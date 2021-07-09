QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global PH Sensors market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

The pH Sensor is a critical components of a pH measurement loop. A pH measurement loop is made up of three components, the pH sensor, which includes a measuring electrode, a reference electrode, and a temperature sensor; a preamplifier; and an analyser or transmitter. A pH measurement loop is essentially a battery where the positive terminal is the measuring electrode and the negative terminal is the reference electrode. The measuring electrode, which is sensitive to the hydrogen ion, develops a potential (voltage) directly related to the hydrogen ion concentration of the solution. The reference electrode provides a stable potential against which the measuring electrode can be compared. Global PH Sensors key players include Endress+Hauser, Emerson, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, ABB, Honeywell, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 40%. USA is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and Japan, total have a share over 40 percent. In terms of product, Glass Type Sensor is the largest segment, with a share about 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Chemical Industry, followed by Water Treatment, Pharmaceutical Industry, Food and Beverages. Market Analysis and Insights: Global PH Sensors Market The global PH Sensors market size is projected to reach US$ 1381 million by 2027, from US$ 523 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of PH Sensors Market are Studied: Endress+Hauser, Emerson, Honeywell, ABB, Yokogawa Electric, Mettler Toledo, Vernier Software & Technology, Barben Analyzer (Ametek), Hach, Knick, OMEGA Engineering, REFEX Sensors, PreSens Precision Sensing, Sensorex, Hamilton

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the PH Sensors market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Glass Type Sensor, ISFET Sensor, Others

Segmentation by Application: Chemical, Pharmaceutical Industry, Food and Beverages, Water Treatment, Other

TOC

1 PH Sensors Market Overview

1.1 PH Sensors Product Overview

1.2 PH Sensors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Glass Type Sensor

1.2.2 ISFET Sensor

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global PH Sensors Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global PH Sensors Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global PH Sensors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global PH Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global PH Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global PH Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global PH Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global PH Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global PH Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global PH Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America PH Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe PH Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PH Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America PH Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PH Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global PH Sensors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PH Sensors Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by PH Sensors Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players PH Sensors Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PH Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PH Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PH Sensors Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PH Sensors Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PH Sensors as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PH Sensors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PH Sensors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 PH Sensors Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global PH Sensors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global PH Sensors Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global PH Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global PH Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global PH Sensors Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PH Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global PH Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global PH Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global PH Sensors Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global PH Sensors by Application

4.1 PH Sensors Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chemical

4.1.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.3 Food and Beverages

4.1.4 Water Treatment

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global PH Sensors Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global PH Sensors Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global PH Sensors Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global PH Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global PH Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global PH Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global PH Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global PH Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global PH Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global PH Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America PH Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe PH Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PH Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America PH Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PH Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America PH Sensors by Country

5.1 North America PH Sensors Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America PH Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America PH Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America PH Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America PH Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America PH Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe PH Sensors by Country

6.1 Europe PH Sensors Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe PH Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe PH Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe PH Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe PH Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe PH Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific PH Sensors by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific PH Sensors Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PH Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PH Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific PH Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PH Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PH Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America PH Sensors by Country

8.1 Latin America PH Sensors Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America PH Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America PH Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America PH Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America PH Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America PH Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa PH Sensors by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa PH Sensors Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PH Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PH Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa PH Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PH Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PH Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PH Sensors Business

10.1 Endress+Hauser

10.1.1 Endress+Hauser Corporation Information

10.1.2 Endress+Hauser Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Endress+Hauser PH Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Endress+Hauser PH Sensors Products Offered

10.1.5 Endress+Hauser Recent Development

10.2 Emerson

10.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.2.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Emerson PH Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Emerson PH Sensors Products Offered

10.2.5 Emerson Recent Development

10.3 Honeywell

10.3.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.3.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Honeywell PH Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Honeywell PH Sensors Products Offered

10.3.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.4 ABB

10.4.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.4.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 ABB PH Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 ABB PH Sensors Products Offered

10.4.5 ABB Recent Development

10.5 Yokogawa Electric

10.5.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Information

10.5.2 Yokogawa Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Yokogawa Electric PH Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Yokogawa Electric PH Sensors Products Offered

10.5.5 Yokogawa Electric Recent Development

10.6 Mettler Toledo

10.6.1 Mettler Toledo Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mettler Toledo Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mettler Toledo PH Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mettler Toledo PH Sensors Products Offered

10.6.5 Mettler Toledo Recent Development

10.7 Vernier Software & Technology

10.7.1 Vernier Software & Technology Corporation Information

10.7.2 Vernier Software & Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Vernier Software & Technology PH Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Vernier Software & Technology PH Sensors Products Offered

10.7.5 Vernier Software & Technology Recent Development

10.8 Barben Analyzer (Ametek)

10.8.1 Barben Analyzer (Ametek) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Barben Analyzer (Ametek) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Barben Analyzer (Ametek) PH Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Barben Analyzer (Ametek) PH Sensors Products Offered

10.8.5 Barben Analyzer (Ametek) Recent Development

10.9 Hach

10.9.1 Hach Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hach Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Hach PH Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Hach PH Sensors Products Offered

10.9.5 Hach Recent Development

10.10 Knick

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 PH Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Knick PH Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Knick Recent Development

10.11 OMEGA Engineering

10.11.1 OMEGA Engineering Corporation Information

10.11.2 OMEGA Engineering Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 OMEGA Engineering PH Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 OMEGA Engineering PH Sensors Products Offered

10.11.5 OMEGA Engineering Recent Development

10.12 REFEX Sensors

10.12.1 REFEX Sensors Corporation Information

10.12.2 REFEX Sensors Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 REFEX Sensors PH Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 REFEX Sensors PH Sensors Products Offered

10.12.5 REFEX Sensors Recent Development

10.13 PreSens Precision Sensing

10.13.1 PreSens Precision Sensing Corporation Information

10.13.2 PreSens Precision Sensing Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 PreSens Precision Sensing PH Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 PreSens Precision Sensing PH Sensors Products Offered

10.13.5 PreSens Precision Sensing Recent Development

10.14 Sensorex

10.14.1 Sensorex Corporation Information

10.14.2 Sensorex Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Sensorex PH Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Sensorex PH Sensors Products Offered

10.14.5 Sensorex Recent Development

10.15 Hamilton

10.15.1 Hamilton Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hamilton Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Hamilton PH Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Hamilton PH Sensors Products Offered

10.15.5 Hamilton Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PH Sensors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PH Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 PH Sensors Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 PH Sensors Distributors

12.3 PH Sensors Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us