Market Analysis and Insights: Global Neuromorphic Computing Market The research report studies the Neuromorphic Computing market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Neuromorphic Computing market size is projected to reach US$ 844.9 million by 2027, from US$ 16 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 75.7% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Neuromorphic Computing Market are Studied: Intel, IBM, BrainChip Holdings, Qualcomm, Eta Compute, General Vision, Samsung Electronics, Hewlett Packard Labs, Applied Brain Research, GrAI Matter Labs

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Neuromorphic Computing market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: split into, Hardware, Software

Segmentation by Application: IT and Communication, Aerospace Defense, Medical, Automotive, Industrial, Others Global Neuromorphic Computing market: regional analysis,

TOC

1 Market Overview of Neuromorphic Computing

1.1 Neuromorphic Computing Market Overview

1.1.1 Neuromorphic Computing Product Scope

1.1.2 Neuromorphic Computing Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Neuromorphic Computing Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Neuromorphic Computing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Neuromorphic Computing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Neuromorphic Computing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Neuromorphic Computing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Neuromorphic Computing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Neuromorphic Computing Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Neuromorphic Computing Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Neuromorphic Computing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Neuromorphic Computing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Hardware

2.5 Software 3 Neuromorphic Computing Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Neuromorphic Computing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Neuromorphic Computing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 IT and Communication

3.5 Aerospace Defense

3.6 Medical

3.7 Automotive

3.8 Industrial

3.9 Others 4 Neuromorphic Computing Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Neuromorphic Computing as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Neuromorphic Computing Market

4.4 Global Top Players Neuromorphic Computing Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Neuromorphic Computing Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Neuromorphic Computing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Intel

5.1.1 Intel Profile

5.1.2 Intel Main Business

5.1.3 Intel Neuromorphic Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Intel Neuromorphic Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Intel Recent Developments

5.2 IBM

5.2.1 IBM Profile

5.2.2 IBM Main Business

5.2.3 IBM Neuromorphic Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 IBM Neuromorphic Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.3 BrainChip Holdings

5.3.1 BrainChip Holdings Profile

5.3.2 BrainChip Holdings Main Business

5.3.3 BrainChip Holdings Neuromorphic Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 BrainChip Holdings Neuromorphic Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Qualcomm Recent Developments

5.4 Qualcomm

5.4.1 Qualcomm Profile

5.4.2 Qualcomm Main Business

5.4.3 Qualcomm Neuromorphic Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Qualcomm Neuromorphic Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Qualcomm Recent Developments

5.5 Eta Compute

5.5.1 Eta Compute Profile

5.5.2 Eta Compute Main Business

5.5.3 Eta Compute Neuromorphic Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Eta Compute Neuromorphic Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Eta Compute Recent Developments

5.6 General Vision

5.6.1 General Vision Profile

5.6.2 General Vision Main Business

5.6.3 General Vision Neuromorphic Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 General Vision Neuromorphic Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 General Vision Recent Developments

5.7 Samsung Electronics

5.7.1 Samsung Electronics Profile

5.7.2 Samsung Electronics Main Business

5.7.3 Samsung Electronics Neuromorphic Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Samsung Electronics Neuromorphic Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments

5.8 Hewlett Packard Labs

5.8.1 Hewlett Packard Labs Profile

5.8.2 Hewlett Packard Labs Main Business

5.8.3 Hewlett Packard Labs Neuromorphic Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Hewlett Packard Labs Neuromorphic Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Hewlett Packard Labs Recent Developments

5.9 Applied Brain Research

5.9.1 Applied Brain Research Profile

5.9.2 Applied Brain Research Main Business

5.9.3 Applied Brain Research Neuromorphic Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Applied Brain Research Neuromorphic Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Applied Brain Research Recent Developments

5.10 GrAI Matter Labs

5.10.1 GrAI Matter Labs Profile

5.10.2 GrAI Matter Labs Main Business

5.10.3 GrAI Matter Labs Neuromorphic Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 GrAI Matter Labs Neuromorphic Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 GrAI Matter Labs Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Neuromorphic Computing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Neuromorphic Computing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Neuromorphic Computing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Neuromorphic Computing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Neuromorphic Computing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Neuromorphic Computing Market Dynamics

11.1 Neuromorphic Computing Industry Trends

11.2 Neuromorphic Computing Market Drivers

11.3 Neuromorphic Computing Market Challenges

11.4 Neuromorphic Computing Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us