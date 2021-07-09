QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global OLED Lighting Panels market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Organic light emitting diodes (devices) or OLEDs are monolithic, solid-state devices that typically consist of a series of organic thin films sandwiched between two thin-film conductive electrodes. When electricity is applied to an OLED, under the influence of an electrical field, charge carriers (holes and electrons) migrate from the electrodes into the organic thin films until they recombine in the emissive zone forming excitons. Once formed, these excitons, or excited states, relax to a lower energy level by giving off light (electroluminescence) and/or unwanted heat. Global OLED Lighting Panels key players include LG Display, OLEDWorks, Sumitomo Chem, Lumiotec, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 80%. Japan is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share over 40 percent. In terms of product, Rigid Panel is the largest segment, with a share nearly 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Traditional Lighting, followed by Automotive Lighting, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global OLED Lighting Panels Market The global OLED Lighting Panels market size is projected to reach US$ 620.8 million by 2027, from US$ 112 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 28.3% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global OLED Lighting Panels Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of OLED Lighting Panels Market are Studied: LG Display, OLEDWorks, Sumitomo Chem, Lumiotec, Kaneka, First-O-Lite, Konica, NEC Lighting, Osram
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the OLED Lighting Panels market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Flexible Panel, Rigid Panel
Segmentation by Application: Traditional Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Other
TOC
1 OLED Lighting Panels Market Overview
1.1 OLED Lighting Panels Product Overview
1.2 OLED Lighting Panels Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Flexible Panel
1.2.2 Rigid Panel
1.3 Global OLED Lighting Panels Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global OLED Lighting Panels Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global OLED Lighting Panels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global OLED Lighting Panels Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global OLED Lighting Panels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by OLED Lighting Panels Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by OLED Lighting Panels Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players OLED Lighting Panels Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers OLED Lighting Panels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 OLED Lighting Panels Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 OLED Lighting Panels Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by OLED Lighting Panels Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in OLED Lighting Panels as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into OLED Lighting Panels Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers OLED Lighting Panels Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 OLED Lighting Panels Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global OLED Lighting Panels Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global OLED Lighting Panels Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global OLED Lighting Panels by Application
4.1 OLED Lighting Panels Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Traditional Lighting
4.1.2 Automotive Lighting
4.1.3 Other
4.2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global OLED Lighting Panels Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global OLED Lighting Panels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global OLED Lighting Panels Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global OLED Lighting Panels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa OLED Lighting Panels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America OLED Lighting Panels by Country
5.1 North America OLED Lighting Panels Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America OLED Lighting Panels Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe OLED Lighting Panels by Country
6.1 Europe OLED Lighting Panels Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe OLED Lighting Panels Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific OLED Lighting Panels by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific OLED Lighting Panels Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific OLED Lighting Panels Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America OLED Lighting Panels by Country
8.1 Latin America OLED Lighting Panels Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America OLED Lighting Panels Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa OLED Lighting Panels by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa OLED Lighting Panels Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa OLED Lighting Panels Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa OLED Lighting Panels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in OLED Lighting Panels Business
10.1 LG Display
10.1.1 LG Display Corporation Information
10.1.2 LG Display Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 LG Display OLED Lighting Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 LG Display OLED Lighting Panels Products Offered
10.1.5 LG Display Recent Development
10.2 OLEDWorks
10.2.1 OLEDWorks Corporation Information
10.2.2 OLEDWorks Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 OLEDWorks OLED Lighting Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 OLEDWorks OLED Lighting Panels Products Offered
10.2.5 OLEDWorks Recent Development
10.3 Sumitomo Chem
10.3.1 Sumitomo Chem Corporation Information
10.3.2 Sumitomo Chem Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sumitomo Chem OLED Lighting Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Sumitomo Chem OLED Lighting Panels Products Offered
10.3.5 Sumitomo Chem Recent Development
10.4 Lumiotec
10.4.1 Lumiotec Corporation Information
10.4.2 Lumiotec Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Lumiotec OLED Lighting Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Lumiotec OLED Lighting Panels Products Offered
10.4.5 Lumiotec Recent Development
10.5 Kaneka
10.5.1 Kaneka Corporation Information
10.5.2 Kaneka Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Kaneka OLED Lighting Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Kaneka OLED Lighting Panels Products Offered
10.5.5 Kaneka Recent Development
10.6 First-O-Lite
10.6.1 First-O-Lite Corporation Information
10.6.2 First-O-Lite Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 First-O-Lite OLED Lighting Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 First-O-Lite OLED Lighting Panels Products Offered
10.6.5 First-O-Lite Recent Development
10.7 Konica
10.7.1 Konica Corporation Information
10.7.2 Konica Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Konica OLED Lighting Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Konica OLED Lighting Panels Products Offered
10.7.5 Konica Recent Development
10.8 NEC Lighting
10.8.1 NEC Lighting Corporation Information
10.8.2 NEC Lighting Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 NEC Lighting OLED Lighting Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 NEC Lighting OLED Lighting Panels Products Offered
10.8.5 NEC Lighting Recent Development
10.9 Osram
10.9.1 Osram Corporation Information
10.9.2 Osram Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Osram OLED Lighting Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Osram OLED Lighting Panels Products Offered
10.9.5 Osram Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 OLED Lighting Panels Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 OLED Lighting Panels Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 OLED Lighting Panels Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 OLED Lighting Panels Distributors
12.3 OLED Lighting Panels Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
