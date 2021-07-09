QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global PIN Diode market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
A PIN diode is composed of an I-type region separating the P-type and N-type regions. Forward-biasing the diode adjusts the resistivity of the I-type region. Diodes take in power through an anode and release it into a positively-charged area of a semiconductor. A small intrinsic layer separates the positive area from a negative region. The power moves through the intrinsic into the negative and then out through a cathode back into the device. PIN diodes are offered in discrete packages or integrated into IC processes. The benefit of using an integrated PIN diode for limiter design is the elimination of packaging parasitics, which degrade the receiver’s noise performance. PIN diodes are built from an intrinsic (I) region of high resistivity in between a P-type and N-type semiconductor. A typical diode has a very small intrinsic area. Usually, diodes are composed of two connection terminals connected by a semiconductor. Diodes take in power through an anode and release it into a positively-charged area of a semiconductor. A small intrinsic layer separates the positive area from a negative region. The power moves through the intrinsic into the negative and then out through a cathode back into the device. Asia-Pacific is the largest PIN Diode market with about 53% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 22% market share. The key players are M/A-COM, Vishay, Infineon, AVAGO, NXP, ROHM, ON Semiconductor, Qorvo, Renesas, Albis etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 29% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global PIN Diode Market The global PIN Diode market size is projected to reach US$ 2498.4 million by 2027, from US$ 1963.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the PIN Diode market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: RF PIN Diode, PIN Photodiode, PIN Switch Diode, Others
Segmentation by Application: RF Switch, Photodetector, High Voltage Rectifier, Attenuators, RF Limiters, Others
