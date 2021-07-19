QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Overhead Line Conductors market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
An overhead power line is a structure used in electric power transmission and distribution to transmit electrical energy across large distances. It consists of one or more uninsulated electrical cables (commonly multiples of three for three-phase power) suspended by towers or poles. Global overhead line conductors market is fragmented relatively. Currently, there are many overhead line conductors producing companies around the globe. The main market players are Southwire，Apar Industries，ZTT，Prysmian，Zhuyou，Nexans，Tongda，SWCC，Oman Cables，Bekaert，Hengtong Group，3M，Diamond Power Infrastructure，LAMIFIL，Midal，LUMPI BERNDORF，CTC，Eland Cables，Kelani，Jeddah，CABCON，Galaxy，Alcon, and top 5 players hold a share about 27.3% in 2019. In the future, a stable global market can be expected, while the Asia Pacific region, especially China and India, will be the major engine for this industry. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Overhead Line Conductors Market The global Overhead Line Conductors market size is projected to reach US$ 8117.8 million by 2027, from US$ 6097 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.
Top Players of Overhead Line Conductors Market are Studied: Southwire, Apar Industries, ZTT, Prysmian, Zhuyou, Nexans, Tongda, SWCC, Oman Cables, Bekaert, Hengtong Group, 3M, Diamond Power Infrastructure, LAMIFIL, Midal, LUMPI BERNDORF, CTC, Eland Cables, Kelani, Jeddah, CABCON, Galaxy, Alcon
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Overhead Line Conductors market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: ACSR, AAAC, ACAR, AACSR, AAC, Others
Segmentation by Application: Low Pressure (less than 1kv), Middle Pressure (1-69 kV), High Pressure (69-345 kV), Extra-high Pressure (345-800 kV), Ultra-high Pressure (>800 kV)
