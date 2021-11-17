Global Overvoltage Protection IC Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ Million By 2027, From US$ Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of % During 2021-2027. | Onsemi, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices

The function of the overvoltage protection circuit is to limit the output voltage to a safe value range in order to protect the downstream electrical equipment from damage when the internal voltage regulation loop of the switching power supply fails or the output voltage exceeds the design threshold due to improper operation by the user. Industry Insights A report titled, “Global Overvoltage Protection IC Market Outlook 2022” has been recently published by QY Research. The dedicated analysts and researchers have carried out deep-seated research to put forth the present and future scenario of the Overvoltage Protection IC market. They have provided an in-depth review with accuracy and reliability to give the readers an overall picture. The global Overvoltage Protection IC market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2027, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2027.

Key Drivers & Barriers

TOC

1 Overvoltage Protection IC Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Overvoltage Protection IC

1.2 Overvoltage Protection IC Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Overvoltage Protection IC Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Output Voltage Clamp Type

1.2.3 Output Voltage Shutdown Type

1.3 Overvoltage Protection IC Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Overvoltage Protection IC Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Automobile Electronics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Overvoltage Protection IC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Overvoltage Protection IC Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Overvoltage Protection IC Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Overvoltage Protection IC Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Overvoltage Protection IC Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Overvoltage Protection IC Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Overvoltage Protection IC Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Overvoltage Protection IC Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Overvoltage Protection IC Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Overvoltage Protection IC Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Overvoltage Protection IC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Overvoltage Protection IC Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Overvoltage Protection IC Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Overvoltage Protection IC Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Overvoltage Protection IC Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Overvoltage Protection IC Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Overvoltage Protection IC Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Overvoltage Protection IC Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Overvoltage Protection IC Production

3.4.1 North America Overvoltage Protection IC Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Overvoltage Protection IC Production

3.5.1 Europe Overvoltage Protection IC Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Overvoltage Protection IC Production

3.6.1 China Overvoltage Protection IC Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Overvoltage Protection IC Production

3.7.1 Japan Overvoltage Protection IC Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Overvoltage Protection IC Production

3.8.1 South Korea Overvoltage Protection IC Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Overvoltage Protection IC Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Overvoltage Protection IC Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Overvoltage Protection IC Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Overvoltage Protection IC Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Overvoltage Protection IC Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Overvoltage Protection IC Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Overvoltage Protection IC Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Overvoltage Protection IC Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Overvoltage Protection IC Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Overvoltage Protection IC Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Overvoltage Protection IC Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Overvoltage Protection IC Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Overvoltage Protection IC Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Onsemi

7.1.1 Onsemi Overvoltage Protection IC Corporation Information

7.1.2 Onsemi Overvoltage Protection IC Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Onsemi Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Onsemi Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Onsemi Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Texas Instruments

7.2.1 Texas Instruments Overvoltage Protection IC Corporation Information

7.2.2 Texas Instruments Overvoltage Protection IC Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Texas Instruments Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Texas Instruments Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Analog Devices

7.3.1 Analog Devices Overvoltage Protection IC Corporation Information

7.3.2 Analog Devices Overvoltage Protection IC Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Analog Devices Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Analog Devices Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Analog Devices Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 STMicroelectronics

7.4.1 STMicroelectronics Overvoltage Protection IC Corporation Information

7.4.2 STMicroelectronics Overvoltage Protection IC Product Portfolio

7.4.3 STMicroelectronics Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 STMicroelectronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Kinetic Technologies

7.5.1 Kinetic Technologies Overvoltage Protection IC Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kinetic Technologies Overvoltage Protection IC Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Kinetic Technologies Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Kinetic Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Kinetic Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Toshiba

7.6.1 Toshiba Overvoltage Protection IC Corporation Information

7.6.2 Toshiba Overvoltage Protection IC Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Toshiba Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Toshiba Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Toshiba Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 ROHM Semiconductor

7.7.1 ROHM Semiconductor Overvoltage Protection IC Corporation Information

7.7.2 ROHM Semiconductor Overvoltage Protection IC Product Portfolio

7.7.3 ROHM Semiconductor Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 ROHM Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ROHM Semiconductor Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Diodes Incorporated

7.8.1 Diodes Incorporated Overvoltage Protection IC Corporation Information

7.8.2 Diodes Incorporated Overvoltage Protection IC Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Diodes Incorporated Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Diodes Incorporated Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Diodes Incorporated Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Infineon Technologies

7.9.1 Infineon Technologies Overvoltage Protection IC Corporation Information

7.9.2 Infineon Technologies Overvoltage Protection IC Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Infineon Technologies Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Infineon Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 NXP Semiconductors

7.10.1 NXP Semiconductors Overvoltage Protection IC Corporation Information

7.10.2 NXP Semiconductors Overvoltage Protection IC Product Portfolio

7.10.3 NXP Semiconductors Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 NXP Semiconductors Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Maxim Integrated

7.11.1 Maxim Integrated Overvoltage Protection IC Corporation Information

7.11.2 Maxim Integrated Overvoltage Protection IC Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Maxim Integrated Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Maxim Integrated Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Renesas

7.12.1 Renesas Overvoltage Protection IC Corporation Information

7.12.2 Renesas Overvoltage Protection IC Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Renesas Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Renesas Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Renesas Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Microchip Technology

7.13.1 Microchip Technology Overvoltage Protection IC Corporation Information

7.13.2 Microchip Technology Overvoltage Protection IC Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Microchip Technology Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Microchip Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Microchip Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Shanghai Awinic Technology

7.14.1 Shanghai Awinic Technology Overvoltage Protection IC Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shanghai Awinic Technology Overvoltage Protection IC Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Shanghai Awinic Technology Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Shanghai Awinic Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Shanghai Awinic Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Shanghai Prisemi Electronics

7.15.1 Shanghai Prisemi Electronics Overvoltage Protection IC Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shanghai Prisemi Electronics Overvoltage Protection IC Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Shanghai Prisemi Electronics Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Shanghai Prisemi Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Shanghai Prisemi Electronics Recent Developments/Updates 8 Overvoltage Protection IC Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Overvoltage Protection IC Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Overvoltage Protection IC

8.4 Overvoltage Protection IC Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Overvoltage Protection IC Distributors List

9.3 Overvoltage Protection IC Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Overvoltage Protection IC Industry Trends

10.2 Overvoltage Protection IC Growth Drivers

10.3 Overvoltage Protection IC Market Challenges

10.4 Overvoltage Protection IC Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Overvoltage Protection IC by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Overvoltage Protection IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Overvoltage Protection IC

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Overvoltage Protection IC by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Overvoltage Protection IC by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Overvoltage Protection IC by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Overvoltage Protection IC by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Overvoltage Protection IC by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Overvoltage Protection IC by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Overvoltage Protection IC by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Overvoltage Protection IC by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer