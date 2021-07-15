QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Oil Pump market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

The use of the oil pump is to deliver the oil in the oil pan to the filter, and the oil through the filter can still be reliably transported to the various lubricating oil and the friction surface of the moving parts. When the engine is working, the oil pump is constantly working to ensure that the oil circulates in the oil path. China is the largest producer of Oil Pump , with a market share about 30%, followed by Europe and North America, etc. STACKPOLE, Magna, Nidec, Bosch and SHW are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 60% combined market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Oil Pump Market The global Oil Pump market size is projected to reach US$ 17430 million by 2027, from US$ 13340 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Oil Pump Market are Studied: STACKPOLE, TRW, Magna, Nidec, Bosch Rexroth, Tsang Yow, Shenglong Group, SHW, Pierburg (KSPG), Toyo Advanced Technologies, Mahle, Hunan Oil Pump, Chang Zheng Power Machine Fitting, Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Oil Pump market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Electric Oil Pump, Mechanical Oil Pump

Segmentation by Application: OEM, AM

