QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market The research report studies the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market size is projected to reach US$ 2556.1 million by 2027, from US$ 709.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.1% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market are Studied: 3M, Linguamatics, Amazon AWS, Nuance Communications, SAS, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Averbis, Health Fidelity, Dolbey Systems

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: split into, Machine Translation, Information Extraction, Automatic Summarization, Text and Voice Processing, Other, By type, machine translation is the most commonly used type, with about 44% market share in 2018.

Segmentation by Application: Electronic Health Records (EHR), Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC), Clinician Document, Other, By application, EHR is the largest segment, with market share of about 48% in 2018, while CAC segment was expected to increase at nearly EHR by 2025. Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market: regional analysis,

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Market Overview of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare

1.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Overview

1.1.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Product Scope

1.1.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Machine Translation

2.5 Information Extraction

2.6 Automatic Summarization

2.7 Text and Voice Processing

2.8 Other 3 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Electronic Health Records (EHR)

3.5 Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC)

3.6 Clinician Document

3.7 Other 4 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market

4.4 Global Top Players Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 3M

5.1.1 3M Profile

5.1.2 3M Main Business

5.1.3 3M Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 3M Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 3M Recent Developments

5.2 Linguamatics

5.2.1 Linguamatics Profile

5.2.2 Linguamatics Main Business

5.2.3 Linguamatics Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Linguamatics Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Linguamatics Recent Developments

5.3 Amazon AWS

5.3.1 Amazon AWS Profile

5.3.2 Amazon AWS Main Business

5.3.3 Amazon AWS Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Amazon AWS Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Nuance Communications Recent Developments

5.4 Nuance Communications

5.4.1 Nuance Communications Profile

5.4.2 Nuance Communications Main Business

5.4.3 Nuance Communications Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Nuance Communications Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Nuance Communications Recent Developments

5.5 SAS

5.5.1 SAS Profile

5.5.2 SAS Main Business

5.5.3 SAS Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 SAS Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 SAS Recent Developments

5.6 IBM

5.6.1 IBM Profile

5.6.2 IBM Main Business

5.6.3 IBM Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 IBM Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.7 Microsoft Corporation

5.7.1 Microsoft Corporation Profile

5.7.2 Microsoft Corporation Main Business

5.7.3 Microsoft Corporation Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Microsoft Corporation Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Developments

5.8 Averbis

5.8.1 Averbis Profile

5.8.2 Averbis Main Business

5.8.3 Averbis Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Averbis Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Averbis Recent Developments

5.9 Health Fidelity

5.9.1 Health Fidelity Profile

5.9.2 Health Fidelity Main Business

5.9.3 Health Fidelity Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Health Fidelity Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Health Fidelity Recent Developments

5.10 Dolbey Systems

5.10.1 Dolbey Systems Profile

5.10.2 Dolbey Systems Main Business

5.10.3 Dolbey Systems Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Dolbey Systems Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Dolbey Systems Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Dynamics

11.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Industry Trends

11.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Drivers

11.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Challenges

11.4 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us