Global Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Regional Outlook 2021| Hyosung, Toyobo, Toray

Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric is the fabric used to manufacture automotive airbag. It is produced by nylon yarn, and today’s fabrics are primarily nylon 66. Generally, the width of the automotive airbag fabric varies from 150mm to 250mm. Global Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric key players include Hyosung, Toyobo, Toray, Kolon, HMT, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 65%. Europe is the largest market, with a share over 25%, followed by North America and China, both have a share over 35 percent. In terms of product, Flat Airbag Fabric is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Front Airbag, followed by Side Airbag. This report contains market size and forecasts of Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric in China, including the following market information: China Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K M) China top five Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric companies in 2020 (%) The global Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric market size is expected to growth from US$ 1421 million in 2020 to US$ 2050.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K M) China Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Flat Airbag Fabric, OPW Airbag Fabric China Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K M) China Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Front Airbag, Side Airbag, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K M) Key companies Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Hyosung, Toyobo, Toray, Kolon, HMT, Safety Components, Dual, JOYSON, Porcher, UTT, Milliken

