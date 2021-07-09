Global Near IR Camera Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 1395.4 Million By 2027, From US$ 852.1 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 7.3% During 2021-2027

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Near IR Camera market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Near-infrared light is one kind of electromagnetic waves in the range of visible and infrared light which cannot be perceived by human eyes. Near IR Camera s were developed on the basis of this, they refer to cameras with NIR sensors. Compared with DSC, Near Infrared Industry Camera has stable and reliable performance, is easy to install. Because of its Compact, rugged structural features, Near NIR Camera is difficult to damage. Thus, it can be used in poor environment and continue working for a long time. Near Infrared Cameras shutter time is very short, it can capture high-speed moving objects. Industrial camera can shoot ten to hundreds of pictures per second, while an ordinary camera can only take 2-3 images, there is a large difference between them. Output of Near-Infrared Camera is raw data, which has relatively wide spectral range, and is more suitable for high-quality image processing algorithms, such as machine vision applications, while ordinary camera image, which is only suitable for the spectral range of human vision, and after jpeg compression, image quality is poor, is not conducive to analysis and processing. Owing to the excellent performance of NIR Camera, it has been widely used in many fields, such as detection, transportation, and scientific medical. Global Near IR Camera key players include JAI, FLIR Systems, Allied Vision Technologies, IDS Imaging Development Systems, Basler, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 55%. The United States is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by Europe and Japan, both have a share over 35% percent. In terms of product, CCD is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Measurement &Detection, followed by Industry. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Near IR Camera Market The global Near IR Camera market size is projected to reach US$ 1395.4 million by 2027, from US$ 852.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2027.

Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3267317/global-near-ir-camera-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Near IR Camera Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Near IR Camera Market are Studied: JAI, FLIR Systems, Allied Vision Technologies, IDS Imaging Development Systems, Basler, HORIBA Scientific, Lumenera, QImaging, Xenics, Photonfocus, Infrared Cameras

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Near IR Camera market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: CCD, CMOS, Others

Segmentation by Application: Industry, Measurement &Detection, Others

Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3267317/global-near-ir-camera-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Near IR Camera industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Near IR Camera trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Near IR Camera developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Near IR Camera industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/39b448944d76d5cbc3b5630e240af669,0,1,global-near-ir-camera-market

TOC

1 Near IR Camera Market Overview

1.1 Near IR Camera Product Overview

1.2 Near IR Camera Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 CCD

1.2.2 CMOS

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Near IR Camera Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Near IR Camera Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Near IR Camera Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Near IR Camera Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Near IR Camera Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Near IR Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Near IR Camera Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Near IR Camera Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Near IR Camera Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Near IR Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Near IR Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Near IR Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Near IR Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Near IR Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Near IR Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Near IR Camera Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Near IR Camera Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Near IR Camera Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Near IR Camera Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Near IR Camera Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Near IR Camera Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Near IR Camera Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Near IR Camera Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Near IR Camera as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Near IR Camera Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Near IR Camera Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Near IR Camera Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Near IR Camera Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Near IR Camera Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Near IR Camera Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Near IR Camera Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Near IR Camera Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Near IR Camera Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Near IR Camera Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Near IR Camera Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Near IR Camera Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Near IR Camera by Application

4.1 Near IR Camera Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industry

4.1.2 Measurement &Detection

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Near IR Camera Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Near IR Camera Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Near IR Camera Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Near IR Camera Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Near IR Camera Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Near IR Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Near IR Camera Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Near IR Camera Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Near IR Camera Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Near IR Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Near IR Camera Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Near IR Camera Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Near IR Camera Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Near IR Camera Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Near IR Camera Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Near IR Camera by Country

5.1 North America Near IR Camera Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Near IR Camera Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Near IR Camera Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Near IR Camera Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Near IR Camera Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Near IR Camera Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Near IR Camera by Country

6.1 Europe Near IR Camera Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Near IR Camera Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Near IR Camera Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Near IR Camera Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Near IR Camera Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Near IR Camera Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Near IR Camera by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Near IR Camera Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Near IR Camera Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Near IR Camera Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Near IR Camera Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Near IR Camera Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Near IR Camera Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Near IR Camera by Country

8.1 Latin America Near IR Camera Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Near IR Camera Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Near IR Camera Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Near IR Camera Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Near IR Camera Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Near IR Camera Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Near IR Camera by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Near IR Camera Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Near IR Camera Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Near IR Camera Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Near IR Camera Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Near IR Camera Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Near IR Camera Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Near IR Camera Business

10.1 JAI

10.1.1 JAI Corporation Information

10.1.2 JAI Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 JAI Near IR Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 JAI Near IR Camera Products Offered

10.1.5 JAI Recent Development

10.2 FLIR Systems

10.2.1 FLIR Systems Corporation Information

10.2.2 FLIR Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 FLIR Systems Near IR Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 FLIR Systems Near IR Camera Products Offered

10.2.5 FLIR Systems Recent Development

10.3 Allied Vision Technologies

10.3.1 Allied Vision Technologies Corporation Information

10.3.2 Allied Vision Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Allied Vision Technologies Near IR Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Allied Vision Technologies Near IR Camera Products Offered

10.3.5 Allied Vision Technologies Recent Development

10.4 IDS Imaging Development Systems

10.4.1 IDS Imaging Development Systems Corporation Information

10.4.2 IDS Imaging Development Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 IDS Imaging Development Systems Near IR Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 IDS Imaging Development Systems Near IR Camera Products Offered

10.4.5 IDS Imaging Development Systems Recent Development

10.5 Basler

10.5.1 Basler Corporation Information

10.5.2 Basler Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Basler Near IR Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Basler Near IR Camera Products Offered

10.5.5 Basler Recent Development

10.6 HORIBA Scientific

10.6.1 HORIBA Scientific Corporation Information

10.6.2 HORIBA Scientific Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 HORIBA Scientific Near IR Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 HORIBA Scientific Near IR Camera Products Offered

10.6.5 HORIBA Scientific Recent Development

10.7 Lumenera

10.7.1 Lumenera Corporation Information

10.7.2 Lumenera Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Lumenera Near IR Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Lumenera Near IR Camera Products Offered

10.7.5 Lumenera Recent Development

10.8 QImaging

10.8.1 QImaging Corporation Information

10.8.2 QImaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 QImaging Near IR Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 QImaging Near IR Camera Products Offered

10.8.5 QImaging Recent Development

10.9 Xenics

10.9.1 Xenics Corporation Information

10.9.2 Xenics Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Xenics Near IR Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Xenics Near IR Camera Products Offered

10.9.5 Xenics Recent Development

10.10 Photonfocus

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Near IR Camera Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Photonfocus Near IR Camera Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Photonfocus Recent Development

10.11 Infrared Cameras

10.11.1 Infrared Cameras Corporation Information

10.11.2 Infrared Cameras Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Infrared Cameras Near IR Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Infrared Cameras Near IR Camera Products Offered

10.11.5 Infrared Cameras Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Near IR Camera Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Near IR Camera Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Near IR Camera Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Near IR Camera Distributors

12.3 Near IR Camera Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us