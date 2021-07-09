QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Organic photovoltaics (OPV) is a rapidly emerging PV technology that convert sunlight into electricity by employing thin films of organic semiconductors. It has a photosensitive nature of the organic matter as a semiconductor material, the photovoltaic effect of the voltage generated by the current to achieve the effect of solar power. Europe is the largest market with about 47% market share. USA is follower, accounting for about 25% market share. The key players are ARMOR Group, AGC, Heliatek, Mitsubishi Chemical, Belectric, Henkel, Sunew, Advent Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Chemical, Toshiba, Heraeus, BASF, DisaSolar, EMD Performance Materials, Infinity PV ApS, ENI, Raynergy Tek Incorporation, NanoFlex Power Corporation, Solar Windows Technologies, Mekoprint, KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market The global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market size is projected to reach US$ 552 million by 2027, from US$ 95 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 28.9% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market are Studied: ARMOR Group, AGC, Heliatek, Mitsubishi Chemical, Belectric, Henkel, Sunew, Advent Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Chemical, Toshiba, Heraeus, BASF, DisaSolar, EMD Performance Materials, Infinity PV ApS, ENI, Raynergy Tek Incorporation, NanoFlex Power Corporation, Solar Windows Technologies, Mekoprint, KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: PN Junction Structure (P-N Heterojunction), Dye-sensitized Nanocrystalline Solar Cells (DSSC)

Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics, Wearable Device, Architecture & Building Integration, Others

TOC

1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Overview

1.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Overview

1.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PN Junction Structure (P-N Heterojunction)

1.2.2 Dye-sensitized Nanocrystalline Solar Cells (DSSC)

1.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) by Application

4.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer Electronics

4.1.2 Wearable Device

4.1.3 Architecture & Building Integration

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) by Country

5.1 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) by Country

6.1 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) by Country

8.1 Latin America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Business

10.1 ARMOR Group

10.1.1 ARMOR Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 ARMOR Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ARMOR Group Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ARMOR Group Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

10.1.5 ARMOR Group Recent Development

10.2 AGC

10.2.1 AGC Corporation Information

10.2.2 AGC Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 AGC Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 AGC Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

10.2.5 AGC Recent Development

10.3 Heliatek

10.3.1 Heliatek Corporation Information

10.3.2 Heliatek Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Heliatek Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Heliatek Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

10.3.5 Heliatek Recent Development

10.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

10.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

10.5 Belectric

10.5.1 Belectric Corporation Information

10.5.2 Belectric Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Belectric Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Belectric Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

10.5.5 Belectric Recent Development

10.6 Henkel

10.6.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.6.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Henkel Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Henkel Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

10.6.5 Henkel Recent Development

10.7 Sunew

10.7.1 Sunew Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sunew Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sunew Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Sunew Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

10.7.5 Sunew Recent Development

10.8 Advent Technologies Inc.

10.8.1 Advent Technologies Inc. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Advent Technologies Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Advent Technologies Inc. Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Advent Technologies Inc. Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

10.8.5 Advent Technologies Inc. Recent Development

10.9 Sumitomo Chemical

10.9.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sumitomo Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sumitomo Chemical Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Sumitomo Chemical Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

10.9.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

10.10 Toshiba

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Toshiba Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.11 Heraeus

10.11.1 Heraeus Corporation Information

10.11.2 Heraeus Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Heraeus Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Heraeus Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

10.11.5 Heraeus Recent Development

10.12 BASF

10.12.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.12.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 BASF Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 BASF Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

10.12.5 BASF Recent Development

10.13 DisaSolar

10.13.1 DisaSolar Corporation Information

10.13.2 DisaSolar Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 DisaSolar Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 DisaSolar Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

10.13.5 DisaSolar Recent Development

10.14 EMD Performance Materials

10.14.1 EMD Performance Materials Corporation Information

10.14.2 EMD Performance Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 EMD Performance Materials Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 EMD Performance Materials Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

10.14.5 EMD Performance Materials Recent Development

10.15 Infinity PV ApS

10.15.1 Infinity PV ApS Corporation Information

10.15.2 Infinity PV ApS Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Infinity PV ApS Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Infinity PV ApS Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

10.15.5 Infinity PV ApS Recent Development

10.16 ENI

10.16.1 ENI Corporation Information

10.16.2 ENI Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 ENI Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 ENI Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

10.16.5 ENI Recent Development

10.17 Raynergy Tek Incorporation

10.17.1 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Corporation Information

10.17.2 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

10.17.5 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Recent Development

10.18 NanoFlex Power Corporation

10.18.1 NanoFlex Power Corporation Corporation Information

10.18.2 NanoFlex Power Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 NanoFlex Power Corporation Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 NanoFlex Power Corporation Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

10.18.5 NanoFlex Power Corporation Recent Development

10.19 Solar Windows Technologies

10.19.1 Solar Windows Technologies Corporation Information

10.19.2 Solar Windows Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Solar Windows Technologies Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Solar Windows Technologies Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

10.19.5 Solar Windows Technologies Recent Development

10.20 Mekoprint

10.20.1 Mekoprint Corporation Information

10.20.2 Mekoprint Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Mekoprint Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Mekoprint Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

10.20.5 Mekoprint Recent Development

10.21 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.

10.21.1 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Corporation Information

10.21.2 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

10.21.5 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Distributors

12.3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

