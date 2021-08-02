Global Peony Market Analysis & Trends to 2027| Arcieri’s Peonies, Kennicott, Adelman Peony Gardens

Peony is a flowering plant in the genus Paeonia, the only genus in the family Paeoniaceae. Peony varieties with huge, double flowers will be the focal point of the garden when they bloom in early summer. Single-flowered types are more subtle and combine well with other perennials. Flower colors include pink, red, white, and yellow, and the plants grow 18 inches to 3 feet tall, depending on the variety. Peonies make an attractive low hedge. However, they can take up to 3 years to mature, and don’t perform well in hot summer climates. Global Peony key players include Heze Peony Lotus Horticulture, Zi Peony, Shenzhou Peony, Arcieri’s Peonies, Shaoyaomiao, etc. Netherlands is the largest market, with a share over 15%, followed by US and China, both have a share over 25%. In terms of product, Paeonia Lactiflora is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Domestic, followed by Business, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Peony in China, including the following market information: China Peony Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Peony Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Pcs) China top five Peony companies in 2020 (%) The global Peony market size is expected to growth from US$ 492 million in 2020 to US$ 617.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Peony market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Peony manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Peony Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs) China Peony Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Paeonia Suffruticosa, Paeonia Lactiflora China Peony Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs) China Peony Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Domestic, Business, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Peony revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Peony revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Peony sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Pcs) Key companies Peony sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Arcieri’s Peonies, Kennicott, Adelman Peony Gardens, Castle Hayne Farms, Alaska Perfect Peony, Third Branch Flower, Pivoines Capano, Warmerdam Paeonia, 3 Glaciers Farm, Echo Lake Farm, Meadowburn Farm, Spring Hill Peony Farm, Joslyn Peonies, Maple Ridge Peony Farm, Chilly Root Peony Farm, Simmons Paeonies, English Peonies, Heze Peony Lotus Horticulture, Zi Peony, Shenzhou Peony, Shaoyaomiao, APEONY, GuoSeTianXiang, Yongming Flowers, Zhongchuan Peony

