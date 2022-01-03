Global Petroleum Catalyst Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027| Albemarle Corporation, W. R. Grace & Co., Haldor Topsoe A/S, Honeywell

LOS ANGELES, United States: The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the Global Petroleum Catalyst Market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The Petroleum Catalyst report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain market sustainability.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3918078/global-petroleum-catalyst-market

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Petroleum Catalyst market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Petroleum Catalyst market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Petroleum Catalyst Market Research Report:Albemarle Corporation, W. R. Grace & Co., Haldor Topsoe A/S, Honeywell, Uop LLC., Criterion Catalysts & Technologies L.P., Axens SA, BASF SE, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.), Clariant International Ltd, Johnson Matthey PLC, Anten Chemical Co., Ltd., Arkema Group, Chempack, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd., JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd., KNT Group, Kuwait Catalyst Company, N.E. Chemcat Corporation, Nippon Ketjen Co., Ltd., Porocel Corporation, Qingdao Huicheng Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., Qingdao Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical Co., Ltd., Taiyo Koko Co., Ltd., Yueyang Sciensun Chemical Co., Ltd

Global Petroleum Catalyst Market by Type:FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming Catalysts, Others

Global Petroleum Catalyst Market by Application:Onshore Operations, Offshore Operations

The global market for Petroleum Catalyst is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the Petroleum Catalyst Market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the Petroleum Catalyst Market that are likely affect its course.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Petroleum Catalyst market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Petroleum Catalyst market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries. The report provides CAGR, revenue, production, consumption, and other important statistics and figures related to the global as well as regional markets. It shows how different type, application, and regional segments are progressing in the global Petroleum Catalyst market in terms of growth.

Questions Answered in the Report

1. Which are the five top players of the global Petroleum Catalyst market?

2. How will the global Petroleum Catalyst market change in the next five years?

3. Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Petroleum Catalyst market?

4. What are the drivers and restraints of the global Petroleum Catalyst market?

5. Which regional market will show the highest growth?

6. What will be the CAGR and size of the global Petroleum Catalyst market throughout the forecast period?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3918078/global-petroleum-catalyst-market

1 Petroleum Catalyst Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Petroleum Catalyst

1.2 Petroleum Catalyst Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Petroleum Catalyst Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 FCC Catalysts

1.2.3 Hydrotreating Catalysts

1.2.4 Hydrocracking Catalysts

1.2.5 Catalytic Reforming Catalysts

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Petroleum Catalyst Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Petroleum Catalyst Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Onshore Operations

1.3.3 Offshore Operations

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Petroleum Catalyst Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Petroleum Catalyst Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Petroleum Catalyst Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Petroleum Catalyst Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Petroleum Catalyst Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Petroleum Catalyst Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Petroleum Catalyst Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Petroleum Catalyst Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Petroleum Catalyst Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Petroleum Catalyst Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Petroleum Catalyst Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Petroleum Catalyst Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Petroleum Catalyst Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Petroleum Catalyst Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Petroleum Catalyst Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Petroleum Catalyst Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Petroleum Catalyst Production

3.4.1 North America Petroleum Catalyst Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Petroleum Catalyst Production

3.5.1 Europe Petroleum Catalyst Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Petroleum Catalyst Production

3.6.1 China Petroleum Catalyst Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Petroleum Catalyst Production

3.7.1 Japan Petroleum Catalyst Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Petroleum Catalyst Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Petroleum Catalyst Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Petroleum Catalyst Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Petroleum Catalyst Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Petroleum Catalyst Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Petroleum Catalyst Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Petroleum Catalyst Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Petroleum Catalyst Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Petroleum Catalyst Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Petroleum Catalyst Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Petroleum Catalyst Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Petroleum Catalyst Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Petroleum Catalyst Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Albemarle Corporation

7.1.1 Albemarle Corporation Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.1.2 Albemarle Corporation Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Albemarle Corporation Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Albemarle Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Albemarle Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 W. R. Grace & Co.

7.2.1 W. R. Grace & Co. Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.2.2 W. R. Grace & Co. Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.2.3 W. R. Grace & Co. Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 W. R. Grace & Co. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 W. R. Grace & Co. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Haldor Topsoe A/S

7.3.1 Haldor Topsoe A/S Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.3.2 Haldor Topsoe A/S Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Haldor Topsoe A/S Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Haldor Topsoe A/S Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Haldor Topsoe A/S Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Honeywell, Uop LLC.

