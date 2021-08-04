Global Plastic Cable Ties Depth Research Report 2021| HellermannTyton, Thomas & Betts, Hua Wei

A cable tie (also known as a hose tie, zip tie, or by the brand name Ty-Rap) is a type of fastener, for holding items together, primarily electrical cables, and wires. Because of their low cost, ease of use, and binding strength, cable ties are ubiquitous, finding use in a wide range of other applications. The common cable tie, normally made of nylon, has a flexible tape section with teeth that engage with a pawl in the head to form a ratchet so that as the free end of the tape section is pulled the cable tie tightens and does not come undone. Global major companies profiled in the Plastic Cable Ties market include Hua Wei, HellermannTyton, Changhong Plastics Group, etc. Global top 3 companies account for nearly 25% of the market share. Europe and the Asia Pacific are likely to offer good prospects, both have a share over 70%. In terms of product, PA66 Cable Tie is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Electronic, followed by Home Appliances, Automobile Industry, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Cable Ties in China, including the following market information: China Plastic Cable Ties Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Plastic Cable Ties Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) China top five Plastic Cable Ties companies in 2020 (%) The global Plastic Cable Ties market size is expected to growth from US$ 1143 million in 2020 to US$ 1691.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Plastic Cable Ties market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Plastic Cable Ties manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Plastic Cable Ties Market, By Material, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Plastic Cable Ties Market Segment Percentages, By Material, 2020 (%), PA66 Cable Tie, PA6 Cable Tie, PA12 Cable Tie, PA46 Cable Tie, PP Cable Tie, PE Cable Tie, PTFE Cable Tie, Others China Plastic Cable Ties Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Plastic Cable Ties Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Electronic, Home Appliances, Automobile Industry, Logistics Industry, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Plastic Cable Ties revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Plastic Cable Ties revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Plastic Cable Ties sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Plastic Cable Ties sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, HellermannTyton, Thomas & Betts, Hua Wei, Changhong Plastics Group, Panduit, Longhua Daily, Hont Electrical, American Elite Moulding, Igoto Electric, Shanghai Xinlong Plastic, Advanced Cable Ties, KSS, Avery Dennison, Yongda Plastic, SapiSelco, Yueqing Huada Plastic, YY Cable Accessories, Yueqing Xinguang, Fengfan Electrical, Novoflex, HuoJu Plastic, Yueqing Zhengde Plastic, Yueqing Yu Tai Plastic, KST, Cabac, YueQing ZhongYe Plastics

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Plastic Cable Ties market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Plastic Cable Ties market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Plastic Cable Ties markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Plastic Cable Ties market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Plastic Cable Ties market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Plastic Cable Ties market.

