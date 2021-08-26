Global New Energy Buses Market Sizes 2021|Yutong, DFAC, BYD

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE– This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global New Energy Buses market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global New Energy Buses market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global New Energy Buses market. The authors of the report segment the global New Energy Buses market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global New Energy Buses market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of New Energy Buses market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global New Energy Buses market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global New Energy Buses market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global New Energy Buses market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the New Energy Buses report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

Yutong, DFAC, BYD, King Long, Zhong Tong, Foton, ANKAI, Guangtong, Nanjing Gold Dragon, Daimler

Global New Energy Buses Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global New Energy Buses market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the New Energy Buses market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global New Energy Buses market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global New Energy Buses market.

Global New Energy Buses Market by Product

Battery Electric Buses, Hybrid Buses

Global New Energy Buses Market by Application

Public Transit, Highway Transportation, Other

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global New Energy Buses market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global New Energy Buses market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global New Energy Buses market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 New Energy Buses Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global New Energy Buses Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Battery Electric Buses

1.2.3 Hybrid Buses

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global New Energy Buses Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Public Transit

1.3.3 Highway Transportation

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global New Energy Buses Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global New Energy Buses Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global New Energy Buses Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global New Energy Buses, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 New Energy Buses Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global New Energy Buses Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global New Energy Buses Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 New Energy Buses Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global New Energy Buses Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global New Energy Buses Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global New Energy Buses Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top New Energy Buses Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global New Energy Buses Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global New Energy Buses Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top New Energy Buses Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key New Energy Buses Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global New Energy Buses Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global New Energy Buses Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global New Energy Buses Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by New Energy Buses Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global New Energy Buses Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global New Energy Buses Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global New Energy Buses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 New Energy Buses Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers New Energy Buses Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into New Energy Buses Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global New Energy Buses Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global New Energy Buses Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global New Energy Buses Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 New Energy Buses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global New Energy Buses Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global New Energy Buses Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global New Energy Buses Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 New Energy Buses Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global New Energy Buses Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global New Energy Buses Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global New Energy Buses Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 New Energy Buses Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 New Energy Buses Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global New Energy Buses Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global New Energy Buses Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global New Energy Buses Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China New Energy Buses Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China New Energy Buses Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China New Energy Buses Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China New Energy Buses Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China New Energy Buses Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top New Energy Buses Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top New Energy Buses Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China New Energy Buses Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China New Energy Buses Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China New Energy Buses Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China New Energy Buses Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China New Energy Buses Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China New Energy Buses Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China New Energy Buses Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China New Energy Buses Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China New Energy Buses Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China New Energy Buses Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China New Energy Buses Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China New Energy Buses Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China New Energy Buses Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China New Energy Buses Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China New Energy Buses Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China New Energy Buses Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America New Energy Buses Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America New Energy Buses Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America New Energy Buses Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America New Energy Buses Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific New Energy Buses Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific New Energy Buses Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific New Energy Buses Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific New Energy Buses Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe New Energy Buses Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe New Energy Buses Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe New Energy Buses Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe New Energy Buses Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America New Energy Buses Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America New Energy Buses Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America New Energy Buses Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America New Energy Buses Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa New Energy Buses Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa New Energy Buses Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa New Energy Buses Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa New Energy Buses Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Yutong

12.1.1 Yutong Corporation Information

12.1.2 Yutong Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Yutong New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Yutong New Energy Buses Products Offered

12.1.5 Yutong Recent Development

12.2 DFAC

12.2.1 DFAC Corporation Information

12.2.2 DFAC Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 DFAC New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DFAC New Energy Buses Products Offered

12.2.5 DFAC Recent Development

12.3 BYD

12.3.1 BYD Corporation Information

12.3.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 BYD New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BYD New Energy Buses Products Offered

12.3.5 BYD Recent Development

12.4 King Long

12.4.1 King Long Corporation Information

12.4.2 King Long Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 King Long New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 King Long New Energy Buses Products Offered

12.4.5 King Long Recent Development

12.5 Zhong Tong

12.5.1 Zhong Tong Corporation Information

12.5.2 Zhong Tong Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Zhong Tong New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Zhong Tong New Energy Buses Products Offered

12.5.5 Zhong Tong Recent Development

12.6 Foton

12.6.1 Foton Corporation Information

12.6.2 Foton Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Foton New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Foton New Energy Buses Products Offered

12.6.5 Foton Recent Development

12.7 ANKAI

12.7.1 ANKAI Corporation Information

12.7.2 ANKAI Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 ANKAI New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ANKAI New Energy Buses Products Offered

12.7.5 ANKAI Recent Development

12.8 Guangtong

12.8.1 Guangtong Corporation Information

12.8.2 Guangtong Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Guangtong New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Guangtong New Energy Buses Products Offered

12.8.5 Guangtong Recent Development

12.9 Nanjing Gold Dragon

12.9.1 Nanjing Gold Dragon Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nanjing Gold Dragon Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Nanjing Gold Dragon New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Nanjing Gold Dragon New Energy Buses Products Offered

12.9.5 Nanjing Gold Dragon Recent Development

12.10 Daimler

12.10.1 Daimler Corporation Information

12.10.2 Daimler Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Daimler New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Daimler New Energy Buses Products Offered

12.10.5 Daimler Recent Development

12.11 Yutong

12.11.1 Yutong Corporation Information

12.11.2 Yutong Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Yutong New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Yutong New Energy Buses Products Offered

12.11.5 Yutong Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 New Energy Buses Industry Trends

13.2 New Energy Buses Market Drivers

13.3 New Energy Buses Market Challenges

13.4 New Energy Buses Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 New Energy Buses Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

