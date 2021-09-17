Global Points-of-Interest Data Solutions market: Volume and Value Estimations up to 2027 |Google Cloud, Factual, ATTOM Data Solutions

“

Los Angeles, United States, –QY Research has published the latest and most trending report on Points-of-Interest Data Solutions Market offers detailed value chain assessment, a comprehensive study on market dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities, recent trends, and industry performance analysis. Furthermore, it digs deep into critical aspects of key subjects such as market competition, regional growth, and market segmentation so that readers could gain a sound understanding of the global Points-of-Interest Data Solutions market.

The global Points-of-Interest Data Solutions market is valued at million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2026

The report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global Points-of-Interest Data Solutions market during the projected period.

Key Players of the Global Points-of-Interest Data Solutions Market

Google Cloud, Factual, ATTOM Data Solutions, Ceinsys Tech Limited, SafeGraph Inc, NAVmart, TripsByTips, HERE Technologies, MapData Services, Pitney Bowes Inc, AfriGIS（Pty）Ltd

Global Points-of-Interest Data Solutions Market: Segmentation by Product

Database PlatformModular Customized ReportsOther

Global Points-of-Interest Data Solutions Market: Segmentation by Application

Commercial UseIndustrial UsePublic UtilitiesOther

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Points-of-Interest Data Solutions Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Points-of-Interest Data Solutions Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions

1.1 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Overview

1.1.1 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market by Type

1.3.1 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue Market Share by Type in 2018

1.3.3 Database Platform

1.3.4 Modular Customized Reports

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Commercial Use

1.4.2 Industrial Use

1.4.3 Public Utilities

1.4.4 Other

2 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2014-2019)

2.2 Competitive Status

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 Google Cloud

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Factual

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 ATTOM Data Solutions

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Ceinsys Tech Limited

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 SafeGraph Inc

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 NAVmart

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 TripsByTips

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 HERE Technologies

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 MapData Services

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Pitney Bowes Inc

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 AfriGIS（Pty）Ltd

4 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions

5 North America Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

6 Europe Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Europe Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

6.3 Europe Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

7 China Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 China Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

7.3 China Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

8 Rest of Asia Pacific Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

8.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

9 Central & South America Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Central & South America Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Central & South America Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

9.3 Central & South America Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Middle East & Africa Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

11.1 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

11.1.1 North America Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.3 China Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.5 Central & South America Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Type (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

12 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List



