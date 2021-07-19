QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Photogrammetry Software market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Photogrammetry Software Market The research report studies the Photogrammetry Software market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Photogrammetry Software market size is projected to reach US$ 2412.6 million by 2027, from US$ 982.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Photogrammetry Software Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Photogrammetry Software Market are Studied: Hexagon, Trimble, Pix4D, Autodesk, BAE Systems, Bentley Systems, Suprevision, GreenValley International, PhotoModeler Technologies, Geodetic, PMS Photo Mess Systeme AG, Datumate Ltd., SimActive, Skyline Software Systems, Agisoft LLC, Drones Made Easy, 3Dflow, Capturing Reality, Regard3D (Opensource), Alicevision (Opensource)

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Photogrammetry Software market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: split into, 3D Reconstruction Software, Based on Images and Video, Based on 3D Scanning, 3D reconstruction software holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 53% in 2018.

Segmentation by Application: Culture Heritage and Museum, Films & Games, 3D Printing, Drones and Robots, Geology & Mining, Building, Design & renovation, Other, The 3D printing drones and robots holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 34% of the market share. Global Photogrammetry Software market: regional analysis,

TOC

1 Market Overview of Photogrammetry Software

1.1 Photogrammetry Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Photogrammetry Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Photogrammetry Software Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Photogrammetry Software Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Photogrammetry Software Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Photogrammetry Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Photogrammetry Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Photogrammetry Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Photogrammetry Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Photogrammetry Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Photogrammetry Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Photogrammetry Software Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Photogrammetry Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Photogrammetry Software Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Photogrammetry Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 3D Reconstruction Software

2.5 Based on Images and Video

2.6 Based on 3D Scanning 3 Photogrammetry Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Photogrammetry Software Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Photogrammetry Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Culture Heritage and Museum

3.5 Films & Games

3.6 3D Printing, Drones and Robots

3.7 Geology & Mining

3.8 Building, Design & renovation

3.9 Other 4 Photogrammetry Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Photogrammetry Software as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Photogrammetry Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Photogrammetry Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Photogrammetry Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Photogrammetry Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Hexagon

5.1.1 Hexagon Profile

5.1.2 Hexagon Main Business

5.1.3 Hexagon Photogrammetry Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Hexagon Photogrammetry Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Hexagon Recent Developments

5.2 Trimble

5.2.1 Trimble Profile

5.2.2 Trimble Main Business

5.2.3 Trimble Photogrammetry Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Trimble Photogrammetry Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Trimble Recent Developments

5.3 Pix4D

5.3.1 Pix4D Profile

5.3.2 Pix4D Main Business

5.3.3 Pix4D Photogrammetry Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Pix4D Photogrammetry Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Autodesk Recent Developments

5.4 Autodesk

5.4.1 Autodesk Profile

5.4.2 Autodesk Main Business

5.4.3 Autodesk Photogrammetry Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Autodesk Photogrammetry Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Autodesk Recent Developments

5.5 BAE Systems

5.5.1 BAE Systems Profile

5.5.2 BAE Systems Main Business

5.5.3 BAE Systems Photogrammetry Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 BAE Systems Photogrammetry Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 BAE Systems Recent Developments

5.6 Bentley Systems

5.6.1 Bentley Systems Profile

5.6.2 Bentley Systems Main Business

5.6.3 Bentley Systems Photogrammetry Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Bentley Systems Photogrammetry Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Bentley Systems Recent Developments

5.7 Suprevision

5.7.1 Suprevision Profile

5.7.2 Suprevision Main Business

5.7.3 Suprevision Photogrammetry Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Suprevision Photogrammetry Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Suprevision Recent Developments

5.8 GreenValley International

5.8.1 GreenValley International Profile

5.8.2 GreenValley International Main Business

5.8.3 GreenValley International Photogrammetry Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 GreenValley International Photogrammetry Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 GreenValley International Recent Developments

5.9 PhotoModeler Technologies

5.9.1 PhotoModeler Technologies Profile

5.9.2 PhotoModeler Technologies Main Business

5.9.3 PhotoModeler Technologies Photogrammetry Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 PhotoModeler Technologies Photogrammetry Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 PhotoModeler Technologies Recent Developments

5.10 Geodetic

5.10.1 Geodetic Profile

5.10.2 Geodetic Main Business

5.10.3 Geodetic Photogrammetry Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Geodetic Photogrammetry Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Geodetic Recent Developments

5.11 PMS Photo Mess Systeme AG

5.11.1 PMS Photo Mess Systeme AG Profile

5.11.2 PMS Photo Mess Systeme AG Main Business

5.11.3 PMS Photo Mess Systeme AG Photogrammetry Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 PMS Photo Mess Systeme AG Photogrammetry Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 PMS Photo Mess Systeme AG Recent Developments

5.12 Datumate Ltd.

5.12.1 Datumate Ltd. Profile

5.12.2 Datumate Ltd. Main Business

5.12.3 Datumate Ltd. Photogrammetry Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Datumate Ltd. Photogrammetry Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Datumate Ltd. Recent Developments

5.13 SimActive

5.13.1 SimActive Profile

5.13.2 SimActive Main Business

5.13.3 SimActive Photogrammetry Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 SimActive Photogrammetry Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 SimActive Recent Developments

5.14 Skyline Software Systems

5.14.1 Skyline Software Systems Profile

5.14.2 Skyline Software Systems Main Business

5.14.3 Skyline Software Systems Photogrammetry Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Skyline Software Systems Photogrammetry Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Skyline Software Systems Recent Developments

5.15 Agisoft LLC

5.15.1 Agisoft LLC Profile

5.15.2 Agisoft LLC Main Business

5.15.3 Agisoft LLC Photogrammetry Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Agisoft LLC Photogrammetry Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Agisoft LLC Recent Developments

5.16 Drones Made Easy

5.16.1 Drones Made Easy Profile

5.16.2 Drones Made Easy Main Business

5.16.3 Drones Made Easy Photogrammetry Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Drones Made Easy Photogrammetry Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Drones Made Easy Recent Developments

5.17 3Dflow

5.17.1 3Dflow Profile

5.17.2 3Dflow Main Business

5.17.3 3Dflow Photogrammetry Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 3Dflow Photogrammetry Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 3Dflow Recent Developments

5.18 Capturing Reality

5.18.1 Capturing Reality Profile

5.18.2 Capturing Reality Main Business

5.18.3 Capturing Reality Photogrammetry Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Capturing Reality Photogrammetry Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Capturing Reality Recent Developments

5.19 Regard3D (Opensource)

5.19.1 Regard3D (Opensource) Profile

5.19.2 Regard3D (Opensource) Main Business

5.19.3 Regard3D (Opensource) Photogrammetry Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Regard3D (Opensource) Photogrammetry Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Regard3D (Opensource) Recent Developments

5.20 Alicevision (Opensource)

5.20.1 Alicevision (Opensource) Profile

5.20.2 Alicevision (Opensource) Main Business

5.20.3 Alicevision (Opensource) Photogrammetry Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Alicevision (Opensource) Photogrammetry Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Alicevision (Opensource) Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Photogrammetry Software Market Dynamics

11.1 Photogrammetry Software Industry Trends

11.2 Photogrammetry Software Market Drivers

11.3 Photogrammetry Software Market Challenges

11.4 Photogrammetry Software Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

