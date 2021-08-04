Global Polydextrose Market Competition Situation 2021| Tate & Lyle, Henan Tailijie Biotech, Shandong Minqiang Biotechnology

Polydextrose is a synthetic polymer of glucose. It is commonly used as a replacement for sugar, starch, and fat in commercial beverages, cakes, candies, dessert mixes, breakfast cereals, gelatins, frozen desserts, puddings, and salad dressings. Polydextrose is frequently used as an ingredient in low-carb, sugar-free, and diabetic cooking recipes. It is also used as a humectant, stabiliser, and thickening agent. Polydextrose is a food ingredient classified as soluble fiber by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as Health Canada, as of April 2013. It is frequently used to increase the dietary fiber content of food, to replace sugar, and to reduce calories and fat content. It is a multi-purpose food ingredient synthesized from dextrose (glucose), plus about 10 percent sorbitol and 1 percent citric acid. Its E number is E1200. The FDA approved it in 1981. In China, Polydextrose key players include Tate & Lyle, Henan Tailijie Biotech, Shandong Minqiang Biotechnology, Baolingbao Biology, Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech, etc. Top five manufacturers hold a share over 95%. In terms of product, Polydextrose Powder is the largest segment, with a share over 99%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Health Products, followed by Baked Goods, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Polydextrose in China, including the following market information: China Polydextrose Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Polydextrose Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) China top five Polydextrose companies in 2020 (%) The global Polydextrose market size is expected to growth from US$ 234 million in 2020 to US$ 335.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Polydextrose market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Polydextrose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Polydextrose Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Polydextrose Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Polydextrose Powder, Polydextrose Liquid China Polydextrose Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Polydextrose Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Health Products, Baked Goods, Dairy Product, Beverage, Nutrition Bars, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Polydextrose revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Polydextrose revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Polydextrose sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Polydextrose sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Tate & Lyle, Henan Tailijie Biotech, Shandong Minqiang Biotechnology, Baolingbao Biology, Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Polydextrose market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Polydextrose market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Polydextrose markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Polydextrose market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Polydextrose market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Polydextrose market.

