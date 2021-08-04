Global Oat Beta-Glucan Trends and Forecast 2021| Lantmännen Oats, Swedish Oat Fiber (Naturex), Ceapro

Global Oat Beta-Glucan Sales key players include Lantmännen Oats, Swedish Oat Fiber, Guangye L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 52%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Asia-Pacific, and North America. In terms of product, powder is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Food, followed by Health-products, Cosmetics. This report contains market size and forecasts of Oat Beta-Glucan in China, including the following market information: China Oat Beta-Glucan Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Oat Beta-Glucan Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) China top five Oat Beta-Glucan companies in 2020 (%) The global Oat Beta-Glucan market size is expected to growth from US$ 50 million in 2020 to US$ 80 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Oat Beta-Glucan market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Oat Beta-Glucan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Oat Beta-Glucan Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Oat Beta-Glucan Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Powder, Liquid China Oat Beta-Glucan Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Oat Beta-Glucan Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Food, Health-products, Medicine, Cosmetics, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Oat Beta-Glucan revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Oat Beta-Glucan revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Oat Beta-Glucan sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Oat Beta-Glucan sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Lantmännen Oats, Swedish Oat Fiber (Naturex), Ceapro, Fazer Mills, Guangzhou Sinocon Food Co., Ltd., Guangye L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd, Guangzhou Beta Health Biological technology Co., Ltd, Beijing Sanyou

