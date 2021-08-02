Global Plasma Therapy Industry Analysis Report 2021| Terumo, Arthrex, Zimmer Biomet

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is a biological therapy that uses the patient’s own blood to obtain products with a higher platelet concentration than in blood. It provides a transient fibrin scaffold as a controlled drug delivery system of growth factors suitable for regenerative medicine. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 53% . Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%. Terumo, Arthrex, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes and EmCyte are the leaders of the industry, top 3 companies occupied about 55% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Plasma Therapy in China, including the following market information: China Plasma Therapy Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Plasma Therapy companies in 2020 (%) The global Plasma Therapy market size is expected to growth from US$ 245.2 million in 2020 to US$ 480.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Plasma Therapy market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Plasma Therapy Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Plasma Therapy Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Plasma Therapy Market Segment Percentages,

Pure PRP, Leucocyte-rich PRP, Leukocyte-rich Fibrin (L-PRF) China Plasma Therapy Market,

Plasma Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Orthopedic, Darmatology, Cardiac Muscle Injury, Dental, Nerve Injury

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Plasma Therapy revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Plasma Therapy revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Terumo, Arthrex, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, EmCyte, Regen Lab, ISTO Biologics, Cesca Therapeutics, Weigao, REV-MED, Nuo Therapeutics

