Global Outsource Investigative Resource Industry Chain Research Report 2021| ABi, Verity Consulting, Global Investigative

An insurance fraud investigation is a type of fraud investigation that centers around attempts to benefit from deceitful claims. Seeking compensation for false or inflated claims is illegal, dangerous, and raises the price of insurance for everyone. Europe is the largest Outsource Investigative Resource market with about 39% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 29% market share. The key players are ABi, Verity Consulting, Global Investigative, Suzzess, PJS Investigations, CoventBridge, Corporate Investigative Services, Robertson&Co, ICORP Investigations, Brumell, NIS, John Cutter Investigations (JCI), UKPI, Kelmar Global, The Cotswold, Tacit Investigations & Security, ExamWorks Investigation Services, RGI Solutions, Delta Investigative Services etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 24% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Outsource Investigative Resource in China, including the following market information: China Outsource Investigative Resource Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Outsource Investigative Resource companies in 2020 (%) The global Outsource Investigative Resource market size is expected to growth from US$ 460.5 million in 2020 to US$ 778.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Outsource Investigative Resource market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Outsource Investigative Resource Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Outsource Investigative Resource Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Outsource Investigative Resource Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Health Insurance Fraud Investigation, Car Insurance Fraud Investigation, Home Insurance Fraud Investigation, Life Insurance Fraud Investigation, Others China Outsource Investigative Resource Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Outsource Investigative Resource Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Large Insurance Companies, Medium and Small Insurance Companies

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Outsource Investigative Resource revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Outsource Investigative Resource revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, ABi, Verity Consulting, Global Investigative, Suzzess, PJS Investigations, CoventBridge, Corporate Investigative Services, Robertson&Co, ICORP Investigations, Brumell, NIS, John Cutter Investigations (JCI), UKPI, Kelmar Global, The Cotswold, Tacit Investigations & Security, ExamWorks Investigation Services, RGI Solutions, Delta Investigative Services

