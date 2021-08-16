Global Offshore Wind Installation Vessel Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027

Offshore wind Power installation vessels can be transported to the wind farm site by means of transportation, whether it is wind turbine or foundation installation, and are equipped with lifting equipment and positioning equipment suitable for various installation methods.

The global Offshore Wind Installation Vessel market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The global Offshore Wind Installation Vessel market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies.

Ulstein Group

Damen Shipyards Group

Keppel

ZPMC

MacGregor

Van Oord

Royal IHC

RWE

Seajacks (Eneti)

GustoMSC (NOV)

Jande Nul

Nantong Rainbow Offshore

HuaDian Heavy Industries

Jingjiang Nanyang Shipbuilding Co Ltd

COSCO Shipping

Jiangsu Hantong Ship Heavy Industry

Market Segment by Type

Self-Propelled Jack-Up Vessel

Normal Jack-Up Vessel

Market Segment by Application

Wind Turbines Installation

Foundation Installation