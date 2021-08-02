Global P&C Insurance Software Market Share and Growth 2021| Willis Tower Watson, Insurance Systems, PCMS

Property and Casualty Insurance (P&C Insurance) software is used by insurance agents and brokers to promote, sell, and administer insurance policies, including features such as claims management, marketing automation, and underwriting management. P&C Insurance Software is mainly classified into the following types: Cloud-Based and On-Premise. On-Premise is the most widely used type which takes up about 55.69% of the global market in 2019. P&C Insurance Software can be used in Claims, Underwriting, Operations and Others. And Operations is the most widely used area which takes up about 65.68% of the global total in 2019. Willis Tower Watson, Guidewire Software, Quadient, Duck Creek Technologies, Pegasystems, etc. are the key suppliers in the P&C Insurance Software market. Top 5 took up about 7% of the global market in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of P&C Insurance Software in China, including the following market information: China P&C Insurance Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five P&C Insurance Software companies in 2020 (%) The global P&C Insurance Software market size is expected to growth from US$ 10470 million in 2020 to US$ 17300 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2027.

The China P&C Insurance Software market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the P&C Insurance Software Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China P&C Insurance Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China P&C Insurance Software Market Segment Percentages,

Cloud-Based, On-Premise China P&C Insurance Software Market,

P&C Insurance Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Claims, Underwriting, Operations, Others

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies P&C Insurance Software revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies P&C Insurance Software revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Willis Tower Watson, Insurance Systems, PCMS, ClarionDoor, Quick Silver Systems, Pegasystems, Duck Creek Technologies, Agency Software, Sapiens, InsuredMine, Quadient, Guidewire Software, Zywave

