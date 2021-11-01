Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Outlook (2021-2027)| Caterpillar, Komatsu, JCB

QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Outlook 2022 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Off-highway Electric Vehicle market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Off-highway Electric Vehicle market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Off-highway Electric Vehicle market.

The research report on the global Off-highway Electric Vehicle market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Off-highway Electric Vehicle market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Off-highway Electric Vehicle research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Off-highway Electric Vehicle market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Off-highway Electric Vehicle market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Off-highway Electric Vehicle market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Off-highway Electric Vehicle market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Off-highway Electric Vehicle market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Leading Players

Hitachi Construction Machinery, Caterpillar, Komatsu, JCB, Volvo Construction Equipment, Deere & Company, CNH Industrial, Sandvik, Liebherr, Epiroc

Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Off-highway Electric Vehicle market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Off-highway Electric Vehicle market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Off-highway Electric Vehicle Segmentation by Product

Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Off-highway Electric Vehicle Segmentation by Application

Construction, Mining, Agriculture

TOC

1 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Overview 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Off-highway Electric Vehicle 1.2 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Battery Electric Vehicle

1.2.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle 1.3 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Agriculture 1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Off-highway Electric Vehicle Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Off-highway Electric Vehicle Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Off-highway Electric Vehicle Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Off-highway Electric Vehicle Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India Off-highway Electric Vehicle Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.3 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.4 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.5 Manufacturers Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.6 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Off-highway Electric Vehicle Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region 3.1 Global Production of Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.4 North America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production

3.4.1 North America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.5 Europe Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production

3.5.1 Europe Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.6 China Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production

3.6.1 China Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.7 Japan Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production

3.7.1 Japan Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.8 South Korea Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production

3.8.1 South Korea Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.9 India Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production

3.9.1 India Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Consumption by Region 4.1 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Consumption Market Share by Region 4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada 4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Off-highway Electric Vehicle Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia 4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Off-highway Electric Vehicle Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia 4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.3 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application 6.1 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 6.2 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled 7.1 Hitachi Construction Machinery

7.1.1 Hitachi Construction Machinery Off-highway Electric Vehicle Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hitachi Construction Machinery Off-highway Electric Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery Recent Developments/Updates 7.2 Caterpillar

7.2.1 Caterpillar Off-highway Electric Vehicle Corporation Information

7.2.2 Caterpillar Off-highway Electric Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Caterpillar Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Caterpillar Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Caterpillar Recent Developments/Updates 7.3 Komatsu

7.3.1 Komatsu Off-highway Electric Vehicle Corporation Information

7.3.2 Komatsu Off-highway Electric Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Komatsu Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Komatsu Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Komatsu Recent Developments/Updates 7.4 JCB

7.4.1 JCB Off-highway Electric Vehicle Corporation Information

7.4.2 JCB Off-highway Electric Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.4.3 JCB Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 JCB Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 JCB Recent Developments/Updates 7.5 Volvo Construction Equipment

7.5.1 Volvo Construction Equipment Off-highway Electric Vehicle Corporation Information

7.5.2 Volvo Construction Equipment Off-highway Electric Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Volvo Construction Equipment Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Volvo Construction Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Volvo Construction Equipment Recent Developments/Updates 7.6 Deere & Company

7.6.1 Deere & Company Off-highway Electric Vehicle Corporation Information

7.6.2 Deere & Company Off-highway Electric Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Deere & Company Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Deere & Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Deere & Company Recent Developments/Updates 7.7 CNH Industrial

7.7.1 CNH Industrial Off-highway Electric Vehicle Corporation Information

7.7.2 CNH Industrial Off-highway Electric Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.7.3 CNH Industrial Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 CNH Industrial Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 CNH Industrial Recent Developments/Updates 7.8 Sandvik

7.8.1 Sandvik Off-highway Electric Vehicle Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sandvik Off-highway Electric Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sandvik Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sandvik Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sandvik Recent Developments/Updates 7.9 Liebherr

7.9.1 Liebherr Off-highway Electric Vehicle Corporation Information

7.9.2 Liebherr Off-highway Electric Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Liebherr Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Liebherr Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Liebherr Recent Developments/Updates 7.10 Epiroc

7.10.1 Epiroc Off-highway Electric Vehicle Corporation Information

7.10.2 Epiroc Off-highway Electric Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Epiroc Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Epiroc Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Epiroc Recent Developments/Updates 8 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Off-highway Electric Vehicle 8.4 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.2 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Distributors List 9.3 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Industry Trends 10.2 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Growth Drivers 10.3 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Challenges 10.4 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Off-highway Electric Vehicle by Region (2022-2027) 11.2 North America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.3 Europe Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.4 China Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.5 Japan Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.6 South Korea Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.7 India Off-highway Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Off-highway Electric Vehicle 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Off-highway Electric Vehicle by Country 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Off-highway Electric Vehicle by Country 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Off-highway Electric Vehicle by Region 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Off-highway Electric Vehicle by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027) 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Off-highway Electric Vehicle by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Off-highway Electric Vehicle by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Off-highway Electric Vehicle by Type (2022-2027) 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Off-highway Electric Vehicle by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

