Generator Market The global Portable Generator market size is projected to reach US$ 4673.6 million by 2027, from US$ 2872.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Portable Generator Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Portable Generator Market are Studied: Honda Power, Generac, Briggs & Stratton, Yamaha, United Power Technology, Champion, Wacker Neuson, Hyundai Power, KOHLER, TTI, Sawafuji, Honeywell, Eaton, HGI, Pramac, Mi-T-M, Scott’s

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Portable Generator market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Diesel Type, Gasoline Type, Gas Type, Other Types

Segmentation by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

About Us