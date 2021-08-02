Global Payroll Outsourcing Industry Chain Research Report 2021| ADP, Sage, Xerox

Organizations may collaborate with an external firm to handle all their payroll functions to save valuable time and money – this is known as payroll outsourcing. Global Payroll Outsourcing key players include ADP, Intuit, KPMG, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 40%. United States is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share about 35 percent. In terms of product, Full-Managed is the largest segment, with a share about 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Small Business, followed by Midsized Business. This report contains market size and forecasts of Payroll Outsourcing in China, including the following market information: China Payroll Outsourcing Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Payroll Outsourcing companies in 2020 (%) The global Payroll Outsourcing market size is expected to growth from US$ 9231 million in 2020 to US$ 13930 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2027.

The China Payroll Outsourcing market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Payroll Outsourcing Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Payroll Outsourcing Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Payroll Outsourcing Market Segment Percentages,

Full-Managed Outsourcing, Co-Managed Outsourcing China Payroll Outsourcing Market,

Payroll Outsourcing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Small Business, Midsized Business, Large Business

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Payroll Outsourcing revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Payroll Outsourcing revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, ADP, Sage, Xerox, Paychex, Gusto, Intuit, Zalaris, Infosys, KPMG, Vision H.R., Deloitte, Aurion, Activpayroll, Immedis, Ascender, NGA HR, Neeyamo, BDO, CloudPay, Excelity, i-Admin, TriNet

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Payroll Outsourcing market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Payroll Outsourcing market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Payroll Outsourcing markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Payroll Outsourcing market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Payroll Outsourcing market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Payroll Outsourcing market.

