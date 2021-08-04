Global Organic Soy Lecithin Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Clarkson Soy Products, Lecico, Lipoid

Lecithin is one of those mysterious, but common, ingredients found on the label of many packaged foods. It’s an essential emulsifier that helps blend ingredients that don’t naturally mix. Due to the lack of adequate organic sources of soy lecithin, the USDA allowed the use of non-organic sources when it drafted the national organic standards in 2002. To be labeled “ORGANIC,” and to carry the USDA organic seal, food has to be made up of 95% organic ingredients. The only non-organic ingredients are ones that are unavailable organically and cannot make up more than 5% of the product. NOP rules allow the use of 5% non-organic ingredients if sufficient quantities of organic alternatives are not available. At present, 100% and 95% organic soy lecithin are common types. The Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)2016/673 determined that “Lecithin derived from organic raw material is available on the market, but appropriate qualities of such lecithin are needed for most of the uses in the organic food processing industry. The appropriate qualities for the organic food production are currently not available in sufficient quantities. Taking account of the temporary lack of the different qualities of the organic lecithin needed for the organic production of food, it should be provided that during a transitional period of 3 years lecithin not derived from organic raw material may be used in the production of organic food“. North America occupied the largest market share with about 50%. It was followed by Europe with 40%. Clarkson Soy Products was the global largest manufacturer in Organic Soy Lecithin industry, accounted for nearly 40% market share, followed by Lecico, Lipoid Fismer, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Soy Lecithin in China, including the following market information: China Organic Soy Lecithin Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Organic Soy Lecithin Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) China top five Organic Soy Lecithin companies in 2020 (%) The global Organic Soy Lecithin market size is expected to growth from US$ 48 million in 2020 to US$ 76 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2027.

Get a PDF Sample of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3415320/china-organic-soy-lecithin-market

The China Organic Soy Lecithin market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Organic Soy Lecithin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Organic Soy Lecithin Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Organic Soy Lecithin Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Fluid Organic Lecithins, De-oiled Organic Lecithin Powders China Organic Soy Lecithin Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Organic Soy Lecithin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Infant Formula, Baking-Pan Release, Cakes, Pet Food, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Organic Soy Lecithin revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Organic Soy Lecithin revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Organic Soy Lecithin sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Organic Soy Lecithin sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Clarkson Soy Products, Lecico, Lipoid, Fismer, Organic Factory, Lasenor

Enquire For Customization In The Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3415320/china-organic-soy-lecithin-market

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Organic Soy Lecithin market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Organic Soy Lecithin market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Organic Soy Lecithin markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Organic Soy Lecithin market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Organic Soy Lecithin market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Organic Soy Lecithin market.

Get Full Report In your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3400): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/fc2c65385a2b7f2c2a03f775ad462ad8,0,1,china-organic-soy-lecithin-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.