QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Non-Dairy Ice Cream market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
A recently published report by QY Research titled Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Market Report 2021 is designed in a way that helps the readers to acquire a complete knowledge about the overall market scenario and it’s most lucrative sectors. The research report also statistically provides accurate data in a statistical manner. It examines the historic accomplishments and recent opportunities present in the global Non-Dairy Ice Cream market. QY Research report focuses on the consumption, geography, by type, by application, and the competitive landscape. The version of the report mainly splits the data for each region to analyze the leading companies, applications, and product types. QY Research aims to provide a complete knowledgeable report so that the readers will benefit from it. The report is properly examined and compiled by industry experts and will shed light on the key information that requires from the clients. Report Overview: Non-Dairy Ice Cream refers to Ice Cream made without milk. The global Non-Dairy Ice Cream market size is projected to reach US$ 803.2 million by 2027, from US$ 497.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2022-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market are Studied: Unilever, General Mills, Danone, Booja Booja, Tofutti Brands, Happy Cow, Bliss Unlimited, Eden Creamery, Over The Moo, Swedish Glace, Dream, NadaMoo, Van Leeuwen, Trader Joe’s
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Non-Dairy Ice Cream market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Coconut Milk
Almond Milk
Cashew Milk
Soy Milk
Others
Segmentation by Application: , Super Market
Convenience Store
Beverage Store
Other
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Non-Dairy Ice Cream industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Non-Dairy Ice Cream trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Non-Dairy Ice Cream developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Non-Dairy Ice Cream industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
TOC
1 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Overview
1.1 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Product Scope
1.2 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Coconut Milk
1.2.3 Almond Milk
1.2.4 Cashew Milk
1.2.5 Soy Milk
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Super Market
1.3.3 Convenience Store
1.3.4 Beverage Store
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Non-Dairy Ice Cream Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Non-Dairy Ice Cream Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Non-Dairy Ice Cream Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Non-Dairy Ice Cream Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Non-Dairy Ice Cream Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Non-Dairy Ice Cream Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Non-Dairy Ice Cream Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Non-Dairy Ice Cream as of 2020)
3.4 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Non-Dairy Ice Cream Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 318 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 318 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-Dairy Ice Cream Business
12.1 Unilever
12.1.1 Unilever Corporation Information
12.1.2 Unilever Business Overview
12.1.3 Unilever Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Unilever Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered
12.1.5 Unilever Recent Development
12.2 General Mills
12.2.1 General Mills Corporation Information
12.2.2 General Mills Business Overview
12.2.3 General Mills Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 General Mills Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered
12.2.5 General Mills Recent Development
12.3 Danone
12.3.1 Danone Corporation Information
12.3.2 Danone Business Overview
12.3.3 Danone Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Danone Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered
12.3.5 Danone Recent Development
12.4 Booja Booja
12.4.1 Booja Booja Corporation Information
12.4.2 Booja Booja Business Overview
12.4.3 Booja Booja Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Booja Booja Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered
12.4.5 Booja Booja Recent Development
12.5 Tofutti Brands
12.5.1 Tofutti Brands Corporation Information
12.5.2 Tofutti Brands Business Overview
12.5.3 Tofutti Brands Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Tofutti Brands Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered
12.5.5 Tofutti Brands Recent Development
12.6 Happy Cow
12.6.1 Happy Cow Corporation Information
12.6.2 Happy Cow Business Overview
12.6.3 Happy Cow Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Happy Cow Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered
12.6.5 Happy Cow Recent Development
12.7 Bliss Unlimited
12.7.1 Bliss Unlimited Corporation Information
12.7.2 Bliss Unlimited Business Overview
12.7.3 Bliss Unlimited Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Bliss Unlimited Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered
12.7.5 Bliss Unlimited Recent Development
12.8 Eden Creamery
12.8.1 Eden Creamery Corporation Information
12.8.2 Eden Creamery Business Overview
12.8.3 Eden Creamery Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Eden Creamery Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered
12.8.5 Eden Creamery Recent Development
12.9 Over The Moo
12.9.1 Over The Moo Corporation Information
12.9.2 Over The Moo Business Overview
12.9.3 Over The Moo Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Over The Moo Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered
12.9.5 Over The Moo Recent Development
12.10 Swedish Glace
12.10.1 Swedish Glace Corporation Information
12.10.2 Swedish Glace Business Overview
12.10.3 Swedish Glace Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Swedish Glace Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered
12.10.5 Swedish Glace Recent Development
12.11 Dream
12.11.1 Dream Corporation Information
12.11.2 Dream Business Overview
12.11.3 Dream Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Dream Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered
12.11.5 Dream Recent Development
12.12 NadaMoo
12.12.1 NadaMoo Corporation Information
12.12.2 NadaMoo Business Overview
12.12.3 NadaMoo Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 NadaMoo Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered
12.12.5 NadaMoo Recent Development
12.13 Van Leeuwen
12.13.1 Van Leeuwen Corporation Information
12.13.2 Van Leeuwen Business Overview
12.13.3 Van Leeuwen Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Van Leeuwen Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered
12.13.5 Van Leeuwen Recent Development
12.14 Trader Joe’s
12.14.1 Trader Joe’s Corporation Information
12.14.2 Trader Joe’s Business Overview
12.14.3 Trader Joe’s Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Trader Joe’s Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered
12.14.5 Trader Joe’s Recent Development 13 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-Dairy Ice Cream
13.4 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Distributors List
14.3 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Trends
15.2 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Drivers
15.3 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Challenges
15.4 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