7.4.1 Honeywell, Uop LLC. Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.4.2 Honeywell, Uop LLC. Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Honeywell, Uop LLC. Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Honeywell, Uop LLC. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Honeywell, Uop LLC. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Criterion Catalysts & Technologies L.P.

7.5.1 Criterion Catalysts & Technologies L.P. Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.5.2 Criterion Catalysts & Technologies L.P. Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Criterion Catalysts & Technologies L.P. Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Criterion Catalysts & Technologies L.P. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Criterion Catalysts & Technologies L.P. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Axens SA

7.6.1 Axens SA Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.6.2 Axens SA Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Axens SA Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Axens SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Axens SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 BASF SE

7.7.1 BASF SE Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.7.2 BASF SE Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.7.3 BASF SE Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 BASF SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 BASF SE Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.)

7.8.1 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.) Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.8.2 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.) Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.8.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.) Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Clariant International Ltd

7.9.1 Clariant International Ltd Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.9.2 Clariant International Ltd Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Clariant International Ltd Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Clariant International Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Clariant International Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Johnson Matthey PLC

7.10.1 Johnson Matthey PLC Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.10.2 Johnson Matthey PLC Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Johnson Matthey PLC Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Johnson Matthey PLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Johnson Matthey PLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Anten Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Anten Chemical Co., Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.11.2 Anten Chemical Co., Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Anten Chemical Co., Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Anten Chemical Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Anten Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Arkema Group

7.12.1 Arkema Group Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.12.2 Arkema Group Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Arkema Group Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Arkema Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Arkema Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Chempack

7.13.1 Chempack Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.13.2 Chempack Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Chempack Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Chempack Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Chempack Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Exxon Mobil Corporation

7.14.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.14.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd.

7.15.1 Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.15.2 Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd.

7.16.1 JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.16.2 JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.16.3 JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 KNT Group

7.17.1 KNT Group Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.17.2 KNT Group Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.17.3 KNT Group Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 KNT Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 KNT Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Kuwait Catalyst Company

7.18.1 Kuwait Catalyst Company Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.18.2 Kuwait Catalyst Company Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Kuwait Catalyst Company Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Kuwait Catalyst Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Kuwait Catalyst Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 N.E. Chemcat Corporation

7.19.1 N.E. Chemcat Corporation Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.19.2 N.E. Chemcat Corporation Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.19.3 N.E. Chemcat Corporation Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 N.E. Chemcat Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 N.E. Chemcat Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Nippon Ketjen Co., Ltd.

7.20.1 Nippon Ketjen Co., Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.20.2 Nippon Ketjen Co., Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Nippon Ketjen Co., Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Nippon Ketjen Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Nippon Ketjen Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Porocel Corporation

7.21.1 Porocel Corporation Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.21.2 Porocel Corporation Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Porocel Corporation Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Porocel Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Porocel Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Qingdao Huicheng Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.

7.22.1 Qingdao Huicheng Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.22.2 Qingdao Huicheng Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Qingdao Huicheng Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Qingdao Huicheng Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Qingdao Huicheng Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Qingdao Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.23.1 Qingdao Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical Co., Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.23.2 Qingdao Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical Co., Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Qingdao Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical Co., Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Qingdao Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Qingdao Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Taiyo Koko Co., Ltd.

7.24.1 Taiyo Koko Co., Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.24.2 Taiyo Koko Co., Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Taiyo Koko Co., Ltd. Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Taiyo Koko Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Taiyo Koko Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Yueyang Sciensun Chemical Co., Ltd

7.25.1 Yueyang Sciensun Chemical Co., Ltd Petroleum Catalyst Corporation Information

7.25.2 Yueyang Sciensun Chemical Co., Ltd Petroleum Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Yueyang Sciensun Chemical Co., Ltd Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Yueyang Sciensun Chemical Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Yueyang Sciensun Chemical Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

8 Petroleum Catalyst Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Petroleum Catalyst Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Petroleum Catalyst

8.4 Petroleum Catalyst Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Petroleum Catalyst Distributors List

9.3 Petroleum Catalyst Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Petroleum Catalyst Industry Trends

10.2 Petroleum Catalyst Growth Drivers

10.3 Petroleum Catalyst Market Challenges

10.4 Petroleum Catalyst Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Petroleum Catalyst by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Petroleum Catalyst Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Petroleum Catalyst Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Petroleum Catalyst Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Petroleum Catalyst Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Petroleum Catalyst

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum Catalyst by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum Catalyst by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum Catalyst by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum Catalyst by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Petroleum Catalyst by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Petroleum Catalyst by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Petroleum Catalyst by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum Catalyst by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.