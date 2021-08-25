Global Oil Field Services market: Key Players to Tap Emerging Markets in 2021|Halliburton, Schlumberger, Weatherford International

Complete study of the global Oil Field Services market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Oil Field Services industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Oil Field Services production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) :
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3510989/global-and-united-states-oil-field-services-market
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Oil Field Services market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Well Completion Equipment & Services
Drilling & Completion Fluids Services
Drilling Waste Management Services
Oil Country Tubular Goods
Pressure Pumping Services
Well Intervention
Wireline Services Oil Field Services
Segment by Application
Onshore
Offshore
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Halliburton, Schlumberger, Weatherford International, Abbot Group, Superior Energy Services, National OilWell Varco, COSL, Acteon, Aker Solutions, Baker Hughes, Cyntech, Ensco plc, Fluor Corporation, Hytera, Nabors Industries, Siemens
Enquire For Customization In The Report:
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3510989/global-and-united-states-oil-field-services-market
Frequently Asked Questions
Which product segment grabbed the largest share in the Oil Field Services market?
How is the competitive scenario of the Oil Field Services market?
Which are the key factors aiding the Oil Field Services market growth?
Which are the prominent players in the Oil Field Services market?
Which region holds the maximum share in the Oil Field Services market?
What will be the CAGR of the Oil Field Services market during the forecast period?
Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the Oil Field Services market?
What key trends are likely to emerge in the Oil Field Services market in the coming years?
What will be the Oil Field Services market size by 2027?
Which company held the largest share in the Oil Field Services market?
1.2.1 Global Oil Field Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Well Completion Equipment & Services
1.2.3 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services
1.2.4 Drilling Waste Management Services
1.2.5 Oil Country Tubular Goods
1.2.6 Pressure Pumping Services
1.2.7 Well Intervention
1.2.8 Wireline Services 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Oil Field Services Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Onshore
1.3.3 Offshore 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Oil Field Services Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Oil Field Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Oil Field Services Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Oil Field Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Oil Field Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Oil Field Services Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Oil Field Services Market Trends
2.3.2 Oil Field Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Oil Field Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Oil Field Services Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Oil Field Services Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Oil Field Services Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Oil Field Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Oil Field Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oil Field Services Revenue 3.4 Global Oil Field Services Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Oil Field Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oil Field Services Revenue in 2020 3.5 Oil Field Services Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Oil Field Services Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Oil Field Services Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Oil Field Services Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Oil Field Services Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Oil Field Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Oil Field Services Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Oil Field Services Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Oil Field Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Oil Field Services Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Oil Field Services Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Oil Field Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Oil Field Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Oil Field Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Oil Field Services Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Oil Field Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Oil Field Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Oil Field Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Oil Field Services Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Oil Field Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Oil Field Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Oil Field Services Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Oil Field Services Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Oil Field Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Oil Field Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Oil Field Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Oil Field Services Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Oil Field Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Oil Field Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Oil Field Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Oil Field Services Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Oil Field Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Oil Field Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Services Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Services Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Services Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Services Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Services Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Services Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Oil Field Services Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Oil Field Services Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Oil Field Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Oil Field Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Oil Field Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Oil Field Services Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Oil Field Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Oil Field Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Oil Field Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Oil Field Services Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Oil Field Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Oil Field Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Oil Field Services Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Oil Field Services Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Oil Field Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Oil Field Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Oil Field Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Oil Field Services Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Oil Field Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Oil Field Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Oil Field Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Oil Field Services Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Oil Field Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Oil Field Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Halliburton
11.1.1 Halliburton Company Details
11.1.2 Halliburton Business Overview
11.1.3 Halliburton Oil Field Services Introduction
11.1.4 Halliburton Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Halliburton Recent Development 11.2 Schlumberger
11.2.1 Schlumberger Company Details
11.2.2 Schlumberger Business Overview
11.2.3 Schlumberger Oil Field Services Introduction
11.2.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Schlumberger Recent Development 11.3 Weatherford International
11.3.1 Weatherford International Company Details
11.3.2 Weatherford International Business Overview
11.3.3 Weatherford International Oil Field Services Introduction
11.3.4 Weatherford International Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Weatherford International Recent Development 11.4 Abbot Group
11.4.1 Abbot Group Company Details
11.4.2 Abbot Group Business Overview
11.4.3 Abbot Group Oil Field Services Introduction
11.4.4 Abbot Group Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Abbot Group Recent Development 11.5 Superior Energy Services
11.5.1 Superior Energy Services Company Details
11.5.2 Superior Energy Services Business Overview
11.5.3 Superior Energy Services Oil Field Services Introduction
11.5.4 Superior Energy Services Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Superior Energy Services Recent Development 11.6 National OilWell Varco
11.6.1 National OilWell Varco Company Details
11.6.2 National OilWell Varco Business Overview
11.6.3 National OilWell Varco Oil Field Services Introduction
11.6.4 National OilWell Varco Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 National OilWell Varco Recent Development 11.7 COSL
11.7.1 COSL Company Details
11.7.2 COSL Business Overview
11.7.3 COSL Oil Field Services Introduction
11.7.4 COSL Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 COSL Recent Development 11.8 Acteon
11.8.1 Acteon Company Details
11.8.2 Acteon Business Overview
11.8.3 Acteon Oil Field Services Introduction
11.8.4 Acteon Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Acteon Recent Development 11.9 Aker Solutions
11.9.1 Aker Solutions Company Details
11.9.2 Aker Solutions Business Overview
11.9.3 Aker Solutions Oil Field Services Introduction
11.9.4 Aker Solutions Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Aker Solutions Recent Development 11.10 Baker Hughes
11.10.1 Baker Hughes Company Details
11.10.2 Baker Hughes Business Overview
11.10.3 Baker Hughes Oil Field Services Introduction
11.10.4 Baker Hughes Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development 11.11 Cyntech
11.11.1 Cyntech Company Details
11.11.2 Cyntech Business Overview
11.11.3 Cyntech Oil Field Services Introduction
11.11.4 Cyntech Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Cyntech Recent Development 11.12 Ensco plc
11.12.1 Ensco plc Company Details
11.12.2 Ensco plc Business Overview
11.12.3 Ensco plc Oil Field Services Introduction
11.12.4 Ensco plc Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Ensco plc Recent Development 11.13 Fluor Corporation
11.13.1 Fluor Corporation Company Details
11.13.2 Fluor Corporation Business Overview
11.13.3 Fluor Corporation Oil Field Services Introduction
11.13.4 Fluor Corporation Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Fluor Corporation Recent Development 11.14 Hytera
11.14.1 Hytera Company Details
11.14.2 Hytera Business Overview
11.14.3 Hytera Oil Field Services Introduction
11.14.4 Hytera Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Hytera Recent Development 11.15 Nabors Industries
11.15.1 Nabors Industries Company Details
11.15.2 Nabors Industries Business Overview
11.15.3 Nabors Industries Oil Field Services Introduction
11.15.4 Nabors Industries Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Nabors Industries Recent Development 11.16 Siemens
11.16.1 Siemens Company Details
11.16.2 Siemens Business Overview
11.16.3 Siemens Oil Field Services Introduction
11.16.4 Siemens Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Siemens Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.