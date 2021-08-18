Global Near Field Sensor Market Share and Growth 2021| Omron Corporation, Pepperl + Fuchs, Broadcom

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Near Field Sensor market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Near Field Sensor Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Near Field Sensor market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Near Field Sensor market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Near Field Sensor market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Near Field Sensor market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Near Field Sensor market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Near Field Sensor market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Near Field Sensor market.

Near Field Sensor Market Leading Players: , Omron Corporation, Pepperl + Fuchs, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics, Honeywell, Sick, Avago Technologies, Schneider Electric, Red Lion, Panasonic Corporation, Balluff GmbH, IFM Electronic, Rockwell Automation, Eaton, Shanghai Lanbao Sensing Technology, Comus Group

Product Type: Inductive Sensors

Capacitive Sensors

Magnetic Sensors

Photoelectric & Ultrasonic Sensors

Optical Sensors

By Application: Automotive

Industrial Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Electronics

Defense & Aerospace

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Near Field Sensor market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Near Field Sensor market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Near Field Sensor market?

• How will the global Near Field Sensor market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Near Field Sensor market?

Table of Contents

1 Near Field Sensor Market Overview

1.1 Near Field Sensor Product Overview

1.2 Near Field Sensor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Inductive Sensors

1.2.2 Capacitive Sensors

1.2.3 Magnetic Sensors

1.2.4 Photoelectric & Ultrasonic Sensors

1.2.5 Optical Sensors

1.3 Global Near Field Sensor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Near Field Sensor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Near Field Sensor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Near Field Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Near Field Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Near Field Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Near Field Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Near Field Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Near Field Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Near Field Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Near Field Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Near Field Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Near Field Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Near Field Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Near Field Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Near Field Sensor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Near Field Sensor Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Near Field Sensor Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Near Field Sensor Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Near Field Sensor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Near Field Sensor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Near Field Sensor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Near Field Sensor Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Near Field Sensor as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Near Field Sensor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Near Field Sensor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Near Field Sensor Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Near Field Sensor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Near Field Sensor Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Near Field Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Near Field Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Near Field Sensor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Near Field Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Near Field Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Near Field Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Near Field Sensor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Near Field Sensor by Application

4.1 Near Field Sensor Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Industrial Manufacturing

4.1.3 Food & Beverage

4.1.4 Pharmaceuticals

4.1.5 Consumer Electronics

4.1.6 Defense & Aerospace

4.2 Global Near Field Sensor Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Near Field Sensor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Near Field Sensor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Near Field Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Near Field Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Near Field Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Near Field Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Near Field Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Near Field Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Near Field Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Near Field Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Near Field Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Near Field Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Near Field Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Near Field Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Near Field Sensor by Country

5.1 North America Near Field Sensor Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Near Field Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Near Field Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Near Field Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Near Field Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Near Field Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Near Field Sensor by Country

6.1 Europe Near Field Sensor Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Near Field Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Near Field Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Near Field Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Near Field Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Near Field Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Near Field Sensor by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Near Field Sensor Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Near Field Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Near Field Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Near Field Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Near Field Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Near Field Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Near Field Sensor by Country

8.1 Latin America Near Field Sensor Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Near Field Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Near Field Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Near Field Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Near Field Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Near Field Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Near Field Sensor by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Near Field Sensor Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Near Field Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Near Field Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Near Field Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Near Field Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Near Field Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Near Field Sensor Business

10.1 Omron Corporation

10.1.1 Omron Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Omron Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Omron Corporation Near Field Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Omron Corporation Near Field Sensor Products Offered

10.1.5 Omron Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Pepperl + Fuchs

10.2.1 Pepperl + Fuchs Corporation Information

10.2.2 Pepperl + Fuchs Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Pepperl + Fuchs Near Field Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Omron Corporation Near Field Sensor Products Offered

10.2.5 Pepperl + Fuchs Recent Development

10.3 Broadcom

10.3.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

10.3.2 Broadcom Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Broadcom Near Field Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Broadcom Near Field Sensor Products Offered

10.3.5 Broadcom Recent Development

10.4 STMicroelectronics

10.4.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.4.2 STMicroelectronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 STMicroelectronics Near Field Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 STMicroelectronics Near Field Sensor Products Offered

10.4.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

10.5 Honeywell

10.5.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.5.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Honeywell Near Field Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Honeywell Near Field Sensor Products Offered

10.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.6 Sick

10.6.1 Sick Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sick Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sick Near Field Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sick Near Field Sensor Products Offered

10.6.5 Sick Recent Development

10.7 Avago Technologies

10.7.1 Avago Technologies Corporation Information

10.7.2 Avago Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Avago Technologies Near Field Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Avago Technologies Near Field Sensor Products Offered

10.7.5 Avago Technologies Recent Development

10.8 Schneider Electric

10.8.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

10.8.2 Schneider Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Schneider Electric Near Field Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Schneider Electric Near Field Sensor Products Offered

10.8.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

10.9 Red Lion

10.9.1 Red Lion Corporation Information

10.9.2 Red Lion Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Red Lion Near Field Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Red Lion Near Field Sensor Products Offered

10.9.5 Red Lion Recent Development

10.10 Panasonic Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Near Field Sensor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Panasonic Corporation Near Field Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development

10.11 Balluff GmbH

10.11.1 Balluff GmbH Corporation Information

10.11.2 Balluff GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Balluff GmbH Near Field Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Balluff GmbH Near Field Sensor Products Offered

10.11.5 Balluff GmbH Recent Development

10.12 IFM Electronic

10.12.1 IFM Electronic Corporation Information

10.12.2 IFM Electronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 IFM Electronic Near Field Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 IFM Electronic Near Field Sensor Products Offered

10.12.5 IFM Electronic Recent Development

10.13 Rockwell Automation

10.13.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

10.13.2 Rockwell Automation Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Rockwell Automation Near Field Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Rockwell Automation Near Field Sensor Products Offered

10.13.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

10.14 Eaton

10.14.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.14.2 Eaton Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Eaton Near Field Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Eaton Near Field Sensor Products Offered

10.14.5 Eaton Recent Development

10.15 Shanghai Lanbao Sensing Technology

10.15.1 Shanghai Lanbao Sensing Technology Corporation Information

10.15.2 Shanghai Lanbao Sensing Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Shanghai Lanbao Sensing Technology Near Field Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Shanghai Lanbao Sensing Technology Near Field Sensor Products Offered

10.15.5 Shanghai Lanbao Sensing Technology Recent Development

10.16 Comus Group

10.16.1 Comus Group Corporation Information

10.16.2 Comus Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Comus Group Near Field Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Comus Group Near Field Sensor Products Offered

10.16.5 Comus Group Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Near Field Sensor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Near Field Sensor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Near Field Sensor Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Near Field Sensor Distributors

12.3 Near Field Sensor Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

