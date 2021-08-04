Global Nuts and Seeds (Savory Snacks) Competition Analysis 2021| Three Squirrels, Hefei Huatai Food Co, PepsiCo

Nuts and Seeds are an increasingly popular snacking option and taking a rising share of launch activity in the global snacks category. Factors driving growth include rising publicity about their health attributes, the greater availability of different types and mixes, and technological advances that have allowed the development of new coatings, flavors systems and packaging formats. Tree nuts include walnut, almond, hazelnut, cashew, pistachio, Pecans, Macadamias, Pine Nuts and Brazil nuts. According to our research, based on the top consumption of tree nut，the major products of tree nut sales in Asia include almond, cashew, pistachio. In this report，we focus on Coated Flavored-Peanuts， Non-Coated Peanuts (Salted & Flavored)，Non-Coated Green Peas (Salted & Flavored)，Coated Green Peas，almond, cashew, pistachio and other nuts(include walnut, hazelnut, Pecans, Macadamias, Pine Nuts and Brazil nuts). The demand for nuts is ever increasing, and so is the production. This is because nuts are beneficial to human health and are an excellent source of protein, vitamins, and antioxidants. Nuts also help control the sugar level in the body. The demand for nuts outweighs the production which is leading high consuming countries to import from high producing countries. Although there is a significant increase in the production, there are also factors that hinder the production. These include global warming, unfavorable climate, and desertification. Supermarkets and hypermarkets will remain the main sales channels for sweet and savory snacks for the near future. However, as a newly-emerging retail channel that is seeing rapid growth, internet retailing is predicted to play a more important role. This report contains market size and forecasts of Nuts and Seeds (Savory Snacks) in China, including the following market information: China Nuts and Seeds (Savory Snacks) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Nuts and Seeds (Savory Snacks) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Ton) China top five Nuts and Seeds (Savory Snacks) companies in 2020 (%) The global Nuts and Seeds (Savory Snacks) market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The China Nuts and Seeds (Savory Snacks) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Nuts and Seeds (Savory Snacks) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Nuts and Seeds (Savory Snacks) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Ton) China Nuts and Seeds (Savory Snacks) Market Segment Percentages,

Coated Flavored-Peanuts, Non-Coated Peanuts (Salted & Flavored), Coated Green Peas, Non-Coated Green Peas (Salted & Flavored), Tree Nuts: Almonds, Tree Nuts: Cashews, Tree Nuts: Pistachios and Mixed Nuts, Other Nuts China Nuts and Seeds (Savory Snacks) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Ton) China Nuts and Seeds (Savory Snacks) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Online Sales, Supermarket, Convenience Store, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Nuts and Seeds (Savory Snacks) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Nuts and Seeds (Savory Snacks) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Nuts and Seeds (Savory Snacks) sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Ton) Key companies Nuts and Seeds (Savory Snacks) sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Three Squirrels, Hefei Huatai Food Co, PepsiCo, Bestore Food Co, Lai Yi Fen, Gangyuan Food, Gilim, GarudaFood, Dua Kelinci, Yaoshengji Food, Zhejiang Dahaoda, Ningbo Hengkang Food Co, Tong Garden Food, Growers Food Industries, Mae-Ruay (Koh-Kae)

