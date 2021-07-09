QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global OLED Lighting Panels market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Organic light emitting diodes (devices) or OLEDs are monolithic, solid-state devices that typically consist of a series of organic thin films sandwiched between two thin-film conductive electrodes. When electricity is applied to an OLED, under the influence of an electrical field, charge carriers (holes and electrons) migrate from the electrodes into the organic thin films until they recombine in the emissive zone forming excitons. Once formed, these excitons, or excited states, relax to a lower energy level by giving off light (electroluminescence) and/or unwanted heat. Global OLED Lighting Panels key players include LG Display, OLEDWorks, Sumitomo Chem, Lumiotec, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 80%. Japan is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share over 40 percent. In terms of product, Rigid Panel is the largest segment, with a share nearly 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Traditional Lighting, followed by Automotive Lighting, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global OLED Lighting Panels Market The global OLED Lighting Panels market size is projected to reach US$ 620.8 million by 2027, from US$ 112 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 28.3% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global OLED Lighting Panels Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of OLED Lighting Panels Market are Studied: LG Display, OLEDWorks, Sumitomo Chem, Lumiotec, Kaneka, First-O-Lite, Konica, NEC Lighting, Osram

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the OLED Lighting Panels market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Flexible Panel, Rigid Panel

Segmentation by Application: Traditional Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Other

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global OLED Lighting Panels industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming OLED Lighting Panels trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current OLED Lighting Panels developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the OLED Lighting Panels industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 OLED Lighting Panels Market Overview

1.1 OLED Lighting Panels Product Overview

1.2 OLED Lighting Panels Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Flexible Panel

1.2.2 Rigid Panel

1.3 Global OLED Lighting Panels Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global OLED Lighting Panels Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global OLED Lighting Panels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global OLED Lighting Panels Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global OLED Lighting Panels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by OLED Lighting Panels Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by OLED Lighting Panels Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players OLED Lighting Panels Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers OLED Lighting Panels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 OLED Lighting Panels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 OLED Lighting Panels Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by OLED Lighting Panels Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in OLED Lighting Panels as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into OLED Lighting Panels Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers OLED Lighting Panels Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 OLED Lighting Panels Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global OLED Lighting Panels Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global OLED Lighting Panels Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global OLED Lighting Panels by Application

4.1 OLED Lighting Panels Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Traditional Lighting

4.1.2 Automotive Lighting

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global OLED Lighting Panels Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global OLED Lighting Panels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global OLED Lighting Panels Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global OLED Lighting Panels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America OLED Lighting Panels by Country

5.1 North America OLED Lighting Panels Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America OLED Lighting Panels Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe OLED Lighting Panels by Country

6.1 Europe OLED Lighting Panels Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe OLED Lighting Panels Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific OLED Lighting Panels by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific OLED Lighting Panels Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific OLED Lighting Panels Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America OLED Lighting Panels by Country

8.1 Latin America OLED Lighting Panels Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America OLED Lighting Panels Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa OLED Lighting Panels by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa OLED Lighting Panels Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa OLED Lighting Panels Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in OLED Lighting Panels Business

10.1 LG Display

10.1.1 LG Display Corporation Information

10.1.2 LG Display Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 LG Display OLED Lighting Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 LG Display OLED Lighting Panels Products Offered

10.1.5 LG Display Recent Development

10.2 OLEDWorks

10.2.1 OLEDWorks Corporation Information

10.2.2 OLEDWorks Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 OLEDWorks OLED Lighting Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 OLEDWorks OLED Lighting Panels Products Offered

10.2.5 OLEDWorks Recent Development

10.3 Sumitomo Chem

10.3.1 Sumitomo Chem Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sumitomo Chem Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sumitomo Chem OLED Lighting Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sumitomo Chem OLED Lighting Panels Products Offered

10.3.5 Sumitomo Chem Recent Development

10.4 Lumiotec

10.4.1 Lumiotec Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lumiotec Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Lumiotec OLED Lighting Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Lumiotec OLED Lighting Panels Products Offered

10.4.5 Lumiotec Recent Development

10.5 Kaneka

10.5.1 Kaneka Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kaneka Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Kaneka OLED Lighting Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Kaneka OLED Lighting Panels Products Offered

10.5.5 Kaneka Recent Development

10.6 First-O-Lite

10.6.1 First-O-Lite Corporation Information

10.6.2 First-O-Lite Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 First-O-Lite OLED Lighting Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 First-O-Lite OLED Lighting Panels Products Offered

10.6.5 First-O-Lite Recent Development

10.7 Konica

10.7.1 Konica Corporation Information

10.7.2 Konica Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Konica OLED Lighting Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Konica OLED Lighting Panels Products Offered

10.7.5 Konica Recent Development

10.8 NEC Lighting

10.8.1 NEC Lighting Corporation Information

10.8.2 NEC Lighting Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 NEC Lighting OLED Lighting Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 NEC Lighting OLED Lighting Panels Products Offered

10.8.5 NEC Lighting Recent Development

10.9 Osram

10.9.1 Osram Corporation Information

10.9.2 Osram Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Osram OLED Lighting Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Osram OLED Lighting Panels Products Offered

10.9.5 Osram Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 OLED Lighting Panels Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 OLED Lighting Panels Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 OLED Lighting Panels Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 OLED Lighting Panels Distributors

12.3 OLED Lighting Panels Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us