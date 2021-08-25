Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market: Current Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges|Olympus, MISTRAS, INTERTEK

Complete study of the global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Ultrasonic
Radiography
Liquid Penetrant
Magnetic Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Infra
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Olympus, MISTRAS, INTERTEK, SGS, GE MEASUREMENT & CONTROL, NIKON METROLOGY, ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY, SONATEST, BOSELLO HIGH TECHNOLOGY, Fujinon
1.2.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Ultrasonic
1.2.3 Radiography
1.2.4 Liquid Penetrant
1.2.5 Magnetic 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Infra 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Trends
2.3.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue 3.4 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue in 2020 3.5 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Olympus
11.1.1 Olympus Company Details
11.1.2 Olympus Business Overview
11.1.3 Olympus Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Introduction
11.1.4 Olympus Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Olympus Recent Development 11.2 MISTRAS
11.2.1 MISTRAS Company Details
11.2.2 MISTRAS Business Overview
11.2.3 MISTRAS Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Introduction
11.2.4 MISTRAS Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 MISTRAS Recent Development 11.3 INTERTEK
11.3.1 INTERTEK Company Details
11.3.2 INTERTEK Business Overview
11.3.3 INTERTEK Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Introduction
11.3.4 INTERTEK Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 INTERTEK Recent Development 11.4 SGS
11.4.1 SGS Company Details
11.4.2 SGS Business Overview
11.4.3 SGS Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Introduction
11.4.4 SGS Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 SGS Recent Development 11.5 GE MEASUREMENT & CONTROL
11.5.1 GE MEASUREMENT & CONTROL Company Details
11.5.2 GE MEASUREMENT & CONTROL Business Overview
11.5.3 GE MEASUREMENT & CONTROL Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Introduction
11.5.4 GE MEASUREMENT & CONTROL Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 GE MEASUREMENT & CONTROL Recent Development 11.6 NIKON METROLOGY
11.6.1 NIKON METROLOGY Company Details
11.6.2 NIKON METROLOGY Business Overview
11.6.3 NIKON METROLOGY Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Introduction
11.6.4 NIKON METROLOGY Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 NIKON METROLOGY Recent Development 11.7 ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY
11.7.1 ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY Company Details
11.7.2 ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY Business Overview
11.7.3 ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Introduction
11.7.4 ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY Recent Development 11.8 SONATEST
11.8.1 SONATEST Company Details
11.8.2 SONATEST Business Overview
11.8.3 SONATEST Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Introduction
11.8.4 SONATEST Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 SONATEST Recent Development 11.9 BOSELLO HIGH TECHNOLOGY
11.9.1 BOSELLO HIGH TECHNOLOGY Company Details
11.9.2 BOSELLO HIGH TECHNOLOGY Business Overview
11.9.3 BOSELLO HIGH TECHNOLOGY Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Introduction
11.9.4 BOSELLO HIGH TECHNOLOGY Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 BOSELLO HIGH TECHNOLOGY Recent Development 11.10 Fujinon
11.10.1 Fujinon Company Details
11.10.2 Fujinon Business Overview
11.10.3 Fujinon Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Introduction
11.10.4 Fujinon Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Fujinon Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details
