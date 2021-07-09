QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Occupancy Sensor market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Occupancy sensors are devices that detect when a space is unoccupied and accordingly automatically turn OFF (or dim) the lights, thereby saving energy. The device may also turn the lights ON automatically upon detecting the presence of people, providing convenience and a potential security aid. According to the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, occupancy-based strategies can produce average lighting energy savings of 24%. Due to their relative simplicity and high energy-savings potential, coupled with energy code mandates, these sensors are a staple in new construction. They are also a common control feature in retrofit projects. Global occupancy sensor market key players include Signify, Schneider Electric, Honeywell and GE Current, they hold about 40% of global shares. Asia Pacific and Europe are the key market, have a share about 60%. PIR (passive infrared) Sensors is the key type, with a share over 50%. Non-residential application is the mainstream, which occupies about 70% of the global market. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Occupancy Sensor Market The global Occupancy Sensor market size is projected to reach US$ 3818.8 million by 2027, from US$ 1873 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Occupancy Sensor Market Report:

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Occupancy Sensor Market are Studied: Signify, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, GE Current, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Crestron Electronics, Lutron Electronics, Acuity Brands, OPTEX, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc, Enerlites, Hubbell, ATSS

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Occupancy Sensor market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: PIR (passive infrared) Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, Dual-technology Occupancy Sensors

Segmentation by Application: Residential, Non-residential

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Occupancy Sensor industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Occupancy Sensor trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Occupancy Sensor developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Occupancy Sensor industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Occupancy Sensor Market Overview

1.1 Occupancy Sensor Product Overview

1.2 Occupancy Sensor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PIR (passive infrared) Sensors

1.2.2 Ultrasonic Sensors

1.2.3 Dual-technology Occupancy Sensors

1.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Occupancy Sensor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Occupancy Sensor Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Occupancy Sensor Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Occupancy Sensor Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Occupancy Sensor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Occupancy Sensor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Occupancy Sensor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Occupancy Sensor Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Occupancy Sensor as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Occupancy Sensor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Occupancy Sensor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Occupancy Sensor Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Occupancy Sensor by Application

4.1 Occupancy Sensor Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Non-residential

4.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Occupancy Sensor by Country

5.1 North America Occupancy Sensor Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Occupancy Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Occupancy Sensor by Country

6.1 Europe Occupancy Sensor Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Occupancy Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Occupancy Sensor by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Occupancy Sensor Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Occupancy Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Occupancy Sensor by Country

8.1 Latin America Occupancy Sensor Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Occupancy Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Occupancy Sensor by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Occupancy Sensor Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Occupancy Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Occupancy Sensor Business

10.1 Signify

10.1.1 Signify Corporation Information

10.1.2 Signify Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Signify Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Signify Occupancy Sensor Products Offered

10.1.5 Signify Recent Development

10.2 Schneider Electric

10.2.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

10.2.2 Schneider Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Schneider Electric Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Schneider Electric Occupancy Sensor Products Offered

10.2.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

10.3 Honeywell

10.3.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.3.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Honeywell Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Honeywell Occupancy Sensor Products Offered

10.3.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.4 GE Current

10.4.1 GE Current Corporation Information

10.4.2 GE Current Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 GE Current Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 GE Current Occupancy Sensor Products Offered

10.4.5 GE Current Recent Development

10.5 Johnson Controls

10.5.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.5.2 Johnson Controls Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Johnson Controls Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Johnson Controls Occupancy Sensor Products Offered

10.5.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

10.6 Legrand

10.6.1 Legrand Corporation Information

10.6.2 Legrand Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Legrand Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Legrand Occupancy Sensor Products Offered

10.6.5 Legrand Recent Development

10.7 Crestron Electronics

10.7.1 Crestron Electronics Corporation Information

10.7.2 Crestron Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Crestron Electronics Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Crestron Electronics Occupancy Sensor Products Offered

10.7.5 Crestron Electronics Recent Development

10.8 Lutron Electronics

10.8.1 Lutron Electronics Corporation Information

10.8.2 Lutron Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Lutron Electronics Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Lutron Electronics Occupancy Sensor Products Offered

10.8.5 Lutron Electronics Recent Development

10.9 Acuity Brands

10.9.1 Acuity Brands Corporation Information

10.9.2 Acuity Brands Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Acuity Brands Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Acuity Brands Occupancy Sensor Products Offered

10.9.5 Acuity Brands Recent Development

10.10 OPTEX

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Occupancy Sensor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 OPTEX Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 OPTEX Recent Development

10.11 Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc

10.11.1 Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc Corporation Information

10.11.2 Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc Occupancy Sensor Products Offered

10.11.5 Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc Recent Development

10.12 Enerlites

10.12.1 Enerlites Corporation Information

10.12.2 Enerlites Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Enerlites Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Enerlites Occupancy Sensor Products Offered

10.12.5 Enerlites Recent Development

10.13 Hubbell

10.13.1 Hubbell Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hubbell Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Hubbell Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Hubbell Occupancy Sensor Products Offered

10.13.5 Hubbell Recent Development

10.14 ATSS

10.14.1 ATSS Corporation Information

10.14.2 ATSS Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 ATSS Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 ATSS Occupancy Sensor Products Offered

10.14.5 ATSS Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Occupancy Sensor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Occupancy Sensor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Occupancy Sensor Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Occupancy Sensor Distributors

12.3 Occupancy Sensor Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us