The need for retention of nutrients and sensory attributes in food have triggered the non-thermal processing market. Meat & seafood segment is estimated to lead the market with the largest share in 2017. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Non-Thermal Processing Market The global Non-Thermal Processing market size is projected to reach US$ 1133.1 million by 2026, from US$ 715.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2026.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Non-Thermal Processing Market are Studied: BOSCH, EMERSON, BUHLER, HIPERBARIC ESPANA, AVURE TECHNOLOGIES, CHIC FRESHERTECH, ELEA TECHNOLOGY, PULSEMASTER, NORDION, SYMBIOS TECHNOLOGIES, DUKANE

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Non-Thermal Processing market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: HPP

PEF

Irradiation

Ultrasound

Cold Plasma Non-Thermal Processing

Segmentation by Application: , Meat

Fish

Fruits And Vegetables

Drinks

Other

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 HPP

1.2.3 PEF

1.2.4 Irradiation

1.2.5 Ultrasound

1.2.6 Cold Plasma

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Meat

1.3.3 Fish

1.3.4 Fruits And Vegetables

1.3.5 Drinks

1.3.6 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Non-Thermal Processing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Non-Thermal Processing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Non-Thermal Processing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Non-Thermal Processing Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Non-Thermal Processing Market Trends

2.3.2 Non-Thermal Processing Market Drivers

2.3.3 Non-Thermal Processing Market Challenges

2.3.4 Non-Thermal Processing Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Non-Thermal Processing Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Non-Thermal Processing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Non-Thermal Processing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Non-Thermal Processing Revenue

3.4 Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-Thermal Processing Revenue in 2020

3.5 Non-Thermal Processing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Non-Thermal Processing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Non-Thermal Processing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Non-Thermal Processing Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Non-Thermal Processing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Non-Thermal Processing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Non-Thermal Processing Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Non-Thermal Processing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Non-Thermal Processing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-Thermal Processing Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Thermal Processing Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Thermal Processing Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 BOSCH

11.1.1 BOSCH Company Details

11.1.2 BOSCH Business Overview

11.1.3 BOSCH Non-Thermal Processing Introduction

11.1.4 BOSCH Revenue in Non-Thermal Processing Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 BOSCH Recent Development

11.2 EMERSON

11.2.1 EMERSON Company Details

11.2.2 EMERSON Business Overview

11.2.3 EMERSON Non-Thermal Processing Introduction

11.2.4 EMERSON Revenue in Non-Thermal Processing Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 EMERSON Recent Development

11.3 BUHLER

11.3.1 BUHLER Company Details

11.3.2 BUHLER Business Overview

11.3.3 BUHLER Non-Thermal Processing Introduction

11.3.4 BUHLER Revenue in Non-Thermal Processing Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 BUHLER Recent Development

11.4 HIPERBARIC ESPANA

11.4.1 HIPERBARIC ESPANA Company Details

11.4.2 HIPERBARIC ESPANA Business Overview

11.4.3 HIPERBARIC ESPANA Non-Thermal Processing Introduction

11.4.4 HIPERBARIC ESPANA Revenue in Non-Thermal Processing Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 HIPERBARIC ESPANA Recent Development

11.5 AVURE TECHNOLOGIES

11.5.1 AVURE TECHNOLOGIES Company Details

11.5.2 AVURE TECHNOLOGIES Business Overview

11.5.3 AVURE TECHNOLOGIES Non-Thermal Processing Introduction

11.5.4 AVURE TECHNOLOGIES Revenue in Non-Thermal Processing Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 AVURE TECHNOLOGIES Recent Development

11.6 CHIC FRESHERTECH

11.6.1 CHIC FRESHERTECH Company Details

11.6.2 CHIC FRESHERTECH Business Overview

11.6.3 CHIC FRESHERTECH Non-Thermal Processing Introduction

11.6.4 CHIC FRESHERTECH Revenue in Non-Thermal Processing Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 CHIC FRESHERTECH Recent Development

11.7 ELEA TECHNOLOGY

11.7.1 ELEA TECHNOLOGY Company Details

11.7.2 ELEA TECHNOLOGY Business Overview

11.7.3 ELEA TECHNOLOGY Non-Thermal Processing Introduction

11.7.4 ELEA TECHNOLOGY Revenue in Non-Thermal Processing Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 ELEA TECHNOLOGY Recent Development

11.8 PULSEMASTER

11.8.1 PULSEMASTER Company Details

11.8.2 PULSEMASTER Business Overview

11.8.3 PULSEMASTER Non-Thermal Processing Introduction

11.8.4 PULSEMASTER Revenue in Non-Thermal Processing Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 PULSEMASTER Recent Development

11.9 NORDION

11.9.1 NORDION Company Details

11.9.2 NORDION Business Overview

11.9.3 NORDION Non-Thermal Processing Introduction

11.9.4 NORDION Revenue in Non-Thermal Processing Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 NORDION Recent Development

11.10 SYMBIOS TECHNOLOGIES

11.10.1 SYMBIOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Details

11.10.2 SYMBIOS TECHNOLOGIES Business Overview

11.10.3 SYMBIOS TECHNOLOGIES Non-Thermal Processing Introduction

11.10.4 SYMBIOS TECHNOLOGIES Revenue in Non-Thermal Processing Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 SYMBIOS TECHNOLOGIES Recent Development

11.11 DUKANE

11.11.1 DUKANE Company Details

11.11.2 DUKANE Business Overview

11.11.3 DUKANE Non-Thermal Processing Introduction

11.11.4 DUKANE Revenue in Non-Thermal Processing Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 DUKANE Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

