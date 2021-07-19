QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global PC Power Supply market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
A PC power is an electric converter that supplies electric power to an electrical load. To be more specific, a PC power supply converts AC to low-voltage regulated DC power for the internal components of a computer. Modern personal computers universally use switched-mode power supplies. Some power supplies have a manual switch for selecting input voltage, while others automatically adapt to the mains voltage. In this report, PC Power Supply specifically refers to PC power for desktops and industrial computer. Global PC Power Supply key players include Delta, Lite-On, Chicony, CWT, Acbel, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 40%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 75%, followed by North America, with a share about 10 percent. In terms of product, ATX is the largest segment, with a share about 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Desktop Computer, followed by Industrial Computer. Market Analysis and Insights: Global PC Power Supply Market The global PC Power Supply market size is projected to reach US$ 2463.9 million by 2027, from US$ 2944 million in 2020, at a CAGR of -2.4% during 2021-2027.
Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3267931/global-pc-power-supply-market
The Essential Content Covered in the Global PC Power Supply Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of PC Power Supply Market are Studied: Delta, Lite-On, Chicony, CWT, Acbel, Great Wall, FSP, Huntkey, Antec, GIGABYTE, SeaSonic, Thermaltake, Corsair, CoolerMaster, In Win, GOLDEN FIELD, VisionTek, EVGA, Be Quiet
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the PC Power Supply market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: ATX, SFX, Others
Segmentation by Application: Desktop Computer, Industrial Computer
- Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@
- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3267931/global-pc-power-supply-market
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global PC Power Supply industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming PC Power Supply trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current PC Power Supply developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the PC Power Supply industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4535dd805d7cb75ba4697076c3c6bb54,0,1,global-pc-power-supply-market
TOC
1 PC Power Supply Market Overview
1.1 PC Power Supply Product Overview
1.2 PC Power Supply Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 ATX
1.2.2 SFX
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Global PC Power Supply Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global PC Power Supply Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global PC Power Supply Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global PC Power Supply Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global PC Power Supply Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global PC Power Supply Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global PC Power Supply Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global PC Power Supply Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global PC Power Supply Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global PC Power Supply Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America PC Power Supply Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe PC Power Supply Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PC Power Supply Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America PC Power Supply Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PC Power Supply Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global PC Power Supply Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by PC Power Supply Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by PC Power Supply Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players PC Power Supply Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PC Power Supply Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 PC Power Supply Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 PC Power Supply Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PC Power Supply Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PC Power Supply as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PC Power Supply Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers PC Power Supply Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 PC Power Supply Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global PC Power Supply Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global PC Power Supply Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global PC Power Supply Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global PC Power Supply Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global PC Power Supply Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global PC Power Supply Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global PC Power Supply Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global PC Power Supply Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global PC Power Supply Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global PC Power Supply by Application
4.1 PC Power Supply Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Desktop Computer
4.1.2 Industrial Computer
4.2 Global PC Power Supply Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global PC Power Supply Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global PC Power Supply Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global PC Power Supply Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global PC Power Supply Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global PC Power Supply Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global PC Power Supply Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global PC Power Supply Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global PC Power Supply Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global PC Power Supply Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America PC Power Supply Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe PC Power Supply Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PC Power Supply Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America PC Power Supply Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PC Power Supply Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America PC Power Supply by Country
5.1 North America PC Power Supply Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America PC Power Supply Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America PC Power Supply Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America PC Power Supply Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America PC Power Supply Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America PC Power Supply Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe PC Power Supply by Country
