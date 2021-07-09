QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Occupancy Sensor market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Occupancy sensors are devices that detect when a space is unoccupied and accordingly automatically turn OFF (or dim) the lights, thereby saving energy. The device may also turn the lights ON automatically upon detecting the presence of people, providing convenience and a potential security aid. According to the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, occupancy-based strategies can produce average lighting energy savings of 24%. Due to their relative simplicity and high energy-savings potential, coupled with energy code mandates, these sensors are a staple in new construction. They are also a common control feature in retrofit projects. Global occupancy sensor market key players include Signify, Schneider Electric, Honeywell and GE Current, they hold about 40% of global shares. Asia Pacific and Europe are the key market, have a share about 60%. PIR (passive infrared) Sensors is the key type, with a share over 50%. Non-residential application is the mainstream, which occupies about 70% of the global market. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Occupancy Sensor Market The global Occupancy Sensor market size is projected to reach US$ 3818.8 million by 2027, from US$ 1873 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021-2027.
Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3040441/global-occupancy-sensor-market
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Occupancy Sensor Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Occupancy Sensor Market are Studied: Signify, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, GE Current, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Crestron Electronics, Lutron Electronics, Acuity Brands, OPTEX, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc, Enerlites, Hubbell, ATSS
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Occupancy Sensor market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: PIR (passive infrared) Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, Dual-technology Occupancy Sensors
Segmentation by Application: Residential, Non-residential
- Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@
- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3040441/global-occupancy-sensor-market
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Occupancy Sensor industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Occupancy Sensor trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Occupancy Sensor developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Occupancy Sensor industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/6de6ef9e9c0f1420b5c63554536fa76f,0,1,global-occupancy-sensor-market
TOC
1 Occupancy Sensor Market Overview
1.1 Occupancy Sensor Product Overview
1.2 Occupancy Sensor Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 PIR (passive infrared) Sensors
1.2.2 Ultrasonic Sensors
1.2.3 Dual-technology Occupancy Sensors
1.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Occupancy Sensor Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Occupancy Sensor Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Occupancy Sensor Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Occupancy Sensor Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Occupancy Sensor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Occupancy Sensor Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Occupancy Sensor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Occupancy Sensor Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Occupancy Sensor as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Occupancy Sensor Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Occupancy Sensor Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Occupancy Sensor Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Occupancy Sensor by Application
4.1 Occupancy Sensor Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Residential
4.1.2 Non-residential
4.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Occupancy Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Occupancy Sensor by Country
5.1 North America Occupancy Sensor Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Occupancy Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Occupancy Sensor by Country
6.1 Europe Occupancy Sensor Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Occupancy Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Occupancy Sensor by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Occupancy Sensor Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Occupancy Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Occupancy Sensor by Country
8.1 Latin America Occupancy Sensor Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Occupancy Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Occupancy Sensor by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Occupancy Sensor Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Occupancy Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Occupancy Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Occupancy Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Occupancy Sensor Business
10.1 Signify
10.1.1 Signify Corporation Information
10.1.2 Signify Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Signify Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Signify Occupancy Sensor Products Offered
10.1.5 Signify Recent Development
10.2 Schneider Electric
10.2.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information
10.2.2 Schneider Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Schneider Electric Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Schneider Electric Occupancy Sensor Products Offered
10.2.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
10.3 Honeywell
10.3.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
10.3.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Honeywell Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Honeywell Occupancy Sensor Products Offered
10.3.5 Honeywell Recent Development
10.4 GE Current
10.4.1 GE Current Corporation Information
10.4.2 GE Current Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 GE Current Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 GE Current Occupancy Sensor Products Offered
10.4.5 GE Current Recent Development
10.5 Johnson Controls
10.5.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information
10.5.2 Johnson Controls Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Johnson Controls Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Johnson Controls Occupancy Sensor Products Offered
10.5.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
10.6 Legrand
10.6.1 Legrand Corporation Information
10.6.2 Legrand Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Legrand Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Legrand Occupancy Sensor Products Offered
10.6.5 Legrand Recent Development
10.7 Crestron Electronics
10.7.1 Crestron Electronics Corporation Information
10.7.2 Crestron Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Crestron Electronics Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Crestron Electronics Occupancy Sensor Products Offered
10.7.5 Crestron Electronics Recent Development
10.8 Lutron Electronics
10.8.1 Lutron Electronics Corporation Information
10.8.2 Lutron Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Lutron Electronics Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Lutron Electronics Occupancy Sensor Products Offered
10.8.5 Lutron Electronics Recent Development
10.9 Acuity Brands
10.9.1 Acuity Brands Corporation Information
10.9.2 Acuity Brands Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Acuity Brands Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Acuity Brands Occupancy Sensor Products Offered
10.9.5 Acuity Brands Recent Development
10.10 OPTEX
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Occupancy Sensor Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 OPTEX Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 OPTEX Recent Development
10.11 Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc
10.11.1 Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc Corporation Information
10.11.2 Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc Occupancy Sensor Products Offered
10.11.5 Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc Recent Development
10.12 Enerlites
10.12.1 Enerlites Corporation Information
10.12.2 Enerlites Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Enerlites Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Enerlites Occupancy Sensor Products Offered
10.12.5 Enerlites Recent Development
10.13 Hubbell
10.13.1 Hubbell Corporation Information
10.13.2 Hubbell Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Hubbell Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Hubbell Occupancy Sensor Products Offered
10.13.5 Hubbell Recent Development
10.14 ATSS
10.14.1 ATSS Corporation Information
10.14.2 ATSS Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 ATSS Occupancy Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 ATSS Occupancy Sensor Products Offered
10.14.5 ATSS Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Occupancy Sensor Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Occupancy Sensor Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Occupancy Sensor Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Occupancy Sensor Distributors
12.3 Occupancy Sensor Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.