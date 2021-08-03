Global PCIe Retimers Industry Analysis Report 2021| Astera Labs, Renesas Electronics, Parade Technologies

A retime is a digital and analog device. It receives the signal and extracts the digital part of it, then it regenerates it as a separately trained link, in both directions. Therefore, the noise (and other imperfections such as jitter), that was originally present, will be eliminated, it is like a fresh start from the re-generated signal. A PCIe Retimer is usually implemented as an integrated circuit (IC) chip that can be used, when placed on a PCB, to extend the length of a PCIe bus. It is particularly used it has to pass through a connector to a cable or to another PCB and then to another PCB (i.e. mid-plane or back-plane layouts). The discontinuities caused by the interconnect, PCB/cable changes, etc. produce reflections and increase inter-symbol-interference. These signal challenges will cause the PCIe signal to be too poor at the end point to be received without errors (or a high risk of errors), without some active circuitry to work past those discontinuities. That active ciruictry is the Retimer. It takes as inputs a PCIe signal and outputs a re-generated signal as if it were a fresh PCIe device, in both directions. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer region, with a market share of nearly 37%.North America is the second largest consumer region after the Asia-Pacific region. The market is relatively competitive.Astera Labs, Renesas Electronics, Parade Technologies, Texas Instrument, Microchip Technology, Montage Technology, among others, are the leaders in the sector, with the top six companies owning key technologies and patents with the highest market share at 92 percent. This report contains market size and forecasts of PCIe Retimers in China, including the following market information: China PCIe Retimers Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China PCIe Retimers Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five PCIe Retimers companies in 2020 (%) The global PCIe Retimers market size is expected to growth from US$ 23 million in 2020 to US$ 2484.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 77.2% during 2021-2027.

The China PCIe Retimers market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the PCIe Retimers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China PCIe Retimers Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China PCIe Retimers Market Segment Percentages,

PCIe 3.0, PCIe 4.0, PCIe 5.0 and Others China PCIe Retimers Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China PCIe Retimers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Servers, Storage Applications, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies PCIe Retimers revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies PCIe Retimers revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies PCIe Retimers sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies PCIe Retimers sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Astera Labs, Renesas Electronics, Parade Technologies, Texas Instrument, Microchip Technology, Montage Technology

