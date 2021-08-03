Global PCB & PCBA Market Share and Growth 2021| Nippon Mektron, Unimicron, SEMCO

A printed circuit board (PCB) mechanically supports and electrically connects electronic components using conductive tracks, pads and other features etched from copper sheets laminated onto a non-conductive substrate. Components – capacitors, resistors or active devices – are generally soldered on the PCB. PCBA refer to Printed Circuit Board Assembly. In assembly the bare board is populated (or “stuffed”) with electronic components to form a functional printed circuit assembly (PCA), which called a “printed circuit board assembly” (PCBA). Global PCB & PCBA key players include Tripod, Nippon Mektron, ZDT, Kingboard, HannStar Board (GBM), etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 10%. China is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by China Taiwan, and South Korea, both have a share about 25 percent. In terms of product, Standard Multilayer is the largest segment, with a share about 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Communications, followed by Consumer Electronics, Industrial or Medical, Automotive, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of PCB & PCBA in China, including the following market information: China PCB & PCBA Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China PCB & PCBA Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Sqm) China top five PCB & PCBA companies in 2020 (%) The global PCB & PCBA market size is expected to growth from US$ 70850 million in 2020 to US$ 88330 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

The China PCB & PCBA market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the PCB & PCBA manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China PCB & PCBA Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm) China PCB & PCBA Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Rigid 1-2Sided, Standard Multilayer, HDI, Microvia or Build-Up, IC Substrate, Flexible Circuits, Rigid Flex, Others China PCB & PCBA Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm) China PCB & PCBA Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Consumer Electronics, Computer, Communications, Industrial or Medical, Automotive, Military or Aerospace, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies PCB & PCBA revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies PCB & PCBA revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies PCB & PCBA sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Sqm) Key companies PCB & PCBA sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Nippon Mektron, Unimicron, SEMCO, Young Poong Group, Ibiden, ZDT, Tripod, TTM, SEI, Daeduck Group, HannStar Board (GBM), Nanya PCB, CMK Corporation, Shinko Electric Ind, Compeq, AT&S, Kingboard, Ellington, Topcb, DSBJ, Kinwong, Samsung, Wus, Fujikura, MEIKO ELECTRONICS, SCC

