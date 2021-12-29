Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Outlook 2021, Industry insights, Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2027| Amcor, Ball Corporation, Amcor, Crown Holdings

LOS ANGELES, United States: The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain market sustainability.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Research Report:Amcor, Ball Corporation, Amcor, Crown Holdings, O-I, Allied Glass, AptarGroup, Ardagh Group, Can Pack Group, CKS Packaging, Evergreen Packaging, Genpak, HUBER Packaging, International Paper, Kian Joo, Mondi, Parksons, Silgan Holdings, Tetra Pak

Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market by Type:Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging

Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market by Application:CSDs, Juices, RTD Tea And Coffee, Functional Drinks, Other

The global market for Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market that are likely affect its course.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries. The report provides CAGR, revenue, production, consumption, and other important statistics and figures related to the global as well as regional markets. It shows how different type, application, and regional segments are progressing in the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market in terms of growth.

Questions Answered in the Report

1. Which are the five top players of the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market?

2. How will the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market change in the next five years?

3. Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market?

4. What are the drivers and restraints of the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market?

5. Which regional market will show the highest growth?

6. What will be the CAGR and size of the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market throughout the forecast period?

1 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging

1.2 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Rigid Packaging

1.2.3 Flexible Packaging

1.3 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 CSDs

1.3.3 Juices

1.3.4 RTD Tea And Coffee

1.3.5 Functional Drinks

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production

3.4.1 North America Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production

3.5.1 Europe Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production

3.6.1 China Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production

3.7.1 Japan Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Amcor

7.1.1 Amcor Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Corporation Information

7.1.2 Amcor Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Amcor Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Amcor Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Amcor Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Ball Corporation

7.2.1 Ball Corporation Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ball Corporation Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Ball Corporation Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Ball Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Ball Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Amcor

7.3.1 Amcor Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Corporation Information

7.3.2 Amcor Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Amcor Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Amcor Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Amcor Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Crown Holdings

7.4.1 Crown Holdings Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Corporation Information

7.4.2 Crown Holdings Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Crown Holdings Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Crown Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Crown Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 O-I

7.5.1 O-I Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Corporation Information

7.5.2 O-I Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Portfolio

7.5.3 O-I Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 O-I Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 O-I Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Allied Glass

7.6.1 Allied Glass Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Corporation Information

7.6.2 Allied Glass Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Allied Glass Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Allied Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Allied Glass Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 AptarGroup

7.7.1 AptarGroup Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Corporation Information

7.7.2 AptarGroup Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Portfolio

7.7.3 AptarGroup Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 AptarGroup Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 AptarGroup Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Ardagh Group

7.8.1 Ardagh Group Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ardagh Group Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Ardagh Group Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Ardagh Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ardagh Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Can Pack Group

7.9.1 Can Pack Group Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Corporation Information

7.9.2 Can Pack Group Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Can Pack Group Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Can Pack Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Can Pack Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 CKS Packaging

7.10.1 CKS Packaging Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Corporation Information

7.10.2 CKS Packaging Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Portfolio

7.10.3 CKS Packaging Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 CKS Packaging Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 CKS Packaging Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Evergreen Packaging

7.11.1 Evergreen Packaging Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Corporation Information

7.11.2 Evergreen Packaging Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Evergreen Packaging Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Evergreen Packaging Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Evergreen Packaging Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Genpak

7.12.1 Genpak Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Corporation Information

7.12.2 Genpak Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Genpak Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Genpak Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Genpak Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 HUBER Packaging

7.13.1 HUBER Packaging Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Corporation Information

7.13.2 HUBER Packaging Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Portfolio

7.13.3 HUBER Packaging Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 HUBER Packaging Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 HUBER Packaging Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 International Paper

7.14.1 International Paper Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Corporation Information

7.14.2 International Paper Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Portfolio

7.14.3 International Paper Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 International Paper Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 International Paper Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Kian Joo

7.15.1 Kian Joo Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Corporation Information

7.15.2 Kian Joo Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Kian Joo Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Kian Joo Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Kian Joo Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Mondi

7.16.1 Mondi Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Corporation Information

7.16.2 Mondi Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Mondi Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Mondi Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Mondi Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Parksons

7.17.1 Parksons Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Corporation Information

7.17.2 Parksons Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Parksons Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Parksons Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Parksons Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Silgan Holdings

7.18.1 Silgan Holdings Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Corporation Information

7.18.2 Silgan Holdings Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Silgan Holdings Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Silgan Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Silgan Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Tetra Pak

7.19.1 Tetra Pak Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Corporation Information

7.19.2 Tetra Pak Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Tetra Pak Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Tetra Pak Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Tetra Pak Recent Developments/Updates

8 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging

8.4 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Distributors List

9.3 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Industry Trends

10.2 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Growth Drivers

10.3 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Challenges

10.4 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

