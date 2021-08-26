Global Portable Electric Bike Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2027|Brompton, SUNRA, XDS

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE– This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Portable Electric Bike market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Portable Electric Bike market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Portable Electric Bike market. The authors of the report segment the global Portable Electric Bike market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.
The geographical analysis of the global Portable Electric Bike market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Portable Electric Bike market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Portable Electric Bike market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Portable Electric Bike market.
Major Players Cited in the Report
Brompton, SUNRA, XDS, BODO, Slane, U-WINFLY, Benelli Biciclette, E-Joe, Birdie Electric, A-Bike Electric, VOLT, Solex, Prodeco Tech, Woosh, ENZO eBike
Global Portable Electric Bike Market Size Estimation
In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Portable Electric Bike market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Portable Electric Bike market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.
We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Portable Electric Bike market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Portable Electric Bike market.
Global Portable Electric Bike Market by Product
Partial Folding Bike, Full Size Wheel Folding Bike
Global Portable Electric Bike Market by Application
Commuting, Entertainment
Report Objectives
– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Portable Electric Bike market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch
– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner
– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Portable Electric Bike market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume
– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties
– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Portable Electric Bike market
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Portable Electric Bike Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Portable Electric Bike Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Partial Folding Bike
1.2.3 Full Size Wheel Folding Bike
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Portable Electric Bike Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Commuting
1.3.3 Entertainment
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Portable Electric Bike Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Portable Electric Bike Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Portable Electric Bike Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Portable Electric Bike, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Portable Electric Bike Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Portable Electric Bike Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Portable Electric Bike Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Portable Electric Bike Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Portable Electric Bike Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Portable Electric Bike Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Portable Electric Bike Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Portable Electric Bike Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Portable Electric Bike Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Portable Electric Bike Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Portable Electric Bike Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Portable Electric Bike Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Portable Electric Bike Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Portable Electric Bike Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Portable Electric Bike Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Electric Bike Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Portable Electric Bike Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Portable Electric Bike Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Portable Electric Bike Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Portable Electric Bike Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Portable Electric Bike Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable Electric Bike Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Portable Electric Bike Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Portable Electric Bike Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Portable Electric Bike Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Portable Electric Bike Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Portable Electric Bike Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Portable Electric Bike Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Portable Electric Bike Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Portable Electric Bike Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Portable Electric Bike Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Portable Electric Bike Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Portable Electric Bike Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Portable Electric Bike Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Portable Electric Bike Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Portable Electric Bike Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Portable Electric Bike Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Portable Electric Bike Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Portable Electric Bike Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 United States Portable Electric Bike Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 United States Portable Electric Bike Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 United States Portable Electric Bike Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 United States Portable Electric Bike Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Portable Electric Bike Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 United States Top Portable Electric Bike Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 United States Portable Electric Bike Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 United States Portable Electric Bike Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 United States Portable Electric Bike Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 United States Portable Electric Bike Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 United States Portable Electric Bike Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 United States Portable Electric Bike Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 United States Portable Electric Bike Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States Portable Electric Bike Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 United States Portable Electric Bike Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 United States Portable Electric Bike Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 United States Portable Electric Bike Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 United States Portable Electric Bike Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 United States Portable Electric Bike Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 United States Portable Electric Bike Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 United States Portable Electric Bike Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 United States Portable Electric Bike Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Portable Electric Bike Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Portable Electric Bike Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Portable Electric Bike Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Portable Electric Bike Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Portable Electric Bike Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Portable Electric Bike Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Portable Electric Bike Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Portable Electric Bike Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe
9.1 Europe Portable Electric Bike Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Portable Electric Bike Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Portable Electric Bike Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Portable Electric Bike Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Portable Electric Bike Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Portable Electric Bike Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Portable Electric Bike Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Portable Electric Bike Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Electric Bike Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Electric Bike Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Electric Bike Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Electric Bike Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Brompton
12.1.1 Brompton Corporation Information
12.1.2 Brompton Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Brompton Portable Electric Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Brompton Portable Electric Bike Products Offered
12.1.5 Brompton Recent Development
12.2 SUNRA
12.2.1 SUNRA Corporation Information
12.2.2 SUNRA Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 SUNRA Portable Electric Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 SUNRA Portable Electric Bike Products Offered
12.2.5 SUNRA Recent Development
12.3 XDS
12.3.1 XDS Corporation Information
12.3.2 XDS Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 XDS Portable Electric Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 XDS Portable Electric Bike Products Offered
12.3.5 XDS Recent Development
12.4 BODO
12.4.1 BODO Corporation Information
12.4.2 BODO Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 BODO Portable Electric Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 BODO Portable Electric Bike Products Offered
12.4.5 BODO Recent Development
12.5 Slane
12.5.1 Slane Corporation Information
12.5.2 Slane Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Slane Portable Electric Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Slane Portable Electric Bike Products Offered
12.5.5 Slane Recent Development
12.6 U-WINFLY
12.6.1 U-WINFLY Corporation Information
12.6.2 U-WINFLY Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 U-WINFLY Portable Electric Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 U-WINFLY Portable Electric Bike Products Offered
12.6.5 U-WINFLY Recent Development
12.7 Benelli Biciclette
12.7.1 Benelli Biciclette Corporation Information
12.7.2 Benelli Biciclette Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Benelli Biciclette Portable Electric Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Benelli Biciclette Portable Electric Bike Products Offered
12.7.5 Benelli Biciclette Recent Development
12.8 E-Joe
12.8.1 E-Joe Corporation Information
12.8.2 E-Joe Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 E-Joe Portable Electric Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 E-Joe Portable Electric Bike Products Offered
12.8.5 E-Joe Recent Development
12.9 Birdie Electric
12.9.1 Birdie Electric Corporation Information
12.9.2 Birdie Electric Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Birdie Electric Portable Electric Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Birdie Electric Portable Electric Bike Products Offered
12.9.5 Birdie Electric Recent Development
12.10 A-Bike Electric
12.10.1 A-Bike Electric Corporation Information
12.10.2 A-Bike Electric Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 A-Bike Electric Portable Electric Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 A-Bike Electric Portable Electric Bike Products Offered
12.10.5 A-Bike Electric Recent Development
12.11 Brompton
12.11.1 Brompton Corporation Information
12.11.2 Brompton Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Brompton Portable Electric Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Brompton Portable Electric Bike Products Offered
12.11.5 Brompton Recent Development
12.12 Solex
12.12.1 Solex Corporation Information
12.12.2 Solex Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Solex Portable Electric Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Solex Products Offered
12.12.5 Solex Recent Development
12.13 Prodeco Tech
12.13.1 Prodeco Tech Corporation Information
12.13.2 Prodeco Tech Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Prodeco Tech Portable Electric Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Prodeco Tech Products Offered
12.13.5 Prodeco Tech Recent Development
12.14 Woosh
12.14.1 Woosh Corporation Information
12.14.2 Woosh Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Woosh Portable Electric Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Woosh Products Offered
12.14.5 Woosh Recent Development
12.15 ENZO eBike
12.15.1 ENZO eBike Corporation Information
12.15.2 ENZO eBike Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 ENZO eBike Portable Electric Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 ENZO eBike Products Offered
12.15.5 ENZO eBike Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Portable Electric Bike Industry Trends
13.2 Portable Electric Bike Market Drivers
13.3 Portable Electric Bike Market Challenges
13.4 Portable Electric Bike Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Portable Electric Bike Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
