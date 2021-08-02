Global Paraquat Depth Research Report 2021| Nanjing Redsun, Syngenta, Shandong Luba Chemical

Paraquat is a highly toxic pesticide that is widely used as an herbicide (plant killer), primarily for weed and grass control. It is a toxic chemical which repeatedly causes damage to health and deaths among workers and farmers. So it is banned in Switzerland and the European Union, as well as some African and Asian countries. Paraquat is used to control weeds before and after planting in more than 100 crops and widely used in farms, plantations and estates and non-agricultural weed control, such as major food crops: corn, rice, soya, wheat, potatoes; major fruits: apples, oranges, bananas; beverages: coffee, tea, cocoa; and processed crops: cotton, oil palm, sugarcane, and rubber. It is usually available as concentrated (20-24%) dark green solution. But in this report, the volume of paraquat is calculated by 42% TK. The global paraquat market is led by China, America, Asia (Ex China), while the China is an important producer, accounting for 57% global production market share. At present, the major manufacturers of paraquat are concentrated in Nanjing Redsun, Syngenta, Shandong Luba Chemical, Hubei Sanonda. Nanjing Redsun is the world leader, holding 20% production market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Paraquat in China, including the following market information: China Paraquat Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Paraquat Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) China top five Paraquat companies in 2020 (%) The global Paraquat market size is expected to growth from US$ 96.4 million in 2020 to US$ 48 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of -9.5% during 2021-2027.

Get a PDF Sample of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3415896/china-paraquat-market

The China Paraquat market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Paraquat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Paraquat Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Paraquat Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Paraquat Aqueous Solution, Paraquat Soluble Granule, Paraquat Water Soluble Gel, Others China Paraquat Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Paraquat Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Farms, Plantations and Estates, Non-agricultural Weed Control, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Paraquat revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Paraquat revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Paraquat sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Paraquat sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Nanjing Redsun, Syngenta, Shandong Luba Chemical, Hubei Sanonda, Willowood USA, Solera, Sinon Corporation, Shandong Lufeng, Kexin Biochemical, Zhejiang Yongnong, HuBei XianLong, HPM, Qiaochang Chemical, Shandong Dacheng

Enquire For Customization In The Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3415896/china-paraquat-market

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Paraquat market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Paraquat market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Paraquat markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Paraquat market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Paraquat market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Paraquat market.

Get Full Report In your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3400): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/726af6bc06b1e4bdda2d2f20a604e977,0,1,china-paraquat-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.