6.1 Europe PC Power Supply Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe PC Power Supply Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe PC Power Supply Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe PC Power Supply Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe PC Power Supply Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe PC Power Supply Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific PC Power Supply by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific PC Power Supply Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PC Power Supply Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PC Power Supply Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific PC Power Supply Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PC Power Supply Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PC Power Supply Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America PC Power Supply by Country
8.1 Latin America PC Power Supply Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America PC Power Supply Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America PC Power Supply Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America PC Power Supply Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America PC Power Supply Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America PC Power Supply Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa PC Power Supply by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa PC Power Supply Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PC Power Supply Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PC Power Supply Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa PC Power Supply Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PC Power Supply Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PC Power Supply Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PC Power Supply Business
10.1 Delta
10.1.1 Delta Corporation Information
10.1.2 Delta Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Delta PC Power Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Delta PC Power Supply Products Offered
10.1.5 Delta Recent Development
10.2 Lite-On
10.2.1 Lite-On Corporation Information
10.2.2 Lite-On Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Lite-On PC Power Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Lite-On PC Power Supply Products Offered
10.2.5 Lite-On Recent Development
10.3 Chicony
10.3.1 Chicony Corporation Information
10.3.2 Chicony Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Chicony PC Power Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Chicony PC Power Supply Products Offered
10.3.5 Chicony Recent Development
10.4 CWT
10.4.1 CWT Corporation Information
10.4.2 CWT Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 CWT PC Power Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 CWT PC Power Supply Products Offered
10.4.5 CWT Recent Development
10.5 Acbel
10.5.1 Acbel Corporation Information
10.5.2 Acbel Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Acbel PC Power Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Acbel PC Power Supply Products Offered
10.5.5 Acbel Recent Development
10.6 Great Wall
10.6.1 Great Wall Corporation Information
10.6.2 Great Wall Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Great Wall PC Power Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Great Wall PC Power Supply Products Offered
10.6.5 Great Wall Recent Development
10.7 FSP
10.7.1 FSP Corporation Information
10.7.2 FSP Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 FSP PC Power Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 FSP PC Power Supply Products Offered
10.7.5 FSP Recent Development
10.8 Huntkey
10.8.1 Huntkey Corporation Information
10.8.2 Huntkey Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Huntkey PC Power Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Huntkey PC Power Supply Products Offered
10.8.5 Huntkey Recent Development
10.9 Antec
10.9.1 Antec Corporation Information
10.9.2 Antec Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Antec PC Power Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Antec PC Power Supply Products Offered
10.9.5 Antec Recent Development
10.10 GIGABYTE
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 PC Power Supply Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 GIGABYTE PC Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 GIGABYTE Recent Development
10.11 SeaSonic
10.11.1 SeaSonic Corporation Information
10.11.2 SeaSonic Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 SeaSonic PC Power Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 SeaSonic PC Power Supply Products Offered
10.11.5 SeaSonic Recent Development
10.12 Thermaltake
10.12.1 Thermaltake Corporation Information
10.12.2 Thermaltake Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Thermaltake PC Power Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Thermaltake PC Power Supply Products Offered
10.12.5 Thermaltake Recent Development
10.13 Corsair
10.13.1 Corsair Corporation Information
10.13.2 Corsair Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Corsair PC Power Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Corsair PC Power Supply Products Offered
10.13.5 Corsair Recent Development
10.14 CoolerMaster
10.14.1 CoolerMaster Corporation Information
10.14.2 CoolerMaster Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 CoolerMaster PC Power Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 CoolerMaster PC Power Supply Products Offered
10.14.5 CoolerMaster Recent Development
10.15 In Win
10.15.1 In Win Corporation Information
10.15.2 In Win Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 In Win PC Power Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 In Win PC Power Supply Products Offered
10.15.5 In Win Recent Development
10.16 GOLDEN FIELD
10.16.1 GOLDEN FIELD Corporation Information
10.16.2 GOLDEN FIELD Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 GOLDEN FIELD PC Power Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 GOLDEN FIELD PC Power Supply Products Offered
10.16.5 GOLDEN FIELD Recent Development
10.17 VisionTek
10.17.1 VisionTek Corporation Information
10.17.2 VisionTek Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 VisionTek PC Power Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 VisionTek PC Power Supply Products Offered
10.17.5 VisionTek Recent Development
10.18 EVGA
10.18.1 EVGA Corporation Information
10.18.2 EVGA Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 EVGA PC Power Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 EVGA PC Power Supply Products Offered
10.18.5 EVGA Recent Development
10.19 Be Quiet
10.19.1 Be Quiet Corporation Information
10.19.2 Be Quiet Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Be Quiet PC Power Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Be Quiet PC Power Supply Products Offered
10.19.5 Be Quiet Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 PC Power Supply Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 PC Power Supply Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 PC Power Supply Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 PC Power Supply Distributors
12.3 PC Power Supply Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.