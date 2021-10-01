Global NGS Industry Chain Research Report 2021|Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Pacific Biosciences of California (US)

Complete study of the global NGS market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global NGS industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on NGS production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global NGS market include , Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Pacific Biosciences of California (US), BGI (China), PerkinElmer (US), Agilent Technologies (US), QIAGEN(Germany), Macrogen(South Korea), Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
The report has classified the global NGS industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the NGS manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall NGS industry.
Global NGS Market Segment By Type:
NovaSeq, NextSeq, Sequel, Nanopore
Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global NGS industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
What is the growth potential of the NGS market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in NGS industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global NGS market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global NGS market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global NGS market?
