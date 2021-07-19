QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Oat Seeds market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

The oat (avena sativa), sometimes called the common oat, is a species of cereal grain grown for its seed, which is known by the same name (usually in the plural, unlike other cereals and pseudocereals). While oats are suitable for human consumption as oatmeal and rolled oats, one of the most common uses is as livestock feed. Oats are a nutrient-rich food associated with lower blood cholesterol when consumed regularly. The revenue of top five manufacturers just accounts about 27.89% of the total revenue in 2019. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and North America. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Oat Seeds Market The global Oat Seeds market size is projected to reach US$ 126.5 million by 2027, from US$ 87 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Oat Seeds Market are Studied: Advanta Seeds (UPL), KWS, Johnny’s Selected Seeds, Barenbrug, AGF Seeds, West Coast Seeds, Canterra Seeds, RAGT, Trawin Seeds, DLF, Greenpatch Organic Seeds, Bayer Crop Science, OSC Seeds, Wise Seed Company (Seedway), Pitura Seeds

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Oat Seeds market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Common Seed, Naked Oat, In 2019, common seed segment dominates the market contributing more than 68% of the total market share.

Segmentation by Application: Farmland, Greenhouse, Others, By application, farmland is the largest segment, with market share of 71.31% in 2019.

TOC

1 Oat Seeds Market Overview

1.1 Oat Seeds Product Overview

1.2 Oat Seeds Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Common Seed

1.2.2 Naked Oat

1.3 Global Oat Seeds Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Oat Seeds Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Oat Seeds Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Oat Seeds Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Oat Seeds Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Oat Seeds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Oat Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Oat Seeds Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Oat Seeds Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Oat Seeds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Oat Seeds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Oat Seeds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Oat Seeds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Oat Seeds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Oat Seeds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Oat Seeds Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Oat Seeds Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Oat Seeds Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Oat Seeds Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Oat Seeds Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Oat Seeds Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oat Seeds Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Oat Seeds Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Oat Seeds as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oat Seeds Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Oat Seeds Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Oat Seeds Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Oat Seeds Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Oat Seeds Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Oat Seeds Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Oat Seeds Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Oat Seeds Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Oat Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Oat Seeds Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Oat Seeds Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Oat Seeds Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Oat Seeds by Application

4.1 Oat Seeds Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Farmland

4.1.2 Greenhouse

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Oat Seeds Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Oat Seeds Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Oat Seeds Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Oat Seeds Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Oat Seeds Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Oat Seeds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Oat Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Oat Seeds Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Oat Seeds Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Oat Seeds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Oat Seeds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Oat Seeds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Oat Seeds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Oat Seeds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Oat Seeds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Oat Seeds by Country

5.1 North America Oat Seeds Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Oat Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Oat Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Oat Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Oat Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Oat Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Oat Seeds by Country

6.1 Europe Oat Seeds Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Oat Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Oat Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Oat Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Oat Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Oat Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Oat Seeds by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Oat Seeds Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Oat Seeds Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Oat Seeds Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Oat Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oat Seeds Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oat Seeds Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Oat Seeds by Country

8.1 Latin America Oat Seeds Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Oat Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Oat Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Oat Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Oat Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Oat Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Oat Seeds by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Oat Seeds Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oat Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oat Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Oat Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oat Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oat Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oat Seeds Business

10.1 Advanta Seeds (UPL)

10.1.1 Advanta Seeds (UPL) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Advanta Seeds (UPL) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Advanta Seeds (UPL) Oat Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Advanta Seeds (UPL) Oat Seeds Products Offered

10.1.5 Advanta Seeds (UPL) Recent Development

10.2 KWS

10.2.1 KWS Corporation Information

10.2.2 KWS Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 KWS Oat Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 KWS Oat Seeds Products Offered

10.2.5 KWS Recent Development

10.3 Johnny’s Selected Seeds

10.3.1 Johnny’s Selected Seeds Corporation Information

10.3.2 Johnny’s Selected Seeds Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Johnny’s Selected Seeds Oat Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Johnny’s Selected Seeds Oat Seeds Products Offered

10.3.5 Johnny’s Selected Seeds Recent Development

10.4 Barenbrug

10.4.1 Barenbrug Corporation Information

10.4.2 Barenbrug Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Barenbrug Oat Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Barenbrug Oat Seeds Products Offered

10.4.5 Barenbrug Recent Development

10.5 AGF Seeds

10.5.1 AGF Seeds Corporation Information

10.5.2 AGF Seeds Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 AGF Seeds Oat Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 AGF Seeds Oat Seeds Products Offered

10.5.5 AGF Seeds Recent Development

10.6 West Coast Seeds

10.6.1 West Coast Seeds Corporation Information

10.6.2 West Coast Seeds Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 West Coast Seeds Oat Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 West Coast Seeds Oat Seeds Products Offered

10.6.5 West Coast Seeds Recent Development

10.7 Canterra Seeds

10.7.1 Canterra Seeds Corporation Information

10.7.2 Canterra Seeds Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Canterra Seeds Oat Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Canterra Seeds Oat Seeds Products Offered

10.7.5 Canterra Seeds Recent Development

10.8 RAGT

10.8.1 RAGT Corporation Information

10.8.2 RAGT Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 RAGT Oat Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 RAGT Oat Seeds Products Offered

10.8.5 RAGT Recent Development

10.9 Trawin Seeds

10.9.1 Trawin Seeds Corporation Information

10.9.2 Trawin Seeds Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Trawin Seeds Oat Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Trawin Seeds Oat Seeds Products Offered

10.9.5 Trawin Seeds Recent Development

10.10 DLF

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Oat Seeds Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DLF Oat Seeds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DLF Recent Development

10.11 Greenpatch Organic Seeds

10.11.1 Greenpatch Organic Seeds Corporation Information

10.11.2 Greenpatch Organic Seeds Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Greenpatch Organic Seeds Oat Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Greenpatch Organic Seeds Oat Seeds Products Offered

10.11.5 Greenpatch Organic Seeds Recent Development

10.12 Bayer Crop Science

10.12.1 Bayer Crop Science Corporation Information

10.12.2 Bayer Crop Science Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Bayer Crop Science Oat Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Bayer Crop Science Oat Seeds Products Offered

10.12.5 Bayer Crop Science Recent Development

10.13 OSC Seeds

10.13.1 OSC Seeds Corporation Information

10.13.2 OSC Seeds Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 OSC Seeds Oat Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 OSC Seeds Oat Seeds Products Offered

10.13.5 OSC Seeds Recent Development

10.14 Wise Seed Company (Seedway)

10.14.1 Wise Seed Company (Seedway) Corporation Information

10.14.2 Wise Seed Company (Seedway) Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Wise Seed Company (Seedway) Oat Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Wise Seed Company (Seedway) Oat Seeds Products Offered

10.14.5 Wise Seed Company (Seedway) Recent Development

10.15 Pitura Seeds

10.15.1 Pitura Seeds Corporation Information

10.15.2 Pitura Seeds Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Pitura Seeds Oat Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Pitura Seeds Oat Seeds Products Offered

10.15.5 Pitura Seeds Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Oat Seeds Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Oat Seeds Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Oat Seeds Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Oat Seeds Distributors

12.3 Oat Seeds Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us