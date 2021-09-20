Global Parking Brake Shoe market:Imminent Competitive Developments in 2021|, Power Stop, Brembo, Hawk Performance

Parking Brake Shoe Market Los Angeles, United State– The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Parking Brake Shoe market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Parking Brake Shoe market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Parking Brake Shoe Market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Parking Brake Shoe market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Parking Brake Shoe market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global Parking Brake Shoe market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Parking Brake Shoe market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Parking Brake Shoe market. All findings and data on the global Parking Brake Shoe market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Parking Brake Shoe market available in different regions and countries.

Key Players of the Global Parking Brake Shoe Market

, Power Stop, Brembo, Hawk Performance, Raybestos, Centric, Akebono, Bosch, EBC, General Motors, Continental, TRW, Delphi, Akebono, ACDelco, Meritor, MAT Holdings, Nsshnbo, MK KASHIYAMA, Dura International, FBK Corporation, Mando, StopTech

Global Parking Brake Shoe Market: Segmentation by Product

Ceramic Brake Shoes, Metallic Brake Shoes

Global Parking Brake Shoe Market: Segmentation by Application

Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

Global Parking Brake Shoe Market: Segmentation by Region

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Parking Brake Shoe Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Parking Brake Shoe Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Parking Brake Shoe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ceramic Brake Shoes

1.4.3 Metallic Brake Shoes

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Parking Brake Shoe Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Parking Brake Shoe Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Parking Brake Shoe Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Parking Brake Shoe Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Parking Brake Shoe, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Parking Brake Shoe Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Parking Brake Shoe Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Parking Brake Shoe Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Parking Brake Shoe Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Parking Brake Shoe Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Parking Brake Shoe Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Parking Brake Shoe Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Parking Brake Shoe Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Parking Brake Shoe Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Parking Brake Shoe Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Parking Brake Shoe Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Parking Brake Shoe Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Parking Brake Shoe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Parking Brake Shoe Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Parking Brake Shoe Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Parking Brake Shoe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Parking Brake Shoe Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Parking Brake Shoe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Parking Brake Shoe Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Parking Brake Shoe Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Parking Brake Shoe Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Parking Brake Shoe Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Parking Brake Shoe Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Parking Brake Shoe Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Parking Brake Shoe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Parking Brake Shoe Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Parking Brake Shoe Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Parking Brake Shoe Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Parking Brake Shoe Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Parking Brake Shoe Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Parking Brake Shoe Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Parking Brake Shoe Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Parking Brake Shoe Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Parking Brake Shoe Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Parking Brake Shoe Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Parking Brake Shoe Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Parking Brake Shoe Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Parking Brake Shoe Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Parking Brake Shoe Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Parking Brake Shoe Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Parking Brake Shoe Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Parking Brake Shoe Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Parking Brake Shoe Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Parking Brake Shoe Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Parking Brake Shoe Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Parking Brake Shoe Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Parking Brake Shoe Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Parking Brake Shoe Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Parking Brake Shoe Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Parking Brake Shoe Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Parking Brake Shoe Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Parking Brake Shoe Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Parking Brake Shoe Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Parking Brake Shoe Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Parking Brake Shoe Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Parking Brake Shoe Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Parking Brake Shoe Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Parking Brake Shoe Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Parking Brake Shoe Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Parking Brake Shoe Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Parking Brake Shoe Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Power Stop

12.1.1 Power Stop Corporation Information

12.1.2 Power Stop Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Power Stop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Power Stop Parking Brake Shoe Products Offered

12.1.5 Power Stop Recent Development

12.2 Brembo

12.2.1 Brembo Corporation Information

12.2.2 Brembo Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Brembo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Brembo Parking Brake Shoe Products Offered

12.2.5 Brembo Recent Development

12.3 Hawk Performance

12.3.1 Hawk Performance Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hawk Performance Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hawk Performance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Hawk Performance Parking Brake Shoe Products Offered

12.3.5 Hawk Performance Recent Development

12.4 Raybestos

12.4.1 Raybestos Corporation Information

12.4.2 Raybestos Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Raybestos Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Raybestos Parking Brake Shoe Products Offered

12.4.5 Raybestos Recent Development

12.5 Centric

12.5.1 Centric Corporation Information

12.5.2 Centric Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Centric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Centric Parking Brake Shoe Products Offered

12.5.5 Centric Recent Development

12.6 Akebono

12.6.1 Akebono Corporation Information

12.6.2 Akebono Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Akebono Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Akebono Parking Brake Shoe Products Offered

12.6.5 Akebono Recent Development

12.7 Bosch

12.7.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.7.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Bosch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Bosch Parking Brake Shoe Products Offered

12.7.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.8 EBC

12.8.1 EBC Corporation Information

12.8.2 EBC Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 EBC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 EBC Parking Brake Shoe Products Offered

12.8.5 EBC Recent Development

12.9 General Motors

12.9.1 General Motors Corporation Information

12.9.2 General Motors Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 General Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 General Motors Parking Brake Shoe Products Offered

12.9.5 General Motors Recent Development

12.10 Continental

12.10.1 Continental Corporation Information

12.10.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Continental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Continental Parking Brake Shoe Products Offered

12.10.5 Continental Recent Development

12.12 Delphi

12.12.1 Delphi Corporation Information

12.12.2 Delphi Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Delphi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Delphi Products Offered

12.12.5 Delphi Recent Development

12.14 ACDelco

12.14.1 ACDelco Corporation Information

12.14.2 ACDelco Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 ACDelco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 ACDelco Products Offered

12.14.5 ACDelco Recent Development

12.15 Meritor

12.15.1 Meritor Corporation Information

12.15.2 Meritor Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Meritor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Meritor Products Offered

12.15.5 Meritor Recent Development

12.16 MAT Holdings

12.16.1 MAT Holdings Corporation Information

12.16.2 MAT Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 MAT Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 MAT Holdings Products Offered

12.16.5 MAT Holdings Recent Development

12.17 Nsshnbo

12.17.1 Nsshnbo Corporation Information

12.17.2 Nsshnbo Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Nsshnbo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Nsshnbo Products Offered

12.17.5 Nsshnbo Recent Development

12.18 MK KASHIYAMA

12.18.1 MK KASHIYAMA Corporation Information

12.18.2 MK KASHIYAMA Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 MK KASHIYAMA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 MK KASHIYAMA Products Offered

12.18.5 MK KASHIYAMA Recent Development

12.19 Dura International

12.19.1 Dura International Corporation Information

12.19.2 Dura International Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Dura International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Dura International Products Offered

12.19.5 Dura International Recent Development

12.20 FBK Corporation

12.20.1 FBK Corporation Corporation Information

12.20.2 FBK Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 FBK Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 FBK Corporation Products Offered

12.20.5 FBK Corporation Recent Development

12.21 Mando

12.21.1 Mando Corporation Information

12.21.2 Mando Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Mando Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Mando Products Offered

12.21.5 Mando Recent Development

12.22 StopTech

12.22.1 StopTech Corporation Information

12.22.2 StopTech Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 StopTech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 StopTech Products Offered

12.22.5 StopTech Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Parking Brake Shoe Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Parking Brake Shoe Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

