A portable generator is a gas or diesel-powered device which provides temporary electrical power. The engine turns a small turbine, which in turn creates usable electricity up to a certain level of wattage. Users can plug electrical appliance or tools directly into the generator’s sockets or the generator can be professionally wired into the sub-panel of a home. Global Portable Generator key players include Honda Power, Generac, Briggs & Stratton, Yamaha, United Power Technology etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 65%. North America is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by China and Europe, both have a share over 30% percent. In terms of product, Gasoline Type is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Residential followed by Commercial and Industrial. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Portable Generator Market The global Portable Generator market size is projected to reach US$ 4673.6 million by 2027, from US$ 2872.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Portable Generator Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Portable Generator Market are Studied: Honda Power, Generac, Briggs & Stratton, Yamaha, United Power Technology, Champion, Wacker Neuson, Hyundai Power, KOHLER, TTI, Sawafuji, Honeywell, Eaton, HGI, Pramac, Mi-T-M, Scott’s
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Portable Generator market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Diesel Type, Gasoline Type, Gas Type, Other Types
Segmentation by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
TOC
1 Portable Generator Market Overview
1.1 Portable Generator Product Overview
1.2 Portable Generator Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Diesel Type
1.2.2 Gasoline Type
1.2.3 Gas Type
1.2.4 Other Types
1.3 Global Portable Generator Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Portable Generator Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Portable Generator Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Portable Generator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Portable Generator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Portable Generator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Portable Generator Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Portable Generator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Portable Generator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Portable Generator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Portable Generator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Portable Generator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Generator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Portable Generator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Generator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Portable Generator Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Generator Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Generator Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Portable Generator Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Generator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Portable Generator Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Portable Generator Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Generator Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Portable Generator as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Generator Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Generator Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Portable Generator Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Portable Generator Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Portable Generator Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Portable Generator Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Portable Generator Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Portable Generator Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Portable Generator Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Portable Generator Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Portable Generator Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Portable Generator Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Portable Generator by Application
4.1 Portable Generator Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Residential
4.1.2 Commercial
4.1.3 Industrial
4.2 Global Portable Generator Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Portable Generator Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Portable Generator Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Portable Generator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Portable Generator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Portable Generator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Portable Generator Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Portable Generator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Portable Generator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Portable Generator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Portable Generator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Portable Generator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Generator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Portable Generator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Generator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Portable Generator by Country
5.1 North America Portable Generator Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Portable Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Portable Generator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Portable Generator Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Portable Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Portable Generator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Portable Generator by Country
6.1 Europe Portable Generator Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Portable Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Portable Generator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Portable Generator Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Portable Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Portable Generator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Portable Generator by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Generator Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Generator Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Generator Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Generator Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Generator Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Generator Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Portable Generator by Country
8.1 Latin America Portable Generator Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Portable Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Portable Generator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Portable Generator Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Portable Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Portable Generator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Portable Generator by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Generator Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Generator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Generator Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Generator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Generator Business
10.1 Honda Power
10.1.1 Honda Power Corporation Information
10.1.2 Honda Power Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Honda Power Portable Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Honda Power Portable Generator Products Offered
10.1.5 Honda Power Recent Development
10.2 Generac
10.2.1 Generac Corporation Information
10.2.2 Generac Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Generac Portable Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Generac Portable Generator Products Offered
10.2.5 Generac Recent Development
10.3 Briggs & Stratton
10.3.1 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Information
10.3.2 Briggs & Stratton Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Briggs & Stratton Portable Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Briggs & Stratton Portable Generator Products Offered
10.3.5 Briggs & Stratton Recent Development
10.4 Yamaha
10.4.1 Yamaha Corporation Information
10.4.2 Yamaha Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Yamaha Portable Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Yamaha Portable Generator Products Offered
10.4.5 Yamaha Recent Development
10.5 United Power Technology
10.5.1 United Power Technology Corporation Information
10.5.2 United Power Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 United Power Technology Portable Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 United Power Technology Portable Generator Products Offered
10.5.5 United Power Technology Recent Development
10.6 Champion
10.6.1 Champion Corporation Information
10.6.2 Champion Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Champion Portable Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Champion Portable Generator Products Offered
10.6.5 Champion Recent Development
10.7 Wacker Neuson
10.7.1 Wacker Neuson Corporation Information
10.7.2 Wacker Neuson Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Wacker Neuson Portable Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Wacker Neuson Portable Generator Products Offered
10.7.5 Wacker Neuson Recent Development
10.8 Hyundai Power
10.8.1 Hyundai Power Corporation Information
10.8.2 Hyundai Power Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Hyundai Power Portable Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Hyundai Power Portable Generator Products Offered
10.8.5 Hyundai Power Recent Development
10.9 KOHLER
10.9.1 KOHLER Corporation Information
10.9.2 KOHLER Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 KOHLER Portable Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 KOHLER Portable Generator Products Offered
10.9.5 KOHLER Recent Development
10.10 TTI
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Portable Generator Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 TTI Portable Generator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 TTI Recent Development
10.11 Sawafuji
10.11.1 Sawafuji Corporation Information
10.11.2 Sawafuji Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Sawafuji Portable Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Sawafuji Portable Generator Products Offered
10.11.5 Sawafuji Recent Development
10.12 Honeywell
10.12.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
10.12.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Honeywell Portable Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Honeywell Portable Generator Products Offered
10.12.5 Honeywell Recent Development
10.13 Eaton
10.13.1 Eaton Corporation Information
10.13.2 Eaton Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Eaton Portable Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Eaton Portable Generator Products Offered
10.13.5 Eaton Recent Development
10.14 HGI
10.14.1 HGI Corporation Information
10.14.2 HGI Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 HGI Portable Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 HGI Portable Generator Products Offered
10.14.5 HGI Recent Development
10.15 Pramac
10.15.1 Pramac Corporation Information
10.15.2 Pramac Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Pramac Portable Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Pramac Portable Generator Products Offered
10.15.5 Pramac Recent Development
10.16 Mi-T-M
10.16.1 Mi-T-M Corporation Information
10.16.2 Mi-T-M Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Mi-T-M Portable Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Mi-T-M Portable Generator Products Offered
10.16.5 Mi-T-M Recent Development
10.17 Scott’s
10.17.1 Scott’s Corporation Information
10.17.2 Scott’s Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Scott’s Portable Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Scott’s Portable Generator Products Offered
10.17.5 Scott’s Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Portable Generator Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Portable Generator Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Portable Generator Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Portable Generator Distributors
12.3 Portable Generator Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
