Plant fungicides are pesticides that kill or prevent the growth of fungi and their spores. They can be used to control fungi that damage plants, including rusts, mildews and blights. Global Plant Fungicides key players include Syngenta, UPL, Corteva (DuPont), BASF, Bayer, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 60%. Europe is the largest market, with a share nearly 25%, followed by North America, and China, both have a share about 40 percent. In terms of product, Bio-Fungicides is the largest segment, with a share nearly 30%. And in terms of application, the largest is Food Corps, followed by Fruits, Vegetables, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plant Fungicides Market The global Plant Fungicides market size is projected to reach US$ 23250 million by 2027, from US$ 17710 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Plant Fungicides Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Plant Fungicides Market are Studied: Syngenta, UPL, FMC, BASF, Bayer, Nufarm, Corteva (DuPont), Sumitomo Chemical, Qian Jiang Biochemical, Indofil, Limin Group, Sipcam Oxon, Gowan, Koppert, Albaugh, Spiess-Urania Chemicals, Isagro, IQV Agro, Certis USA, Biostadt, Rotam
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Plant Fungicides market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Dithiocarbamates, Benzimidazoles, SDHI, Phenylamides, Strobilurins, Triazoles, Bio-Fungicides, Others
Segmentation by Application: Food Corps, Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers, Others
TOC
1 Plant Fungicides Market Overview
1.1 Plant Fungicides Product Overview
1.2 Plant Fungicides Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Dithiocarbamates
1.2.2 Benzimidazoles
1.2.3 SDHI
1.2.4 Phenylamides
1.2.5 Strobilurins
1.2.6 Triazoles
1.2.7 Bio-Fungicides
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Global Plant Fungicides Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Plant Fungicides Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Plant Fungicides Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Plant Fungicides Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Plant Fungicides Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Plant Fungicides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Plant Fungicides Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Plant Fungicides Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Plant Fungicides Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Plant Fungicides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Plant Fungicides Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Plant Fungicides Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plant Fungicides Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Plant Fungicides Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plant Fungicides Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Plant Fungicides Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Plant Fungicides Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Plant Fungicides Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Plant Fungicides Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plant Fungicides Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Plant Fungicides Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Plant Fungicides Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plant Fungicides Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Plant Fungicides as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plant Fungicides Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Plant Fungicides Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Plant Fungicides Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Plant Fungicides Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Plant Fungicides Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Plant Fungicides Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Plant Fungicides Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Plant Fungicides Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Plant Fungicides Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Plant Fungicides Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Plant Fungicides Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Plant Fungicides Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Plant Fungicides by Application
4.1 Plant Fungicides Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Food Corps
4.1.2 Fruits
4.1.3 Vegetables
4.1.4 Flowers
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Plant Fungicides Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Plant Fungicides Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Plant Fungicides Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Plant Fungicides Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Plant Fungicides Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Plant Fungicides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Plant Fungicides Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Plant Fungicides Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Plant Fungicides Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Plant Fungicides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Plant Fungicides Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Plant Fungicides Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Plant Fungicides Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Plant Fungicides Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Plant Fungicides Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Plant Fungicides by Country
5.1 North America Plant Fungicides Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Plant Fungicides Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Plant Fungicides Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Plant Fungicides Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Plant Fungicides Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Plant Fungicides Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Plant Fungicides by Country
6.1 Europe Plant Fungicides Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Plant Fungicides Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Plant Fungicides Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Plant Fungicides Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Plant Fungicides Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Plant Fungicides Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Plant Fungicides by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Plant Fungicides Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plant Fungicides Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plant Fungicides Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Plant Fungicides Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plant Fungicides Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plant Fungicides Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Plant Fungicides by Country
