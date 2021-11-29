Global On Demand Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market competitive Landscape Key Player-Astex Pharmaceuticals, Alveus Pharmaceuticals, Beactica

Complete study of the global Fragment-based Drug Discovery market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Fragment-based Drug Discovery industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Fragment-based Drug Discovery production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Fragment-based Drug Discovery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Fragment Screening, Fragment Optimization Fragment-based Drug Discovery Segment by Application Academic and Research Institutions, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Astex Pharmaceuticals, Alveus Pharmaceuticals, Beactica, Charles River Laboratories, Crown Bioscience, Emerald BioStructures, Evotec, Kinetic Discovery, Proteros Fragments, Sprint Bioscience, Structure Based Design, Sygnature Discovery

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Fragment Screening

1.2.3 Fragment Optimization

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Academic and Research Institutions

1.3.3 Biopharmaceutical Companies

1.3.4 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Fragment-based Drug Discovery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Fragment-based Drug Discovery Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Fragment-based Drug Discovery Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Fragment-based Drug Discovery Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Trends

2.3.2 Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Drivers

2.3.3 Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Challenges

2.3.4 Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Fragment-based Drug Discovery Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Fragment-based Drug Discovery Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fragment-based Drug Discovery Revenue

3.4 Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fragment-based Drug Discovery Revenue in 2020

3.5 Fragment-based Drug Discovery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Fragment-based Drug Discovery Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Fragment-based Drug Discovery Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Fragment-based Drug Discovery Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Astex Pharmaceuticals

11.1.1 Astex Pharmaceuticals Company Details

11.1.2 Astex Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

11.1.3 Astex Pharmaceuticals Fragment-based Drug Discovery Introduction

11.1.4 Astex Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Fragment-based Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Astex Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

11.2 Alveus Pharmaceuticals

11.2.1 Alveus Pharmaceuticals Company Details

11.2.2 Alveus Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

11.2.3 Alveus Pharmaceuticals Fragment-based Drug Discovery Introduction

11.2.4 Alveus Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Fragment-based Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Alveus Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

11.3 Beactica

11.3.1 Beactica Company Details

11.3.2 Beactica Business Overview

11.3.3 Beactica Fragment-based Drug Discovery Introduction

11.3.4 Beactica Revenue in Fragment-based Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Beactica Recent Development

11.4 Charles River Laboratories

11.4.1 Charles River Laboratories Company Details

11.4.2 Charles River Laboratories Business Overview

11.4.3 Charles River Laboratories Fragment-based Drug Discovery Introduction

11.4.4 Charles River Laboratories Revenue in Fragment-based Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Charles River Laboratories Recent Development

11.5 Crown Bioscience

11.5.1 Crown Bioscience Company Details

11.5.2 Crown Bioscience Business Overview

11.5.3 Crown Bioscience Fragment-based Drug Discovery Introduction

11.5.4 Crown Bioscience Revenue in Fragment-based Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Crown Bioscience Recent Development

11.6 Emerald BioStructures

11.6.1 Emerald BioStructures Company Details

11.6.2 Emerald BioStructures Business Overview

11.6.3 Emerald BioStructures Fragment-based Drug Discovery Introduction

11.6.4 Emerald BioStructures Revenue in Fragment-based Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Emerald BioStructures Recent Development

11.7 Evotec

11.7.1 Evotec Company Details

11.7.2 Evotec Business Overview

11.7.3 Evotec Fragment-based Drug Discovery Introduction

11.7.4 Evotec Revenue in Fragment-based Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Evotec Recent Development

11.8 Kinetic Discovery

11.8.1 Kinetic Discovery Company Details

11.8.2 Kinetic Discovery Business Overview

11.8.3 Kinetic Discovery Fragment-based Drug Discovery Introduction

11.8.4 Kinetic Discovery Revenue in Fragment-based Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Kinetic Discovery Recent Development

11.9 Proteros Fragments

11.9.1 Proteros Fragments Company Details

11.9.2 Proteros Fragments Business Overview

11.9.3 Proteros Fragments Fragment-based Drug Discovery Introduction

11.9.4 Proteros Fragments Revenue in Fragment-based Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Proteros Fragments Recent Development

11.10 Sprint Bioscience

11.10.1 Sprint Bioscience Company Details

11.10.2 Sprint Bioscience Business Overview

11.10.3 Sprint Bioscience Fragment-based Drug Discovery Introduction

11.10.4 Sprint Bioscience Revenue in Fragment-based Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Sprint Bioscience Recent Development

11.11 Structure Based Design

11.11.1 Structure Based Design Company Details

11.11.2 Structure Based Design Business Overview

11.11.3 Structure Based Design Fragment-based Drug Discovery Introduction

11.11.4 Structure Based Design Revenue in Fragment-based Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Structure Based Design Recent Development

11.12 Sygnature Discovery

11.12.1 Sygnature Discovery Company Details

11.12.2 Sygnature Discovery Business Overview

11.12.3 Sygnature Discovery Fragment-based Drug Discovery Introduction

11.12.4 Sygnature Discovery Revenue in Fragment-based Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Sygnature Discovery Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

