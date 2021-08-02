Global PC Water and Liquid Cooling System Market Share and Growth 2021| Corsair, Cooler Master, DeepCool

The liquid cooling systems in a computer are a lot like the internal combustion engines found in most vehicles. A water-block is first set up on the CPU and through this the cooling water runs through the CPU before making its way to a radiator. Often, the radiator itself needs cooling of its own and is kept cool by a fan or a Peltier cooler. Liquid cooling is fairly complex method and is rarely used in computers despite its efficiency. The real danger that comes with liquid cooling is that in case of a coolant leak, the water can seep through to all the critical parts of the computer and can irreversibly damage your CPU. Global PC Water and Liquid Cooling System main manufactuers include Corsair, Cooler Master and DeepCool, etc., totally holding a share for 65% of the market. China is the largest market of PC Water and Liquid Cooling, with a share about 58%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into triple radiator liquid cooling system, dual radiator liquid cooling system and single radiator liquid cooling system. The most common product is dual radiator liquid cooling system, with a share over 40%. In terms of applications, it is widely used in online sales and offline store sales. The most commom application is in offline store sales, with a share over 74%. This report contains market size and forecasts of PC Water and Liquid Cooling System in China, including the following market information: China PC Water and Liquid Cooling System Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China PC Water and Liquid Cooling System Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five PC Water and Liquid Cooling System companies in 2020 (%) The global PC Water and Liquid Cooling System market size is expected to growth from US$ 188 million in 2020 to US$ 267 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.

The China PC Water and Liquid Cooling System market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the PC Water and Liquid Cooling System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China PC Water and Liquid Cooling System Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China PC Water and Liquid Cooling System Market Segment Percentages,

Triple Radiator Liquid Cooling System, Dual Radiator Liquid Cooling System, Single Radiator Liquid Cooling System China PC Water and Liquid Cooling System Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China PC Water and Liquid Cooling System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Online Sales, Offline Store Sales

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies PC Water and Liquid Cooling System revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies PC Water and Liquid Cooling System revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies PC Water and Liquid Cooling System sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies PC Water and Liquid Cooling System sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Corsair, Cooler Master, DeepCool, Thermaltake, EKWB Liquid Cooling, Shenzhen Fluence, NZXT, Koolance, XSPC

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global PC Water and Liquid Cooling System market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global PC Water and Liquid Cooling System market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional PC Water and Liquid Cooling System markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global PC Water and Liquid Cooling System market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global PC Water and Liquid Cooling System market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global PC Water and Liquid Cooling System market.