8.1 Latin America Plant Fungicides Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Plant Fungicides Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Plant Fungicides Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Plant Fungicides Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Plant Fungicides Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Plant Fungicides Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Plant Fungicides by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Plant Fungicides Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plant Fungicides Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plant Fungicides Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Plant Fungicides Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plant Fungicides Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plant Fungicides Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plant Fungicides Business
10.1 Syngenta
10.1.1 Syngenta Corporation Information
10.1.2 Syngenta Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Syngenta Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Syngenta Plant Fungicides Products Offered
10.1.5 Syngenta Recent Development
10.2 UPL
10.2.1 UPL Corporation Information
10.2.2 UPL Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 UPL Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 UPL Plant Fungicides Products Offered
10.2.5 UPL Recent Development
10.3 FMC
10.3.1 FMC Corporation Information
10.3.2 FMC Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 FMC Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 FMC Plant Fungicides Products Offered
10.3.5 FMC Recent Development
10.4 BASF
10.4.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.4.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 BASF Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 BASF Plant Fungicides Products Offered
10.4.5 BASF Recent Development
10.5 Bayer
10.5.1 Bayer Corporation Information
10.5.2 Bayer Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Bayer Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Bayer Plant Fungicides Products Offered
10.5.5 Bayer Recent Development
10.6 Nufarm
10.6.1 Nufarm Corporation Information
10.6.2 Nufarm Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Nufarm Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Nufarm Plant Fungicides Products Offered
10.6.5 Nufarm Recent Development
10.7 Corteva (DuPont)
10.7.1 Corteva (DuPont) Corporation Information
10.7.2 Corteva (DuPont) Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Corteva (DuPont) Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Corteva (DuPont) Plant Fungicides Products Offered
10.7.5 Corteva (DuPont) Recent Development
10.8 Sumitomo Chemical
10.8.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information
10.8.2 Sumitomo Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sumitomo Chemical Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Sumitomo Chemical Plant Fungicides Products Offered
10.8.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development
10.9 Qian Jiang Biochemical
10.9.1 Qian Jiang Biochemical Corporation Information
10.9.2 Qian Jiang Biochemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Qian Jiang Biochemical Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Qian Jiang Biochemical Plant Fungicides Products Offered
10.9.5 Qian Jiang Biochemical Recent Development
10.10 Indofil
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Plant Fungicides Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Indofil Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Indofil Recent Development
10.11 Limin Group
10.11.1 Limin Group Corporation Information
10.11.2 Limin Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Limin Group Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Limin Group Plant Fungicides Products Offered
10.11.5 Limin Group Recent Development
10.12 Sipcam Oxon
10.12.1 Sipcam Oxon Corporation Information
10.12.2 Sipcam Oxon Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Sipcam Oxon Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Sipcam Oxon Plant Fungicides Products Offered
10.12.5 Sipcam Oxon Recent Development
10.13 Gowan
10.13.1 Gowan Corporation Information
10.13.2 Gowan Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Gowan Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Gowan Plant Fungicides Products Offered
10.13.5 Gowan Recent Development
10.14 Koppert
10.14.1 Koppert Corporation Information
10.14.2 Koppert Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Koppert Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Koppert Plant Fungicides Products Offered
10.14.5 Koppert Recent Development
10.15 Albaugh
10.15.1 Albaugh Corporation Information
10.15.2 Albaugh Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Albaugh Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Albaugh Plant Fungicides Products Offered
10.15.5 Albaugh Recent Development
10.16 Spiess-Urania Chemicals
10.16.1 Spiess-Urania Chemicals Corporation Information
10.16.2 Spiess-Urania Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Spiess-Urania Chemicals Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Spiess-Urania Chemicals Plant Fungicides Products Offered
10.16.5 Spiess-Urania Chemicals Recent Development
10.17 Isagro
10.17.1 Isagro Corporation Information
10.17.2 Isagro Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Isagro Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Isagro Plant Fungicides Products Offered
10.17.5 Isagro Recent Development
10.18 IQV Agro
10.18.1 IQV Agro Corporation Information
10.18.2 IQV Agro Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 IQV Agro Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 IQV Agro Plant Fungicides Products Offered
10.18.5 IQV Agro Recent Development
10.19 Certis USA
10.19.1 Certis USA Corporation Information
10.19.2 Certis USA Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Certis USA Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Certis USA Plant Fungicides Products Offered
10.19.5 Certis USA Recent Development
10.20 Biostadt
10.20.1 Biostadt Corporation Information
10.20.2 Biostadt Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Biostadt Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Biostadt Plant Fungicides Products Offered
10.20.5 Biostadt Recent Development
10.21 Rotam
10.21.1 Rotam Corporation Information
10.21.2 Rotam Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Rotam Plant Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Rotam Plant Fungicides Products Offered
10.21.5 Rotam Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Plant Fungicides Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Plant Fungicides Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Plant Fungicides Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Plant Fungicides Distributors
12.3 Plant Fungicides Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
