Non-Contact Temperature Sensors, whose the sensing element does not contact with the measured object, is also called as non-contact thermometers. This type of sensors is used to measure the temperature of moving objects, small objects or objects whose temperature change rapidly. And also be used for measurement of temperature distribution. Non-contact (infrared) temperature sensing reads temperature by intercepting a portion of the infrared energy emitted by an object or substance, and detecting its intensity. Non-contact is used to sense the temperature of solids and liquids, but cannot be used on gases due to their transparent nature. Europe is the largest Non-Contact Temperature market with about 43% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 29% market share. The key players are FLUKE, Accurate Sensors, OMRON, IFM Electronic, Turck, Micro-Epsilon, OMEGA, LumaSense, Calex Electronics, Melexis, Keyence, OPTEX Group, Pasco, Process-Sensors, Proxitron, Banner, HTM, Eluox Automation, Bodach, FSG Sensing etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 36% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Non-Contact Temperature Market The global Non-Contact Temperature market size is projected to reach US$ 3440.7 million by 2027, from US$ 1331.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Non-Contact Temperature Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Non-Contact Temperature Market are Studied: FLUKE, Accurate Sensors, OMRON, IFM Electronic, Turck, Micro-Epsilon, OMEGA, LumaSense, Calex Electronics, Melexis, Keyence, OPTEX Group, Pasco, Process-Sensors, Proxitron, Banner, HTM, Eluox Automation, Bodach, FSG Sensing
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Non-Contact Temperature market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Infrared Temperature Sensors, Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors
Segmentation by Application: Electronic Industry, Metallurgy Field, Petrochemical, General Industry(Pharmacy, Automobile), Transportation
TOC
1 Non-Contact Temperature Market Overview
1.1 Non-Contact Temperature Product Overview
1.2 Non-Contact Temperature Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Infrared Temperature Sensors
1.2.2 Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors
1.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Non-Contact Temperature Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Contact Temperature Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Non-Contact Temperature Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Non-Contact Temperature Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Non-Contact Temperature Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Non-Contact Temperature Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Non-Contact Temperature Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Non-Contact Temperature Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Non-Contact Temperature Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Non-Contact Temperature Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Non-Contact Temperature Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Non-Contact Temperature as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Non-Contact Temperature Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Non-Contact Temperature Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Non-Contact Temperature Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Non-Contact Temperature by Application
4.1 Non-Contact Temperature Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Electronic Industry
4.1.2 Metallurgy Field
4.1.3 Petrochemical
4.1.4 General Industry(Pharmacy, Automobile)
4.1.5 Transportation
4.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Non-Contact Temperature Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Contact Temperature Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Non-Contact Temperature Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Non-Contact Temperature Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Non-Contact Temperature by Country
5.1 North America Non-Contact Temperature Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Non-Contact Temperature Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Non-Contact Temperature by Country
6.1 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Non-Contact Temperature by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Contact Temperature Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Contact Temperature Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Non-Contact Temperature by Country
8.1 Latin America Non-Contact Temperature Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Non-Contact Temperature Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Non-Contact Temperature by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Contact Temperature Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Contact Temperature Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Contact Temperature Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-Contact Temperature Business
10.1 FLUKE
10.1.1 FLUKE Corporation Information
10.1.2 FLUKE Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 FLUKE Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 FLUKE Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered
10.1.5 FLUKE Recent Development
10.2 Accurate Sensors
10.2.1 Accurate Sensors Corporation Information
10.2.2 Accurate Sensors Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Accurate Sensors Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Accurate Sensors Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered
10.2.5 Accurate Sensors Recent Development
10.3 OMRON
10.3.1 OMRON Corporation Information
10.3.2 OMRON Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 OMRON Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 OMRON Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered
10.3.5 OMRON Recent Development
10.4 IFM Electronic
10.4.1 IFM Electronic Corporation Information
10.4.2 IFM Electronic Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 IFM Electronic Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 IFM Electronic Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered
10.4.5 IFM Electronic Recent Development
10.5 Turck
10.5.1 Turck Corporation Information
10.5.2 Turck Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Turck Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Turck Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered
10.5.5 Turck Recent Development
10.6 Micro-Epsilon
10.6.1 Micro-Epsilon Corporation Information
10.6.2 Micro-Epsilon Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Micro-Epsilon Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Micro-Epsilon Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered
10.6.5 Micro-Epsilon Recent Development
10.7 OMEGA
10.7.1 OMEGA Corporation Information
10.7.2 OMEGA Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 OMEGA Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 OMEGA Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered
10.7.5 OMEGA Recent Development
10.8 LumaSense
10.8.1 LumaSense Corporation Information
10.8.2 LumaSense Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 LumaSense Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 LumaSense Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered
10.8.5 LumaSense Recent Development
10.9 Calex Electronics
10.9.1 Calex Electronics Corporation Information
10.9.2 Calex Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Calex Electronics Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Calex Electronics Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered
10.9.5 Calex Electronics Recent Development
10.10 Melexis
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Non-Contact Temperature Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Melexis Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Melexis Recent Development
10.11 Keyence
10.11.1 Keyence Corporation Information
10.11.2 Keyence Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Keyence Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Keyence Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered
10.11.5 Keyence Recent Development
10.12 OPTEX Group
10.12.1 OPTEX Group Corporation Information
10.12.2 OPTEX Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 OPTEX Group Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 OPTEX Group Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered
10.12.5 OPTEX Group Recent Development
10.13 Pasco
10.13.1 Pasco Corporation Information
10.13.2 Pasco Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Pasco Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Pasco Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered
10.13.5 Pasco Recent Development
10.14 Process-Sensors
10.14.1 Process-Sensors Corporation Information
10.14.2 Process-Sensors Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Process-Sensors Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Process-Sensors Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered
10.14.5 Process-Sensors Recent Development
10.15 Proxitron
10.15.1 Proxitron Corporation Information
10.15.2 Proxitron Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Proxitron Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Proxitron Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered
10.15.5 Proxitron Recent Development
10.16 Banner
10.16.1 Banner Corporation Information
10.16.2 Banner Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Banner Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Banner Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered
10.16.5 Banner Recent Development
10.17 HTM
10.17.1 HTM Corporation Information
10.17.2 HTM Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 HTM Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 HTM Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered
10.17.5 HTM Recent Development
10.18 Eluox Automation
10.18.1 Eluox Automation Corporation Information
10.18.2 Eluox Automation Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Eluox Automation Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Eluox Automation Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered
10.18.5 Eluox Automation Recent Development
10.19 Bodach
10.19.1 Bodach Corporation Information
10.19.2 Bodach Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Bodach Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Bodach Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered
10.19.5 Bodach Recent Development
10.20 FSG Sensing
10.20.1 FSG Sensing Corporation Information
10.20.2 FSG Sensing Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 FSG Sensing Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 FSG Sensing Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered
10.20.5 FSG Sensing Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Non-Contact Temperature Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Non-Contact Temperature Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Non-Contact Temperature Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Non-Contact Temperature Distributors
12.3 Non-Contact Temperature Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
