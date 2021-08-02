Global Physical Examination Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027| Kaiser Permanente, Bupa, Health 100

A physical examination, medical examination, or clinical examination is the process by which a medical practitioner examines the body of a patient for any possible signs or symptoms of a medical condition The classification of Physical Examination includes Routine Physical Examination, Comprehensive Physical Examination and others, and the proportion of Routine physical examination in 2019 is about 45.35%, and the proportion is in stable trend from 2021 to 2026.The most proportion of Physical Examination is Enterprise, and the proportion in 2019 is 70.26%. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35.87% in 2019. North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20.75%. Market competition is intense. Kaiser Permanente, Bupa, Health 100, IKang Group, etc. are the leaders of the industry. This report contains market size and forecasts of Physical Examination in China, including the following market information: China Physical Examination Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Physical Examination companies in 2020 (%) The global Physical Examination market size is expected to growth from US$ 325560 million in 2020 to US$ 429160 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Physical Examination market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Physical Examination Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Physical Examination Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Physical Examination Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Routine Physical Examination, Comprehensive Physical Examination, Others China Physical Examination Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Physical Examination Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Enterprise, Individuals

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Physical Examination revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Physical Examination revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Kaiser Permanente, Bupa, Health 100, IKang Group, Japanese Red Cross, Rich Healthcare, Mayo Clinic, Nuffield Health, Cleveland Clinic, Cooper Aerobics, Samsung Total Healthcare Center, Milord Health Group, Seoul National University Hospital, PL Tokyo Health Care Center, Sun Medical Center, Mediway Medical, St. Luke’s International Hospital

