Global Passenger Vehicle Thermostats Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2027| Nippon Thermostat, Arlington Industries Group, Mahle

Automotive Thermostat is a temperature controlled on and off valve. When the temperature rises to a predetermined temperature, the thermostat opens up to allow the engine coolant to flow through the cylinder block and the radiator. This flow is crucial to maintain optimum operating temperature for fuel efficiency, enhanced drivability, and engine protection. The coolant flow is reduced when the engine is cold, and the flow is increased when the engine is hot. Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region of the Passenger Vehicle Thermostat, holds above 37% sales market in 2019, followed by Europe, with about 32%. The Passenger Vehicle Thermostat is classified into the Insert Thermostat and Housing Thermostat according to the product type. As of 2019, Insert Thermostat segment dominates the market contributing more than 75% of the total market. The Passenger Vehicle Thermostat market is relative fragment market; key players include Nippon Thermostat, Arlington Industries Group, Mahle, Stant Corporation, Qufu TEMB, Kirpart, Fuji Bellows, Ningbo Xingci Thermal, Vernet, INZI Controls, Gates Corporation, Dongfeng-Fuji-Thomson, Ruian Wantai Auto, TAMA, Kuzeh; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 60% of the total revenue, in 2019. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and Japan. This report contains market size and forecasts of Passenger Vehicle Thermostats in China, including the following market information: China Passenger Vehicle Thermostats Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Passenger Vehicle Thermostats Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units) China top five Passenger Vehicle Thermostats companies in 2020 (%) The global Passenger Vehicle Thermostats market size is expected to growth from US$ 738.8 million in 2020 to US$ 989.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Passenger Vehicle Thermostats market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Passenger Vehicle Thermostats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Passenger Vehicle Thermostats Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) China Passenger Vehicle Thermostats Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Insert Thermostat, Housing Thermostat China Passenger Vehicle Thermostats Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) China Passenger Vehicle Thermostats Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Sedan, Pickup, SUV

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Passenger Vehicle Thermostats revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Passenger Vehicle Thermostats revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Passenger Vehicle Thermostats sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units) Key companies Passenger Vehicle Thermostats sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Nippon Thermostat, Arlington Industries Group, Mahle, Stant Corporation, Qufu TEMB, Kirpart, Fuji Bellows, Ningbo Xingci Thermal, Vernet, INZI Controls, Gates Corporation, Dongfeng-Fuji-Thomson, Ruian Wantai Auto, TAMA, Kuzeh

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Passenger Vehicle Thermostats market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Passenger Vehicle Thermostats market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Passenger Vehicle Thermostats markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Passenger Vehicle Thermostats market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

