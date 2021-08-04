Global Nut Ingredients Competition Situation 2021| Olam International, ADM, Barry Callebaut

A nut is a fruit composed of an inedible hard shell and a seed which is generally edible. Nut ingredients are widely used in the food industry to enhance the taste and value to the foods such as confectioneries, dairy, bakery, snacks & bars, desserts, cereals, beverages, and others. By region, Europe has the highest share of income, reaching 38.53 percent in 2019. The next largest region was North America, with a 30.78% share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Nut Ingredients in China, including the following market information: China Nut Ingredients Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Nut Ingredients Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kiloton) China top five Nut Ingredients companies in 2020 (%) The global Nut Ingredients market size is expected to growth from US$ 14750 million in 2020 to US$ 22010 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Nut Ingredients market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Nut Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Nut Ingredients Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton) China Nut Ingredients Market Segment Percentages,

Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pistachio Nuts, Cashews, Macadamia, Walnuts, Others China Nut Ingredients Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton) China Nut Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Confectioneries, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Snacks and Bars, Cereals, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Nut Ingredients revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Nut Ingredients revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Nut Ingredients sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kiloton) Key companies Nut Ingredients sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Olam International, ADM, Barry Callebaut, Borges, Voicevale, Kanegrade, American Nuts, MAKIN NUT, Petrow Food, Besana

